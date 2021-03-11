A 15-year-old High Falls boy had to be Lifeflighted to Atrium Health Navicent after he was struck on his bike in front of his Boxankle Road home on Monday.
Michael Kimbell, 15, had driven his bike down his driveway to check the mail when he wasn’t paying attention and drove into Boxankle Road, said Lt. Jeff Thompson. A Macon woman, Latonya Hicks, in her 40s, of Macon, was heading south on Boxankle Road in her Honda Accord. She saw Kimbell on his bike and honked her horn and braked but it was too late. Kimbell landed on the car’s windshield, shattering the glass, before being thrown almost 90 feet and landing in the road.
Kimbell suffered a severe arm injury and was taken by Lifeflight helicopter to Atrium Health Navicent, as the Macon hospital is now called. Monroe County deputy Peyton Henderson said Kimbell was doing fine and was to undergo surgery on his arm on Tuesday. He told his mom he should’ve been paying better attention, said Henderson. However Hicks had a suspended license and was taken to the Monroe County Jail. She was also cited for not wearing a seat belt. She was not injured, said Henderson. The investigation is ongoing.