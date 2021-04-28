Plans for the former William M. Hubbard Middle School haven’t progressed as quickly as planned when they were announced in April 2019 with completion expected in the summer or 2020. But renovations have continued, and the community committee on the project got an update on April 15.
Assistant superintendent Jackson Daniel told the Board of Education in his update on projects on April 13 that demolition and upgrades at Hubbard are 98 percent complete. He gave a completion date of May 1 for the $457,000 project, which is funded by E-SPLOST.
The William M. Hubbard School holds a spot in the hearts of many who spent their formative years in it. Before segregated schools ended in 1970, it was the center of education for black students from 1st-12th grade. Afterwards it continued to serve students in the Monroe County School system until August 2018 when problems with moisture and mold caused the school system to close it abruptly before the beginning of the school year and move 285 6th graders to the 7th & 8th grade building.
When it was determined that the water damage to some of the Hubbard buildings couldn’t be repaired, the decision was made to demolish those buildings and determine the best long term use for the remaining buildings. A committee was formed of representatives from various segments of the community, particularly the Hubbard Alumni Association, and a plan for a Hubbard Complex to serve the community was developed.
Monroe County Schools director of facilities Roger Onstott told committee members that the only major work remaining is the installation of playground equipment. He said the school system has used a lot of in-house labor to keep expenses on the project down. The school system electrician has updated lighting both inside the buildings and on the grounds, and the school system grounds crew has used rainy days to work on clean-up inside the buildings, including the restrooms.
Onstott said the exterior lamps were relocated, LED lights were added and the lamp posts painted black to create a more aesthetically appealing landscape. He is pleased with the results. Trees were planted on the far side of the area with the walking trails to match the trees on the other side of the complex and to keep it symmetrical. He said it will look even better when the trees leaf out and will be especially appealing around the big circle in front of the buildings. There are black benches to match the lamp posts, picnic tables and urns to add to the landscaping. An attractive arch sign is at the front of the main building. When it is warmer, Bermuda grass will be planted.
“With the playground, it will really shine,” said Onstott.
There has been work to make sure that the problems caused by water and moisture in the buildings don’t re-occur. Inlet drains were added to pull water from the hill. Gutters and facia on awnings have been done. Onstott has checked for mud after rain and hasn’t found it.
“We’re catching water where we need to,” he said.
The second entrance to the main building has been installed. Onstott said the bathrooms were scrubbed from top to bottom and fresh tile added. He said after the thorough cleaning new paint wasn’t needed. The grounds crew also cleaned the cafeteria. The cafeteria tables are currently stored in another room but will be available when the cafeteria is ready to use for meetings and events.
“I tried to tie things together,” said Onstott.
In response to a question about whether any cleaning or repair was done for the stage curtain/drapes in the cafeteria, Onstott said his work has focused on the building and grounds and nothing has been done with the drapes. He said the stage floor seems in good condition with no sign of termite of other damage. Workers have cleared out things stored under the stage.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman said the building is basically complete, and it is time for the community groups that will have space in the large former media center to arrange and furnish their spaces. The largest part of the media center will be a permanent home for the Monroe County African American History Museum curated by Rosemary Walker. Walker said she has over 300 pictures in her exhibit but feels that she has adequate help to set up everything.
The Hubbard Alumni Association will have a major presence in the complex, but it has permanent space nearby in the renovated Hubbard Teachers Dormitory, which now also houses Monroe County University of Georgia Extension. Monroe County Boys & Girls Club has operated continuously in one of the Hubbard Complex buildings and will continue to do so. Hickman said that Central Georgia Boys & Girls Club, which operates programs in several counties, has changed its plans to use the Hubbard cafeteria to prepare meals for its programs.
Plans are to showcase the renovated William M. Hubbard Complex at the Monroe County Bicentennial Celebration Sept. 25-26.