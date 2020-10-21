A High Falls man who was just sentenced to five years probation for aggravated assault was arrested again Oct. 14 after he was allegedly caught on camera trying to burglarize a home on Happy Lane.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary call at a home in High Falls around 4 p.m. on Oct. 14. The homeowner contacted the Sheriff’s Office when they were alerted by their video camera system that someone was trying to break into their house.
Deputies responded immediately, however, the suspect was scared away by deputies. The Sheriff’s Office searched the area and found the suspect hiding inside a boat at another home on Happy Lane.
The suspect was arrested and identified as 30 year old Justin Bradford. Bradford was taken to the Monroe County Jail and charged with criminal trespass, attempted burglary in the first degree, burglary in the second degree and possession of burglary tools.
Bradford had just been given five years probation and fined $1,520 after pleading guilty to aggravated assault under the first offender program earlier this year. Bradford was also banned from Monroe County and given an ankle monitor that he had to wear till the end of September.
“You give a guy a chance and this is what he does,” sighed sheriff Brad Freeman.