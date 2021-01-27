By Diane Glidewell
Hubbard Elementary’s principal Jay Johnston will retire effective June 30. Hubbard Elementary will lose instructional coach Rebecca Carver and teacher Dawn Speir to retirement on May 28. Monroe County Board of Education approved the retirements at its Jan. 12 meeting.
In other personnel actions approved at the BOE meeting, two teachers resigned effective the end of the school year (May 28): Stephanie Huff, a special education teacher at Mary Persons, and Brittany Koppen, a Monroe County Middle School math teacher. Central Office coordinator Vickie Nickel resigned effective Feb. 5.
Paraprofessional Ke’Asia Jones of Hubbard Elementary resigned effective Jan. 22, and Anna Keeton, a paraprofessional at K.B. Sutton Elementary, resigned effective Jan. 15.
Monroe County Schools hired one new employee, Sarah Kennedy, a paraprofessional at K.B. Sutton Elementary.
At the Board of Education meeting on Dec. 15, Monroe County Schools terminated Hubbard Elementary custodian Ramael Davis. The school system hired Condolyn Jones as a bus monitor and Elizabeth Melton as a substitute nurse and Karen Smith as a substitute teacher. Yolanda Cummings, a paraprofessional at K.B. Sutton Elementary, resigned.
Lakeisha Calloway changed from school tech specialist to system registrar, and Cindy Seymour changed from system registrar to system data coordinator. Donna Robinson changed from lead bus driver to regular route driver. These changes were effective the first week of January with the return to school after winter break.
In November’s personnel actions, the school board accepted resignations from Monroe County Achievement Center teacher Lisa Lee (who was MCAC’s Teacher of the Year), central office data coordinator Samantha Gibson, K.B. Sutton paraprofessional Ashleigh West, Mary Person custodian Brandon Grier and bus monitor Samantha West. The board approved hiring electrician Greg Lindsey, transportation mechanic Michael Knight, Hubbard Elementary paraprofessional Ke’Asia Jones and K.B. Sutton paraprofessional Jeanene Duke.