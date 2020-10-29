If experience counts in being able to “wow” an audience. The Hunter family sisters have a corner on the market. Elizabeth, Rachel, and Leah who are appearing in Clue…on Stage at The Rose Theater have been in 64 plays. Add in the appearances of Mother Judy and the talented ladies have been part of 94 productions. Why? They are really talented actors is reason one, and they are versatile and seemingly can play a variety of roles well.
LIVE theater returns to The Rose on Friday, Nov. 6 and Mother Judy, Elizabeth, and Rachel will be portraying Mrs. Peacock, Mrs. White, Miss Scarlet and Leah the “Broken-down-car” Cop in Clue…on Stage. While the Backlot Players are committed to following all Social Distancing Guidelines in presenting this production including limited seating, they assure you that fun and laughter are not being quarantined.
For those who read the Oct. 21 Monroe Entertains You column in the Reporter, you will remember that Mother Judy was a founding member of the Backlot Players over twenty-five years ago. As a founding member committed to helping with many tasks getting the fledgling group started and with youngsters in tow, she became a Theater-mom. The girls were introduced to live theater early on and given every opportunity to decide if they wanted to be on-stage like their mom. The five girls—Dianna, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Leah and Rachel all found something they liked about being in plays and entertaining others. Even when their involvement at times was behind the scenes support that made the show go on.
The chaotic environment created by COVID-19 hit theaters really hard. As the decision was being taken to determine whether or not Backlot could present a live stage production at The Rose prior to end of 2020 several factors were paramount. A primary concern was the safety of the patrons: another consideration was could the play be cast. Could a dozen actors and some backstage help be found? Four of the Hunter family actors heeded the call to help make Clue…on Stage possible. A perfect example of the dedication these women have for entertaining others and The Rose Theater.
Hunter sister favorites and other interesting facts
Elizabeth has been in 27 plays, participating in many more considering the numerous productions she has worked as the Lighting and Sound Director. Some of her favorite roles include Anna in the King and I, and Alice Beineke in The Addams Family. Her first part was in Backlot’s first play, Scrooge the Stingiest Man in Town in 1994. Elizabeth has a degree in Psychology and Child and Family Development.
Leah has been in 14 plays. Her favorite role was Jan in Grease. While she lags a bit on the number of plays in which she has appeared, she has helped with the sound and lighting production for other productions. Leah is a Clinical Laboratory Scientist at an Oncology practice in Macon.
Rachel has been in 23 plays. Her favorite role is Morticia in The Addams Family. Her exposure to the theater began when she was four. She loves the excitement of being someone who you are not for several hours during a performance. She has filled many support roles including backstage management, lighting, and sound. Rachel is a nurse in the Outpatient Surgery Center of the Georgia Neurosurgical Institute.
Helping each other be a star on stage
There are many examples of how the sisters have helped each other in a particular role. This writer has first-hand knowledge of one occurrence. I was Mr. Beaver when Elizabeth played The White Witch in The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. She should have earned the “Makeup Award of the Decade” with the elaborate, time consuming hairdo that Rachel created for her prior to each performance. An hour-long labor of love done in the alley behind the theater so as not to asphyxiate any of the other actors with hair spray.
Helping youngsters develop a love for live theater
The entire Hunter family has done a lot to help young people find a love for the stage. Elizabeth has served as BOOYA Liaison since 2013 (Backlot’s Own Original Youth Players). She has guided the group as it staged its annual production while directing five of its plays, plus she has helped BOOYA organize fundraising and fun events to keep the members involved and active.
The other two Hunter sisters shared a similar zeal for supporting Backlot. Unfortunately, Dianna passed-away due to cancer several years ago. A loss that had a major impact on our community and her second home of Birmingham, Alabama where she was working as a teacher.
Rebecca has spent most of her time these past few years helping behind the scenes when her schedule permits. Her first show was also Scrooge, the Stingiest Man in Town. She has assisted in working Lights and Sounds for a handful of shows over the years. Rachel commented, “Playing a variety of storybook characters in the first production of Once Upon a Wolf that we performed for the elementary schools has been one of my favorite Backlot experiences.”
Welcome the Backlot Players back...Don’t miss Clue…on Stage starting Nov. 6!
Dennis Smith writes “Monroe Entertains You,” highlighting the entertainment fare offered in Monroe County and the people who make it possible. Smith wants Forsyth to realize and support the riches it has in the cultural arts.