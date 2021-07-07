“Well my father was a gambler down in Georgia,
He wound up on the wrong end of a gun.
And I was born in the back seat of a Greyhound bus
Rollin’ down Highway 41.”
“Rambling Man” Allman Brothers
All fans of Southern Rock music, especially those from central Georgia, know those lyrics are from “Ramblin’ Man” by the Allman Brothers Band. When I first heard “Ramblin’ Man” (back in 1973) I figured that “highway 41” was Highway 41 that traversed Wisconsin and skirted downtown Milwaukee; that’s because I went to high school in a small town just west of there.
As a teenager, I drove US 41 quite often and was stoked to hear it mentioned in such a good song. It wasn’t until years later, and I moved to Georgia, that I realized that “Ramblin’ Man’s” Highway 41 was probably not the part that rolls through Wisconsin.
However, that’s not necessarily so. Why do I say that? Because Highway 41 is a long highway that passes through eight states, to include Bolingbroke and Monroe County.
US Hwy 41 starts in southern Florida and ends 2,008 miles later in Michigan’s UP (Upper Peninsula). In both Florida and Georgia, it mostly parallels Interstate-75. In Chattanooga, 41 heads northwest to Nashville, paralleling I-24. At Nashville, it cuts north into Kentucky where it largely parallels I-69 up to Evansville, Indiana.
In Indiana, it runs due north to Gary where it jogs west to skirt Lake Michigan, going directly through Chicago. Just south of Wisconsin, Hwy 41 merges with I-94 and continues north to Milwaukee where it merges into Interstate-41.
In cheese country, it loops west of Lake Winnebago, up through Green Bay, and north into Michigan. Highway 41 ends on the Keweenaw Peninsula on the shores of Lake Superior. Along its route, Hwy 41 travels 483 miles through Florida (the most in any state) but only 62 miles in Illinois.
If you so desired, you could spend an interesting vacation by driving the length of US Hwy 41. Starting in Florida, you would pass through the Everglades National Park, and then encounter a number of citrus groves. In Georgia, in addition to Bolingbroke and Monroe County, Hwy 41 passes Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), through Marietta and Kennesaw, and across terrain very familiar to Sherman’s Army.
Some of 41’s prettiest miles are in Tennessee as it passes over the Appalachian Mountains at Monteagle then descends into Coffee County before entering Nashville and skirting the Country Music HOF and passing the state capital. Most of the highway miles in Kentucky and Indiana are rural farmland. Not so in Illinois where Hwy 41 runs along Lake Michigan where it’s known as the “Magnificent Mile.”
The Magnificent Mile (MM) has some of the most upscale retail, department, restaurant, and residential buildings and services anywhere in the world. National Geographic named the MM, along with Rodeo Drive (CA) and Fifth Avenue (NYC) as one of the 10 best shopping avenues in the world. Can you say “high dollar?”
Hwy 41 returns to rural country for much of its length through Wisconsin – though it does go through Milwaukee and passes Lambeau Field in Green Bay. If you were lucky enough (or unlucky) to be standing at 41’s northern terminus on the morning and afternoon of Nov. 10, 1975 you might have seen the silhouette of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald as she lost her battle to the “gales of November” and the brutal waves of “the lake they call Gitche Gumee.”
US Highway 41 is not a designated historic highway or scenic highway though it has aspects of both. It certainly is scenic and you’ll find interesting history all along its length. For example, Hwy 41 was originally part of the old Dixie Highway.
As for when to travel; summer would be a great time for the northern part of the highway but the heat would not be fun in the southern half. Winter is better for the southern half, however the Keweenaw Peninsula averages 220+ inches of snow each year – so be prepared for severe winter conditions.
If I vacationed along Highway 41, I’d probably pick September. In September, you could see football games at Bobby Dodd Stadium (Georgia Tech) and at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Braves at Truist Field; catch the Titans at Nissan Stadium (Nashville); watch Da Bears at Soldier Field (Chicago), the Cubs at Wrigley Field (4 blocks off Hwy 41), and another college game at Northwestern University (Evanston); see the Brewers at Miller Park (Milwaukee); and finally see the Packers play at Lambeau Field (Green Bay). And in late September or early October you might even be able to do some early snow skiing up in Michigan. Happy travels.