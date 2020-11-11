Bike rider points pistol at passing vehicle
A Lompoc, Calif. woman told deputy Anthony Thompson around 2:55 p.m. on Sept. 28 that she was traveling east on Hwy. 83 in the area of Stokes Store Road when a vehicle in front of her made a last-minute turn. She said she had to hit her brakes hard, causing her to come to an abrupt stop.
The woman said a black motorcycle traveling behind her raced around her while flicking her off. The motorcycle driver then applied his brakes over and over and then pulled a handgun and pointed it at her. She said the motorcycle then took a left on Hwy. 87 and proceeded north.
The motorcycle was described as an all-black sports bike with no tag and carried a female passenger with brown hair. Deputies searched the area but had no success in locating the motorcycle.
Woman fails to maintain lane while driving 15 mph
A Forsyth woman was arrested for DUI after a BOLO was issued on her 2019 Nissan Rouge around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. Deputy John Cochran saw her exit onto Juliette Road and fail to use its turn signal. He followed the vehicle as it traveled east at 15 mph while failing to maintain its lane. The driver then crossed to the opposite lane of travel, crossed the fog line and Cochran stopped her. Cochran noticed her speech to be very slurred, her body language to be sluggish, her eyes blood shot and watery, her face flushed, and he smelled a strong odor of alcohol. Asked if she had anything to drink, she said she drank two beers earlier.
Cochran had her exit her car and she had to lean on her vehicle to keep from losing her balance. She said she was at Billy’s Bar in Macon and had a few drinks with friends. Deputies found an empty beer can under the driver seat that was cold. They also found two open Miller Light cans and an open Natural Light can in the rear seat. The driver was taken to jail where she was charged with DUI-refusal, failure to maintain lane and open containers.
Car catches fire after fleeing incident
A 2013 Volkswagen Passat exploded into flames following a highspeed chase that began on I-75 S near Rumble Road and ended on Hartley Bridge Road in Macon around 3 a.m. on Oct. 17. Deputy Justin Ramsey clocked the Weston, Fla. driver at speeds of over 100 mph and pursued. The man slammed on his brakes at mile marker 13 on I-475 S trying to get behind the patrol vehicle. The Volkswagen then continued in excess of 100 mph, changing all 3 lanes without turn signals. The man then accelerated in the right emergency lane. At Zebulon Road he exited the interstate and blew through the stop light and entered back onto I-475. The vehicle drove recklessly until Mercer University Drive and exited, failed to stop at the red light and merged back onto 475. Bibb deputies joined the chase and the Volkswagen almost struck an unmarked patrol vehicle while merging back onto the interstate.
The chase continued to Eisenhower Parkway where the Volkswagen again exited and failed to stop at the light before reentering. The driver nearly struck a Bibb County patrol car while reentering 475. Finally, the vehicle exited onto Hartley Bridge Road, ran the stoplight on Hartley Bridge Road and went airborne after striking the median, coming to a rest in the ditch on the entrance ramp and catching fire.
The driver exited the vehicle, raised his hands and laid on the ground. He was handcuffed and arrested for fleeing and 2 counts of aggravated assault on an officer. He also got citations for speeding, failure to maintain lane, failure to use turn signal, reckless driving, and driving in emergency lane. Bibb County Fire Department extinguished the flames.
Man arrested for drugs, guns on I-75
A Milledgeville man drew the attention of Cpl. Thomas Haskins when he was driving his 2020 Chevy Malibu without a seatbelt on I-75 S near North Lee Street and wound up in jail on drug and weapon charges. Haskins stopped the man around 1:17 p.m. on Oct. 19 and could smell marijuana. The female passenger was holding an infant in her arms and Haskins noticed a silver package in the driver’s door, which appeared to be a bag of marijuana.
Haskins asked him the last time he smoked marijuana to which he replied that he went to Atlanta to interview with UPS and while he was in the interview he smoked.
He said there wasn’t any marijuana in the vehicle and that he did not smoke marijuana around his son. He also denied being a convicted felon. Dispatch said that he was a convicted felon for aggravated assault. He said twice that he had no weapons in the car. Inside his pocket, Haskins found 4 pills of suspected Ecstasy and he was arrested.
