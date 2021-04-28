History teacher from Culloden receives national recognition

Jennifer Coleman of Culloden has been nominated for the 2021 Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award in the senior division of the National History Day (NHD) Contest. The award is sponsored by Patricia Behring in recognition of the pivotal role teachers play in the lives of students. Coleman teaches AP World History Modern and World Geography and is the National History Club Sponsor, Asian Pacific Communion Association Sponsor and Social Studies Coach at Luella High School in Locust Grove.
Coleman grew up in Culloden, where her father, Rev. Albert Parker, was pastor of Culloden Baptist Church. Historic Culloden fostered her love of history; she even gave tours of the town to visitors as a teen and college student. She remembers that her mother, Grace Parker, was involved in many activities in the community.
Coleman graduated from Mary Persons, earned her Bachelor’s degree in history from Mercer University and attended the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky. In Louisville she met her husband, John Thomas (J.T.) Coleman. They lived in his home state of Ohio for five years and then moved to Culloden. They obtained their teaching certifications at Mercer and began their careers in education.
Coleman taught in Bibb County, starting at Southeast High School, then in Houston County and at Mount de Sales Academy. After teaching at Westside, she accepted a position at the almost new Luella High School in 2012. She has been Teacher of the Year in Houston County and at Luella.
She just learned that the 2021 Luella STAR student has chosen her as STAR teacher. Coleman said she is surprised to be STAR teacher because she primarily teaches sophomores and thinks they usually forget her by the time they’re seniors.
Coleman has also been part of another exciting NHD project that will take her and student Nicole Cortes to Hawaii in June. They applied to be part of a research project, “Sacrifice for Freedom,” telling the stories of World War II service members in the Pacific. They were one of 16 student-teacher teams chosen nationally.
They researched Seaman First Class Lawrence J. Waszkiewicz, who was from Savannah, and Nicole will deliver a eulogy for him in Hawaii. The program was postponed from last June. Coleman said they will stay on the U.S.S. Battleship Missouri, which is supposedly haunted.
Coleman said they weren’t able to find as much information about Waszkiewicz as they would have liked. His family immigrated to the U.S., and Coleman and Nicole think his family spoke little English and therefore weren’t included on many public records. They found a record of his mother receiving his death benefits, but apparently his parents passed away just a few years after Waszekiewicz’s death.
Coleman has been active with NHD for a number of years. She has had several students recognized for the performance in NHD competitions, in which they find an argument and present research to prove or disprove it. This year three students from Luella received national honorable mention in the annual contest, including one of Coleman’s current students and two that she had taught previously.
“I love to teach history because history is story telling,” said Coleman. “I love to tell the stories of the past to my students.”
Coleman’s husband teaches at Locust Grove High School, also in Henry County. He has turned his knowledge and talents to writing and has recently completed a book based on the story of his father, who was a chaplain during the Vietnam war. Coleman said her husband is proud to be from Ohio and refers to her as his “Georgia peach.”
Coleman said the 2020-21 school year has been difficult, and she is thankful the COVID-19 restrictions seem to be lifting. She said she has learned a lot of new things over the last year.
“Lots of nights in September I cried,” she said. ”And many days I wondered if I wanted to keep doing this.”
Recent recognitions are affirming that Coleman makes a difference for her students. She also grades Advanced Placement (AP) exams. She first graded psychology exams for several years and then began grading history exams. She said it’s a good experience; it helps a teacher put the work of his or her students in a broader perspective.
NHD is a non-profit organization based in College Park, Md. that seeks to improve the teaching and learning of history. The NHD contest was established in 1974 and engages more than half a million students every year in conducting original research on historical topics of interest.
Each of the 58 National History Day affiliates may nominate one high school teacher for the Teacher of the Year award, and Coleman is the senior division nominee from Georgia. Every nominee for the $10,000 award is a teacher who demonstrates a commitment to engaging students in historical learning through innovative use of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills, and participation in the National History Day Contest. All nominees will receive $500. The national winner will be announced on June 19.
“The nominees for the Behring Award have shown a dedication to teaching that goes beyond the classroom,” said Dr. Cathy Gorn, NHD Executive Director. “These educators are leading examples for their peers and invaluable resources for their students. I congratulate Mrs. Coleman on her well-deserved nomination.”