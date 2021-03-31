A Riverbend Road man told sheriff’s deputies that two of his expensive chickens were killed by his neighbor’s dog around 7:56 p.m. on March 13.
According to the incident report, Charles Kaarlie, of 168 Riverbend Road told Cpl. Christian Sawley that when he got home his chickens, valued at around $400, were missing and there were feathers everywhere. He said his neighbor, Frankie Clanton, witnessed Raymond Utter’s dog, named “Buddy”, get his chickens.
Clanton told Sawley he saw Buddy chasing one of the chickens into his driveway and break its neck. Sawley walked over to where Clanton stated he saw Buddy get the chicken, and there was a pile of feathers.
The corporal spoke with Utter who said his dogs have gotten out before, but he didn’t think it was his dog who got the chickens. He was cited for leash law violation and told to keep his dogs put up.