Sgt. John Thompson found two firearms inside the vehicle, one between the driver seat and the center console and the other in the driver door. He was charged with 2 counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon, 2 counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony, drug possession, possession of marijuana and seatbelt violation. The vehicle was released to the passenger.
Florida man arrested for drugs had a gun
A White Chevy Malibu with Florida plates and darkly tinted windows was stopped by Cpl. Thomas Haskins near Tift College Drive on I-75 S and a Hollywood, Fla. man ended up in jail for distributing marijuana and other charges around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Haskins smelled marijuana coming from the car as he spoke with the driver and the man admitted there was a “blunt” inside the vehicle. A small plastic bag of marijuana was found in the glovebox. A lock box was also found containing around 6 ounces of marijuana in in the trunk as well as a Springfield XDs 9mm handgun and three boxes of plastic bags along with a digital scale with marijuana residue on it.
He was arrested and charged with marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects, and window tint violation.
Man caught with stolen pistol arrested
A Macon man driving a 1995 BMW 3251 with an expired registration and missing a brake light was pulled over and went to jail for receiving stolen property around 6:43 p.m. on Oct. 20. Cpl. Thomas Haskins made the stop on I-75 N near Johnstonville Road and saw that the driver and his female passenger were nervous. The woman was breathing heavily and shaking.
The driver told Haskins he has been driving the vehicle for several months, however he has not actually bought the vehicle yet, and he was still making payments on it. The suspect had a firearm on his side and Haskins removed the pistol and handed it to Cpl. Tyler Rodgers who learned it had been reported stolen out of Lamar County on March 3.
The man said that he purchased the firearm for $300 from a friend but did not have a bill of sale or any documentation showing the purchase. He was handcuffed and arrested for theft of receiving stolen property. The weapon was valued at around $1,000.
Drug possession sends Atlanta pair to jail
An Atlanta man was so nervous after a traffic stop for failing to maintain lanes on I-75 S near North Lee Street that Sgt. John Thompson could see his heart beating through his shirt. The driver and his female passenger went to jail for drugs and weapons around 1 p.m. on Oct. 22. Thompson saw his blue 2015 Chrysler with dark tinted windows and with a tag not belonging to the vehicle and stopped the driver, who slowly took the Lee Street exit ramp. He turned right and then another right onto Russell Parkway where he finally stopped.
Thompson could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and the male driver and female passenger were both shaking uncontrollably. Thompson asked them where they were going, and the woman told him they were going to see her uncle who was in prison and was now off lock down. She said he could have video visitation and they were going to do that.
Thompson asked the driver about the marijuana smell and the driver stated there was no marijuana inside the vehicle. The passenger also said there was no marijuana. In the center console, Thompson found three small bags of marijuana along with a pink SCCY 9mm handgun. In the front driver’s seat, he found a black fanny pack which contained cash both banded and coins.
The sergeant asked the man who the money belonged to and he said the money was his. When asked what he did for work, he said he was unemployed and there was about $800 in the pack.
In the trunk, Thompson found a large bag containing 12 duct tape bundles and a vacuumed-sealed bag which contained marijuana sticking out of one of the bundles. Both were arrested and both admitted to transporting drugs, cell phones, and tobacco to South Georgia for $200.
In the eight duct packages, deputies found 5.5 ounces of marijuana, 13 grams of Ecstasy, 26 grams of methamphetamine, 3 grams of wax marijuana, 4 Oxycodone pills, 9 cell phones, several phone chargers, 4 cigarette lighters and 7 large packages of tobacco. Inside the fanny pack there was $1,720.
The driver was cited for failure to maintain lane, expired registration and improperly transferring a tag. Six felony warrants were taken out on the driver and six felony warrants on the passenger for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana, Ecstasy and oxycodone, possession of wax marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
High Falls heroin user tosses needle into yard
A High Falls man was stopped for failure to dim his headlights on Hwy. 87 at Berner Loop by Sgt. Todd Haskins and wound up in jail on drug charges around 10 p.m. on Oct. 24. The man immediately exited his 2012 Ford Fusion after the stop and told Haskins he had to get his license out of his briefcase in the backseat.
Haskins noticed a small plastic cotton swab box on the ground at the door as the driver opened the briefcase and gave him a Louisiana ID card. The man seemed extremely nervous and Haskins saw numerous sores on both of his arms. He came back as unlicensed out of Louisiana with a Georgia status as a habitual violator. He was handcuffed and arrested.
