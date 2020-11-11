Hubbard Elementary School PTA has offered to build two large pavilions on the grounds of the school for children to use for outside activities. Hubbard Principal Jay Johnston told Monroe County Board of Education about the plans at its Oct. 20 meeting.
He said the PTA began discussing the plan with teachers and administrators about two months ago, with the intention of giving students a place where they can eat outside and spread out in some shade for social distancing.
“The Hubbard Elementary PTA is offering to donate materials and labor to build two very large structures,” said assistant superintendent Jackson Daniel. “We’re bringing it to you because the school system will take over maintenance of the structures after they’re built.”
He said plans include a 4-inch concrete slab and 24 6x6 posts for structurally sound pavilions. Johnston said they have thought of a myriad of uses for the structures, including annual field days in May, daily outdoor classrooms, a place for students to enjoy Positive Behavior incentive ice cream parties. Johnston said he has always pushed for more outdoor classrooms.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman said the school system fenced in the outdoor area around Hubbard Elementary this year, and the pavilions will go within the fenced area. He said they will be good places for Hubbard’s Fall Festival. Hickman said the PTA will use Hubbard Burgundy as the color for the metal roof. The PTA hopes to fund four molded-top picnic tables in each pavilion for classes. Behind the scenes donors have pledged about $28,000 for the project.
In response to a board member’s question about whether the pavilions will have electrical power, Daniel wasn’t sure whether they will have permanent power or whether power will be connected for special events, like is now done for field days. Southern Rivers Energy provides power to Hubbard Elementary, but the city of Forsyth can provide power to one of the locations where a pavilion is planned.
The school board approved building the two pavilions as permanent structures on the Hubbard campus.
In other business on Oct. 20 the board approved buying three maintenance vehicles, three regular buses and one special education bus. Daniel said Monroe County Schools have earned funding from the state for two regular buses and will pay for the other vehicles with SPLOST funds.
The cost for regular 72-passenger buses is $92,000 and for the special education bus is $106,000 for a total of $466,000 to buy the four buses. Davis recommended buying gasoline rather than diesel buses although the Monroe County fleet now only includes four gasoline-powered buses, all smaller buses. He said gasoline is cheaper than diesel. Gas mileage isn’t as good, but “It’s not as bad as you would think,” said Davis. He said gasoline saves the school system about $3,000 over diesel, it takes less oil for an oil change and there is less cost to replace an engine. He said EPA restrictions on diesel have been stricter than on gas.
Monroe County Schools Transportation Director Jake Davis said the life span of smaller buses is 8-10 years and larger buses is 12-15 years. After that it is better to buy a new bus that spend money on repairs. Davis said Monroe County Schools have 6-8 buses that are over optimum age.
In response to a board member’s question about whether the new buses have air conditioning, Daniel said all buses now come with air conditioning. Davis said 48 percent of the Monroe County fleet has air conditioning.
Daniel said Monroe County Schools has 19 non-bus vehicles, but only 15 of them are operational. These vehicles, which include maintenance trucks, the technology van and the school social worker’s vehicle, are known as the “white fleet.” The school system orders replacement vehicles through dealerships that have contracts with the state because they can provide the best pricing.
Daniel said he asked Davis and Roger Onstott, director of maintenance and facilities, to come up with a long term plan for the white fleet. They recommend buying two Ford F150’s for $21,080 through the state contract. These will have to be ordered. Daniel recommends buying an F250 Ford truck that is on the lot at Allen Vigil Ford and can be on the job at Monroe County Schools in two weeks.
Board of Education approved buying the four trucks with SPLOST funds. Daniel said the plan is to buy 3-4 trucks each year so that they won’t face too many trucks needing repairs at once. Onstott and Davis will rotate the truck between schools since Mary Persons puts the most miles on trucks.
Hickman said most of the white fleet now are 2007 Ford Rangers.
In personnel actions on Oct. 20, the school board approved 10 new substitute teachers. They are: Margie Barber, Valencier Brown, Lenesha Calloway, Nichlous Heggs, Lynn Keenan, Lauri McBrayer, Kathryn Shipley, Thomas Sink, Sheri Steenson, Tammy Thompson.
The board hired one new teacher for Hubbard Elementary, Brittany Reynolds, and one paraprofessional for Monroe County Middle School, Laura Hollifield. It hired three bus drivers: Lemual Carmichael, Ashley Long and Jeffery Story and one grounds crew member, Douglas Hall.
The board accepted three resignations, K.B. Sutton Elementary paraprofessional, Jade Crowder; bus driver, Debbie Page; bus mechanic Danny Tonnessen.