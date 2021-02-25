The Mary Persons competitive cheer squad captured the school’s first state championship in 17 years last Tuesday by scoring just .5 better than defending state champ Pierce County at the Macon Coliseum.
A crowd of almost 200 MP fans, more than double the number of fans of any of the other 15 schools at the AAA state championship meet, erupted into jubilation when they announced that the Bulldogs had won.
“We’re still up there (in the clouds),” said MP head coach Kyle Ward, in his seventh season leading the Bulldogs. “When you’re not used to winning at that level, you don’t know how to feel. But everybody’s so excited. We had a lot of fans and that makes it a lot of fun.”
Ward seemed to have an inkling his girls could do it this year. He told the Reporter in September that cheerleading has not always gotten the attention that it deserves, but hinted that may be changing soon.
“When we win the state championship,” Ward said in September, “we’ll have to be recognized. It’s been a while since any team won a state championship at Mary Persons. Hopefully that’ll come sooner rather than later.”
Indeed it was sooner. Trends had given Ward good reason to be optimistic. At the state meet over the past five years the girls have finished, in sequence, 9th, 5th, 3rd, 4th and finally 1st.
Ward said he knew his 2020-21 team had the work ethic and drive to make it happen.
“You can’t coach that,” said Ward. But his confidence ebbed when Mary Persons dropped from AAAA to AAA this year. That’s because AAA was dominated by the cheerleading powerhouse Pierce County. The Lady Bears had won the past five state titles, and seven of the last eight.
“From a technical standpoint,” said Ward, “I would’ve rather stayed in AAAA.”
That was challenge enough. But then came COVID and the GHSA moved the cheer season from fall to winter. Suddenly nothing was certain, even whether they would have a season.
The season’s first competition was in November at Northside High in Houston County. Pierce County participated so MP would have an early chance to size up against the perennial champions. Pierce beat MP by 3 points at the meet, but Ward said competing face to face with the Lady Bears helped them learn valuable lessons that would help them later.
“It was an eye opener,” said Ward. “That we’re close enough that if we work hard to execute in some areas, we can beat them.”
Ward said they learned that Pierce does a more difficult routine than MP, so if they do it perfectly there’s no way for MP to beat them.
“If we do a perfect routine we would still be 3 points less than them,” said Ward. “If Pierce is perfect, you can’t win.”
But if Pierce makes a mistake in its routine and MP’s is perfect, the Lady Dogs can pull off the upset.
“After we saw them the first time,” said Ward, “we knew we just have to make sure we execute so they can’t beat us in execution.”
Ward said it helped that his wife Katie (they cheered together in college) was able to be an assistant coach this year. Last year she was out with a new baby. Ward said some years his teams are just trying to finish their routines without falling. But this year’s squad was talented enough that they were able to go beyond that and focus on perfecting their motions and eliminating any hint of sloppiness, said Ward.
Normally the Lady Dogs would not have the chance to see Pierce County again until the state meet. But nothing is normal right now. Due to COVID, instead of a typical region meet, the GHSA switched to sectional competitions and so Pierce County and Mary Persons were in the same meet on Feb. 6. This time MP stunned the Lady Bears by winning first place. Not only could the Bulldogs celebrate their fourth straight region title, they also gained confidence that they couple topple the Bears when it counted the following week and win the state title.
As a top finisher from the sectional, MP was the 9th out of 16 teams to perform in the state championship meet. Ward said he was happy with the routine, though he did detect one small “bobble” that could cost them .5 of a point. Pierce went immediately after MP. Ward said he thought they would be top 3 but didn’t know for sure.
Once the routines were done it was time to hear what the five judges chosen from across the state had decided.
The PA announcer said that the second place team was Pierce County, and suddenly Ward was feeling pretty good.
“I was way more confident after that,” said Ward. “It was a rude awakening for Pierce County and you could tell they were not expecting that.”
And then it was announced that the state champion was Mary Persons, and the 18 girls, who had been crouching on their knees and locking arms, leaped in the air and made a big celebratory circle while their fans and parents screamed from the stands.
“My wife and I want to give God the glory for allowing us to coach such wonderful kids have such an amazing season and two in the season on top,” said Ward. “Over the last week or so we’ve heard many congratulations and I don’t want it to be about me or even the girls as much as I want God to get the glory and credit and honor for the successful year.”
Ward said his team was very fortunate this year to have no COVID issues.
“Nobody had to miss a competition,” said Ward. With eight seniors providing leadership, Ward said all the pieces just came together perfectly.
“They’re the group that came in and worked hard,” said Ward. “And there were so many girls like that that when the trains starts going, nobody could stop it. They created a culture and atmosphere of hard work and discipline. I will definitely miss the seniors. But we have two good juniors who’ll step up next year and seven freshmen this year and now they’ve seen how it’s done. Such leadership may be a continuing legacy. You hope you can get to the top and then stay on top.”
Ward said the girls will be recognized by the school board at its March 9 meeting and said he’s ordered state championship rings for the girls. They will also have a cheer banquet where they’ll celebrate again.