Hubbard Elementary principal Jay Johnston has decided to retire at the end of the school year after seven years as principal of Hubbard and 29 years working in the Monroe County School System. Johnston said that 30 years ago he would never have envisioned himself as a principal, particularly not an elementary school principal, but it has proved to be a role that he has enjoyed and is proud to have held.
Johnston grew up in nearby Monticello, where he spent time working on a dairy farm and in the hay fields. He loved the outdoors and thought that was where his future would lie, maybe in a wild life or forestry career. He attended Gordon College for two years and transferred to Georgia College in Milledgeville where he earned his degree in biology.
In his senior year, a counselor suggested that he get a minor in education. He was only able to fit in one education class, but the counselor had planted a seed that he might want to teach and coach that started to grow. He had coached at the recreation level, even while he was in college, and found that helping kids was something he loved.
After college Johnston interviewed at Mary Persons with then-principal Mike Hickman Sr. and Coach Dan Pitts. He didn’t get the job and went to work for James Vardaman Company, a large forestry company serving the Southeast. He said he enjoyed the outdoors work but kept having the interest in teaching and coaching in the back of his mind. He talked with Hickman and Pitts again, and around May or June was offered a job teaching physical science and biology at Mary Persons. He coached football for five years and also coached baseball and basketball.
“I taught almost every science class at Mary Persons over the next 11 years, except chemistry,” said Johnston. “I was Teacher of the Year in 2002-03. I really enjoyed teaching.”
Johnston earned Masters and Specialist Degrees in biology. He said he wanted to deepen his knowledge of his subject matter and never intended to leave the classroom. He served as science department chair for the last three or four years and was prodded toward an administrative position. In 2003 he accepted an assistant principal position at Monroe County Middle School. Later he added a second masters degree in education administration.
In the next 11 years Johnston helped guide the middle school through changes. In his second year as assistant principal, Monroe County Schools split its middle school into two schools, Hubbard and Banks Stephens. After six more years as assistant principal at Hubbard, Johnston became principal at Banks Stephens. After another year, the two schools were combined back into one, and after one more year as a middle school principal, he accepted the job as Hubbard Elementary principal.
“Each level has rewards and challenges,” said Johnston. “Kids are so much fun. Middle school is fun, too, but in a different way.”
Johnston has a lot to be proud of in his years at Hubbard Elementary. He can look at evaluations of the school, primarily based on standardized test scores, done outside of Monroe Country Schools and see Hubbard move from 50th to 90th percentile over the last five or six years.
“That’s tremendous growth. I couldn’t be more proud,” said Johnston. “There is a lot this staff has accomplished.”
Hubbard was named a STEM school in April 2018, joining an elite list of just 37 elementary schools across Georgia. STEM certification is awarded by the Georgia Department of Education; STEM is an integrated curriculum based on problem solving and exploratory projects. Hubbard Elementary worked on the certification for five years.
Georgia Secretary of Education Richard Woods came to Hubbard to celebrate the STEM certification. The 5th graders, who had been working daily in their classrooms toward the certification, were given T-shirts, and Johnston said they were so proud of them some were worn until they had holes.
“I had so much pride in the students, to see the joy to be recognized in that fashion,” said Johnston. “When we get awards, the cake has already been built. It’s the topping.”
This February Hubbard Elementary was one of three schools recognized by National Youth At-Risk as a “High Flying School,” a school that has sustained efforts to support achievement for all students. Johnston and his team shared their success at the virtual National Youth At-Risk meeting on March 7. The national conference has about 1,200 participants.
Johnston said he gets positive feedback from middle and high school teachers about the skills that students coming to them from Hubbard now bring with them. He’s also had meaningful comments from students.
“It has been a very rewarding experience,” said Johnston. “If you’re doing the right things for kids, the rest comes along.”
One of his main responsibilities as principal is to hire the staff that will make the difference. Johnston said he has told his assistant principals for years that the school will only be as successful as the staff. He said a lot of people want to be in the Monroe County School System. When he interviews job candidates, he looks for the right attitude.
“I want to know you have a heart for the kids, a burning desire to help,” said Johnston. “I can teach you everything else.”
At 52, Johnston is a very young retiree. His wife, Rae, is an accountant. He said she was a little surprised when he first told her his plans to retire but came to agree that the time was right. He said she has supported him through the years.
“She has allowed me to pursue this career and has been the foundation in my life,” he said.
They have two daughters. The younger was just accepted to nursing school in Augusta. The older daughter will graduate from University of Georgia in May and is applying to continue her education in physical therapy.
Johnston said he expects to be back at work in the education field eventually, but is looking forward to some flexibility as he explores what he wants to do next. He envisions getting into the car with his wife and taking off to explore a region of the U.S. He said he has always wanted to take a hunting trip to Argentina. He builds turkey calls with a friend and looks forward to having time to build up their inventory of calls and expand the business. There will definitely be time for hunting and fishing.
“I have never gotten the country out of me,” he said. “My wife is a CPA and can work wherever there’s internet.”
Johnston said he made the decision to retire after this school year before the pandemic brought its changes to schools. He said that once he makes a decision he sticks with it. He said that is something Coach Pitts impressed on him: Stick with the game plan. He said Pitts taught that if it was a good plan, tweak it but stay with it so that all the players are with the same plan.
Johnston said he appreciates Pitts and Hickman Sr. for “taking a chance on an unknown kid” and giving him the opportunity to get started in teaching.
“It was a turning point in my life,” he said.
He said Steve Edwards, who was principal at the middle school while he was assistant principal, was another important influence on him as was Tommy Walker at the board office. He said Dr. Dick Bazemore and Alicia Elder, principals at the other two Monroe County elementary schools when Johnston became principal at Hubbard, were invaluable in guiding him to adjust to the elementary level. Johnston also named Mike Hickman Jr. as an important influence. Johnston and Hickman coached together at Mary Persons, and Johnston followed Hickman as principal at Bank Stephens Middle School. He said Hickman was always available to talk as he made decisions.
“That’s the great thing about a small system,” said Johnston. “The success of anybody is connected to who you work around.”
Another thing about a small school system is the relationships built with parents, students and community. Johnston said that at the elementary school, he has reconnected with many parents that he taught at the high school and even the middle school. He has also hired teachers who were once his students.
“I don’t see getting bored,” said Johnston about closing this chapter in his career. “I’ll see where it takes me.”