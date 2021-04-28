A Forsyth single mother says she’s at her wit’s end after her honor student was booted from classes at Mary Persons and then turned over for truancy in a frustrating battle with red tape, COVID rules and heavy-handed school officials.
“I just want my son back in school,” said Monroe County mother Jamie Daniel. “Superintendent Mike Hickman has used his power to ruin my son’s education.”
Jamie Daniel is an accountant and a person who tries to follow all the rules with attention to detail. Her three children have been attending Monroe County schools for the last two years and are now in 3rd, 5th and 9th grades.
All three were doing well, but it was hard when the pandemic came and the schools went to virtual learning. Daniel lives in a part of the county that doesn’t have internet; so she had to drive her children to spots they could get on line. She is a single mom, works full time and has to travel in her business.
Finally her two elementary students were back in school in August. Her 9th grader was back in class face-to-face from September to Dec. 18 and then on Jan. 7 started two days a week on the split face-to-face/virtual learning schedule.
But effective Jan. 19 came the mask mandate for high school students. Daniel said her son, Tyler Daniel, has some issues that make wearing a mask or a face shield not an option for him.
So Daniel immediately asked what to do to get an exemption for Tyler so that he wouldn’t get in trouble if he didn’t wear a mask at school. She was told to have Tyler’s doctor complete a form. She got the form, sent it to Tyler’s doctor and he completed it and returned it to the school the same day.
But Mary Persons didn’t let her know it got the form from the doctor or that it rejected the doctor’s statement that Tyler should be exempt from wearing a mask. After a week Daniel called the school and was told it had the form but that it wasn’t sufficient for an exemption because it had an obligatory note at the bottom that Tyler should follow all COVID-19 safety precautions.
Meanwhile since Tyler couldn’t comply with the mask mandate, he had stayed away from Mary Persons, even on the two days he was allowed to go. But he kept up with all of his classes on Google classroom every school day.
Daniel explained that Tyler receives treatment from a psychiatrist because of childhood trauma and that covering his face can cause panic attacks and other distress. This situation was cited by the psychiatrist on the Monroe County Schools form. Tyler’s doctor sent a second form to Monroe County Schools in an attempt to comply, but it was also rejected.
Daniel was then told that if Tyler has special needs that required a “dress code” exemption, she would have to meet with school officials to set up an IEP (individual education plan) for him and have him accepted into the special needs program.
Daniel said Tyler is a good student who had a 3.75 GPA and enjoyed playing football; she said he doesn’t need an IEP. She is familiar with the special needs program and IEP’s. Her 5th grade student has hearing loss and other issues that make the special needs program appropriate to accommodate his classroom learning.
Nevertheless she attended the meeting with school officials about a program for Tyler. At this point the school asked for all of Tyler’s medical records, which Daniel didn’t wish to disclose, and she said under federal law, she isn’t required to do so. Tyler’s mask exemption was denied, and Daniel retained an attorney to represent her.
After the attorney had tried to communicate with local school board attorney Ben Vaughn, Daniel learned that the school system has another legal firm out of Gainesville that represents it in some educational issues, and her case had been referred to it.
The school system suggested that Tyler switch to all virtual learning. Tyler and his mother knew this would be a problem because all of the classes that he had been taking wouldn’t be available and even the ones that were wouldn’t be at the same point in the curriculum as he had been in his classes. So he continued attending Google classroom, which he was supposed to do two days per week but was doing every day, and completing assignments.
Just after 4 p.m. on a Friday afternoon in January, Tyler texted his mother and said he had been shut out of all his classes, left in the “waiting room” and not invited into the class by the host/teacher. When Daniel was able to get in touch with Tyler’s teachers the next week, they said sorry but he’d been taken off the roster.
Daniel said Tyler got a couple of emails about enrolling in Edgenuity, Monroe County Schools’ virtual program, but never got the codes he needed to log in. Administrators accused Daniel of lying when she emailed that Tyler didn’t get the codes and asked for them. Eventually Daniel filed paperwork with the state to homeschool Tyler for the rest of the semester and took a copy of the paperwork to Monroe County Schools.
But her tangle in the red tape of Monroe County Schools didn’t stop. On April 12, she got a letter that she would be referred to the Monroe County School Attendance Council and subsequently to Towaliga District Juvenile Court because Tyler was truant. Even though Tyler has been locked out of his classes and has officially enrolled in home school, Daniel faces legal action because he isn’t attending classes at Mary Persons.
Daniel said even though she has college degrees, she knows that Tyler will benefit more from being in school and being on the football team than he will from her homeschooling him. She feels like the more she has tried to follow the school systems’ guidelines, the more the schools have taken issue with her and punished Tyler for her efforts.
Daniel has lived in Monroe County since 2000, but her children attended Creekside Christian Academy in McDonough until the 2019-20 school year. All three children came to Monroe County Schools ahead of their grade level. Her experience with the private school was that it was very nurturing, loving and caring and gave her children an amazing academic foundation.
