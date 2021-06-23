On Wednesday June 16 the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office blocked a small section of Old Highway 341 in Culloden and about 25 people gathered to mark the unveiling of a Georgia historical marker dedicated to a woman whose perseverance and organizational skills were a significant factor in the U.S. Civil Rights Movement. The unveiling itself was kept small because of lingering concern about the pandemic, but the importance of the marker and the pride in the accomplishments of Jo Ann Gibson Robinson are enormous for those who worked to bring the acknowledgement, her extended family members and the town of Culloden that she considered home.
Robinson was arguably the force behind the 1955 bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala. that made Rosa Parks a household name and helped launch the career of Martin Luther King Jr. in the Civil Rights Movement. Robinson was an English professor at Alabama State College and was president of the Women’s Political Council of Montgomery.
She had been advocating a bus boycott for about three years as her efforts to make the bus system’s racial guidelines more equitable had been ignored, including a letter to the mayor of Montgomery. When Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white rider, Robinson decided that Parks’ court date was the right time for a one-day boycott. She mimeographed 52,500 leaflets and, with the help of two Alabama State students, distributed them throughout the black community. As a result the boycott of the bus system, three-fourths of whose riders were black, was hugely successful. Subsequently the boycott continued for over a year until changes in the system were made.
Although the Montgomery bus boycott was the most dramatic evidence of Robinson’s involvement in the Civil Rights Movement, it was only a part of years of efforts, which were mostly out of public sight.
“[A]pparently indefatigable, she, perhaps more than any other person, was active on every level of the protest” wrote King of Robinson in his book, “Stride Toward Freedom: The Montgomery Story.”
Robinson was born on her parents’ 98-acre farm outside of Culloden on April 17, 1912. She was the youngest of 12 children of Owen and Dollie Webb Gibson. Her father died when she was six and a few years later her mother sold the farm and moved to Macon, where Robinson graduated Hudson High School as valedictorian. There is evidence that she continued to consider Culloden her home town throughout her life, possibly because she had many family members living in the area and hopefully because she retained good memories of her early life there.
Mary Persons history teacher Mark Smith grew up about the same distance from downtown Culloden as Robinson but had never heard of her until he was in his third year of college. “I was shocked,” he said when he saw her name and hometown in an article and thought it must be some other Culloden. When her name caught his attention again a few year later, his curiosity pushed him to begin research. And what he learned in that research prompted him to begin the almost two-year process of seeking recognition of Robinson by a Georgia historical marker.
“Hopefully the marker will rectify that historians have largely forgotten her,” said Smith at the unveiling of the marker.
Smith has been teaching history for 13 years, 12 of them at Mary Persons.
Elyse Butler, representing the Georgia Historical Society at the unveiling, said the marker dedicated to Robinson is one of over 2,100 markers across Georgia that embodies the spirit of the Historical Society, which is to teach and preserve. It is also one of just over 40 markers in Georgia known as the Civil Rights Trail, a trail that continues to grow as more stories are shared.
Thomas Jordan represented Robinson’s family at the unveiling of the marker. He had traveled from Cincinnati, bringing his wife and granddaughter, in order to be there. He said the family, particularly the Webb family of Robinson’s mother, is huge and reaches across the U.S. and beyond. Ambassador Oscar Webb of Chicago helped provide information on Robinson for Smith’s research but wasn’t able to attend the unveiling.
Jordan said he didn’t know about Robinson, his cousin twice removed, until he visited King’s Hill cemetery in Culloden in 2010 and met family members who told him of her. He learned more of her significance when he watched the interview with Robinson conducted as part of the documentary “Eyes on the Prize.”
“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for what you did for our family,” Jordan said to Smith. “This is a big freaking deal. If I was in church, I’d ask everyone to say ‘Amen.’ If not for her and all of the foot soldiers in Montgomery, the world may have never heard of Martin Luther King Jr.”
Smith’s article on Robinson appeared in the March 2021 issue of Georgia Department of Community Affairs “Reflections.” Robinson earned an undergraduate degree at what is now Fort Valley State University and her Masters at Atlanta University before teaching at Alabama State College. Several years after the boycott, she left Alabama State and taught at Grambling State in Louisiana and then finished her teaching career in public schools in Los Angeles, where she passed away in 1992 at the age of 80.
Culloden, which the 2000 census showed as having a population of 223, can now boast of having three Georgia historical markers. In addition to Robinson’s marker on Old Highway 341, there is a marker at College Street and Old Post Road proclaiming Culloden as the home of Dr. Alfred Blalock (1899-1964), world famous surgeon, teacher and research scientist whose ‘blue baby’ surgery was an important precursor to modern heart surgery. That marker was placed in 2008. A marker placed in 1956 in the Culloden cemetery tells of the Battle of Culloden, which was fought on April 19, 1865. The Civil War had actually ended but news hadn’t reached the soldiers in Culloden.