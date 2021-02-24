A High Falls woman was arrested after she drove off in a 2000 Chevrolet K1500 pickup that was being checked for problems on the shoulder of Johnstonville Road around 12:16 a.m. on Feb. 4.
According to the report, Kourtney Leigh Dye of Barnesville went to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and told Sgt. Kevin Williams her car was stolen. Dye said she was driving on Johnstonville Road 45 minutes earlier when she began having vehicle issues and pulled over to see what the problem was. Dye said while on the shoulder, James Clay Davis and Angela Pruitt, 37, of High Falls drove by and Davis turned around and stopped to assist her.
Dye said that while she and Davis were looking at the problem with the vehicle, Pruitt jumped into the pickup and took off. They said she turned around, came back and said she was going to get jumper cables, but Pruitt never returned. Dye also said she was yelling at Pruitt to stop the vehicle and get out of her truck, but she drove away. Williams asked Dye if she allowed Pruitt to drive her truck and she stated that she never did. Davis confirmed her statement.
The pickup truck was later found at a Chappell Mill Road home in Lamar County by several deputies. Williams spoke with Pruitt, who was in handcuffs when he arrived. Pruitt told Williams that Davis and Dye told her to get in the vehicle to retrieve jumper cables. She went on to say that as she was going to get the cables, she wrecked the vehicle causing serious damage to the driver’s side from the driver’s door to the rear quarter panel.
The sergeant told Pruitt that two people stated that she took the vehicle without permission and Pruitt said they were lying. Williams asked her why she did not return to the Johnstonville Road location and she said she was too scared to return because she had wrecked the truck. She was taken to the Monroe County Jail and charged with theft by taking and property damage.