Two small plastic baggies of narcotics were found in the vehicle and the man said that the baggies were not his. A syringe with a liquid inside of it was in the yard to the right of the vehicle. Haskins asked the man if he had children or grandchildren and he answered that he had grandchildren. The sergeant then asked him how he would feel if his grandchild picked up a loaded syringe and overdosed due to someone throwing it in their yard. He dropped his head and rested it against the partition and said he would feel bad.
He later said that both baggies contained heroin as well as the syringe. The syringe was emptied into the floor of the vehicle and the two plastic baggies of heroin were entered into evidence. He faces charges of possession of heroin and driving without a license.
Young man overdoses on synthetic marijuana in Shell gas station
Officer Richard Maddox found a teenager who had overdosed on synthetic marijuana on Oct. 25. Maddox went to the Shell station on Lee Street after a call came in about a young person passing out in the store. The man had been carried to a black sports car, which swerved out of the station at a high speed. Maddox found the car on Brooklyn Avenue and stopped it. The driver quickly exited screaming that the other passenger was overdosing, and he was driving him to the hospital. Maddox checked on the man, who was unconscious, breathing lightly and had a faint pulse. Maddox called Emergency Services and began performing sternum rubs. EMS arrived after a short-time and took the overdoser to Monroe County Hospital. The driver said the man had come into the Shell with three friends and that they were all high on synthetic marijuana. Maddox drove back and found the three friends sitting outside Shoney’s across the street. All three appeared disoriented and had slurred speech. Maddox asked them to hand over the synthetic marijuana and each one retrieved small blue baggies from their pockets. Maddox put the baggies into evidence and all three were taken to Monroe County Jail.
Drunk Florida man drives into ditch on Indian Springs Drive
Officer Bruce Hughley was sent to Indian Springs Drive after calls came in about a suspicious person knocking on doors on Oct. 25. The suspicious man was eventually found near his car, which was stuck in a ditch beside the railroad track. The driver, who’d been coming up from Tampa, had tried to dive around a barricade blocking the railroad crossing and slid into the ditch, where he’d been trying to get the car out for the last three hours. Hughley noticed the man smelled of booze and the driver admitted that he’d had four beers before leaving Florida. When asked the day and time, the man responded that it was 2 a.m. on Friday. It was actually 11 p.m. on Sunday. The car was towed, and the man was arrested for driving under the influence.
DUI charges brought against Atlanta man
An drunk driver wanted for a hit and run in Butts County continued driving for over three miles after Sgt. Kevin Williams initiated a stop south of Johnstonville Road on I-75 around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 25. The driver continued to the North Lee Street exit and turned towards town on Collier Road. He then turned right on Mize Street and stopped in the parking lot of Paul’s So Easy Used Cars.
Williams drew his weapon, pointed it at the driver and ordered him to show his hands. The sergeant then grabbed his arm and escorted him out of the vehicle. The man’s eyes were very red and had a glazed appearance. His speech was slurred. Asked why he did not pull over for the past three miles he said that he wanted somewhere safe to stop. He refused to submit to a sobriety test and was handcuffed.
An open bottle of brandy was found behind the center console. The driver was charged with failing to yield to law enforcement, open container and DUI.
Intoxicated man asks deputy to take him to get more beer
An drunk Boxankle Road man went to jail for disorderly conduct after Cpl. Tyler Rodgers saw the man stumbling across his yard towards his patrol vehicle when he arrived at the home around 8:26 p.m. on Oct. 27. He told Rodgers he did nothing wrong, but his speech was extremely slurred, and he could not stand up straight.
He stated he only wanted a ride to the store to buy more beer and he would wake up at 3 a.m. and would not have any if no one took him. He asked Rodgers if he would drive him to the store. The corporal informed him that he would not.
Rodgers spoke with the female complainant who said the man was drunk and falling over inside the house. She said he was cussing and yelling at them in a very violent manner and an 8-year-old girl was inside the home and overheard him yelling. She said they told him to leave several times, but he refused. The girl said her uncle had yelled some bad words in front of her.
The man was arrested for disorderly conduct and told Rodgers, “Buck Wilder is gonna cut me loose cause it ain’t nothing but b*** s***”.