However, her financial situation changed and private school is no longer an option. Continuing to pay attorney fees for someone to represent her against Monroe County Schools is also not realistic.
Daniel said she was repeatedly told that Tyler had masked before the mask mandate went into effect and there was no reason he should be exempted. Before the mask mandate, masks were only required on buses and “recommended” in classes. Daniel said Tyler didn’t ride a bus and didn’t wear a mask at school.
Daniel noted that many other students at Mary Persons didn’t mask before the mandate, or after it, for that matter. She said many pictures are available of students in the halls and in classes without masks and that insisting that Tyler had worn a mask at Mary Persons before the mandate was a falsehood.
For his part, superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman said he can’t speak specifically to any issue involving a student but that the school system put procedures in place for students who had medical reasons for not wearing masks. He said some students were allowed to use visors instead of masks and others were accommodated with physical barriers like tri-fold shields.
He said the school system worked with about 25-30 students who asked for exemptions to the mask mandate. He said about 18 percent of the 4,000-plus student body chose to attend classes virtually through Edgenuity and that about that same percentage is going to continue doing so next year.
Asked who made decisions as to whether to accept a doctor’s request for a mask exemption, he said that would probably have been the joint decision of the principal, Director of Instructional Student Supports Jenny Rooks and Assistant Principal Alicia Elder. Rooks and Elder were included in the interview with Hickman.
Hickman said the school system couldn’t guarantee 6-foot distancing at the high school and middle school and couldn’t allow a student not to mask in some way because of the safety of other students.
“We try to work with issues, but parents have to come to the table,” said Hickman. “They have to work through different steps. We tried to be fair and flexible.”
Hickman acknowledged that classroom learning is generally superior to Edgenuity and that the google classrooms that teachers at Mary Persons created were preferred by students to Edgenutiy. But he said teachers were overwhelmed by the work required to prepare for both in-person and google classroom teaching.
When asked how a student could abruptly be shut out of google classroom, Hickman said a parent had to make a choice for a student to attend in-person (which includes google classroom) or Edgenuity. He said he didn’t know if a parent was given a final deadline to choose but said the parent should know even if she thought she was still appealing a decision.
Asked how a student could be considered truant after being shut out of Google classroom and a parent having notified Monroe County Schools she had filed paperwork with the state to homeschool, Hickman said unless the parent went through proper procedures to withdraw the student from Monroe County Schools, the student was still enrolled and was truant if he wasn’t attending classes.
Asked if there were any way a student like Tyler could get credit for the work he has done during the semester, through Google classrooms and then through homeschool study, such as an End of Course test to demonstrate knowledge and skills, Hickman said no. He said there might be students who could entirely exempt high school if that was allowed.
Apparently because Tyler’s mother didn’t properly withdraw him, rather than just losing credit for all of his second semester courses, he will receive failing grades in all of them. He can work to recover credit for the classes, but the failing grades will irreparably damage his high school grade point average, negatively affecting anything he wants to do in high school and post secondary education.
Immediately the failing grades will mean he can’t play football. Asked if there could be any flexibility in allowing Tyler on the football team considering how unusual the last year has been and how the school system has had to determine guidelines as issues arose this year, Hickman said Georgia High School Association (GHSA) doesn’t let students play sports if they don’t pass the required number of classes.
He reiterated that parents can choose to work through the process with the school system or take the consequences.
“We can’t make them move to the next phase of the process,” he said. “The parent can choose. That’s their right. If someone walks away from the table, communication breaks down.”
Daniel has tried to figure out how requesting a simple mask exemption to keep her son in class could have gone so wrong.
“Let’s drop this war against Tyler,” she said. “What does this do to my family, my business? What is the real reason you’ve done this?”
She said there is a legal question of whether schools can mandate masks, which is why the school system’s attorneys advised it be termed a “dress code.” She said many school systems didn’t require masks, and some school systems never suspended in-person learning.
She’s afraid the real reason is that Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman has a grudge against her and is retaliating against her son. Daniel filed a request for an ethical review of Hickman on Sept. 20, 2020 because he had posted comments and participated in public comment for a political purpose. She said the case of Atwater vs. Tucker outlines the ethical code violated, dealing with an educator or commissioner using his or her position.
“Teachers have been fired and have lost their licenses for doing what he did,” she said.
She said she felt requesting the review was the right thing to do because when one sees something wrong, one should follow the right channels to say something. However, the state representatives came to Monroe County and did interviews then reported they saw no basis for the complaint.
“You can’t touch him in this town,” she said. “It would cost me hundreds of thousands of dollars to sue to Board of Education or the county. I just want my kid in school.”
Daniel said her name is on the request for review, and she feels she has been paid back.
“If he is a true man, he should handle this with me, not my son. He’s used his power to ruin my son’s education,” she said. “Tyler wants to be in school. He wants to do his best.”
Tyler is in school board member Dr. Jeremy Goodwin’s district. He said he wasn’t previously aware of Tyler’s situation but would be happy to talk with his mother and learn more about it.