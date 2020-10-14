wreck5.JPG

A Forsyth teenager said he had to swerve into the ditch to avoid hitting a woman who pulled out into his path in front of Caldwell Veterinary Clinic on Hwy. 41 on Wednesday. Here’s what happened according to the sheriff’s report: Ryder Bush, 17, of Forsyth was driving a 1999 Ford Super Duty pulling a trailer full of hay bales south on Hwy. 41 when Angel Aldridge, 41, of Forsyth pulled into his path in a 2020 Ford Ecosport. Aldridge was leaving Caldwell Vet to go north toward town and said she looked both ways and never saw anyone coming. Aldridge said when she saw Bush’s truck coming toward her she braked and steered right to try to avoid him. Bush said he veered left and slammed on the brakes to avoid striking her. Aldridge’s vehicle struck the trailer suffering serious damage. Bush continued along the shoulder and struck a speed limit sign and a tree while the trailer struck a power pole, cutting power temporarily to some nearby homes. Hay bales fell into the roadway and along the shoulder. The truck belonged to Bush’s employer, Vaughn Farms.