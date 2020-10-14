A High Falls store manager was sentenced to six months probation and fined $500 after pleading guilty to having an illegal gambling establishment of poker machines at the Falls View Market in High Falls
Nileshikumar Patel, 37, of Locust Grove, pled guilty earlier this year to operating a commercial gambling operation at the store at 4742 High Falls Road. He was allowed to plea under the first offender law so the misdemeanor will not stay on his record.
Inv. Martin Ursitti of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office took out the misdemeanor warrant against Patel on Oct. 11, 2018 saying that he was illegally paying cash winnings on video poker machines, which is against state law, on Sept. 28, 2018. Businesses may only give prizes for winnings, not cash, under Georgia law. Deputies seized $8,000 in cash in the gambling raid.
Sgt. Jarrad Duncan said they sent in an undercover agent to play the machines after getting an anonymous complaint. Duncan said it’s his first arrest since taking over the drug unit, which he said operates as a vice unit handling gambling as well. He said the machines actually belong to another company but said the state gambling commission has put them under lock so they can’t be used while they investigate. He said the state could pull the store’s lottery or alcohol license as well. He said illegal gambling operations make “a lot of money”, although he couldn’t say until the state is done investigating how much Falls View was making.
Anyone with information about illegal gambling or drug problems is asked to call Duncan at 478-994-7048 for more investigation.