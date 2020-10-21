Man arrested for trespassing and smoking marijuana
A man was charged with criminal trespassing on Sept. 27 after being caught smoking marijuana in his truck outside a house on Dungan Street. Officer Richard Maddox pulled the truck over, which had expired plates. The truck had a strong marijuana odor and the man said he’d come by to pick up some clothes in the house. When asked how he got in the house, the man said he just pushed on the door and it opened. Maddox noticed a putty knife in the man’s pocket and patted him down for weapons.
The neighbor that called told Maddox that the homeowner said the man was no longer allowed on the property and that he’d been told that repeatedly. The neighbor had heard the man arrive because of his truck’s loud exhaust. She called 911 because the homeowner told her to do so if the man showed up again. Maddox was eventually able to reach the homeowner, who said that he had an ongoing case with the man involving stolen checks that were cashed from his account. The trespasser was handcuffed and taken to Monroe County jail.
Man calls cops on kids for leaving trash in his yard
A Brookwood Drive man called the police on some kids for throwing trash in his yard on Sept. 28. When Cpl. Kim Barnett arrived and asked the man if he’d actually seen the kids throwing trash, he said no but that he knew it was them because it wasn’t there earlier when he was mowing his grass. The man pointed out the apartment where the children live, and Barnett went knocking. The mother of one of the kids answered the door and said that she’d just gotten home from work. Told about the accusations, the woman said she’d speak to her son and deal with the problem.
New girlfriend and old girlfriend can’t resolve feud
A woman went to the Forsyth Police Department on Sept. 28 claiming her ex-husband’s new girlfriend had been harassing her over texts despite being told to stop. The woman said that the dispute first started when she stuck her tongue out at the new girlfriend at Wal-Mart. In a more recent encounter, the new girlfriend slammed a door in her face at the S&E Shop. The woman said she just wanted the harassment to end and for the woman to leave her alone.
Officer Cody Maples called the new girlfriend, who stated that the two of them have a “childish vendetta” against one another. According to her, the woman constantly makes snide remarks and faces at her. The new girlfriend said that they tried to meet up and resolve the dispute once, but nothing came of it. Maples told both women not to contact one another anymore.
Loose umbrella damages Ford Escape
A woman told Sgt. David Asbell on Sept. 29 that a loose patio umbrella had struck and damaged her car. The woman had been at the Forsyth Huddle House when she observed an umbrella from the outdoor dining area fly through the air and strike her Ford Escape. The Huddle House customer then showed Asbell damage to the hood and quarter panel caused by the umbrella. The store stated they would have to review the video footage. Asbell responded that there was an additional witness that saw the umbrella strike the car and showed him where the damage was done. The witness stated the umbrella had hit several cars. The store promised to resolve the issue.
Woman receives threatening messages
A woman told officer Cody Maples on Sept. 29 she been receiving threatening messages from a former friend, who believes the woman called child services on her and is trying to sleep with her husband. Maples looked at the woman’s messages. In several, she pleads for the sender to stop.Maples later made contact with the alleged harasser who said that the woman started it by repeatedly messaging her husband. Maples told both women to stop contacting one another and the woman that’d been texting her blocked her number.
Walmart shoplifter tries to steal backpack
A Walmart shoplifter was arrested last week after taking the tags off a backpack and trying to exit the store with it on Oct. 2. Officer Cody Maples spoke with a Walmart security guard, who told him the woman had fled in a Honda Civic. The security guard had seen the woman put the backpack on and try to pass off that she’d come in with it. He confronted her as she was leaving the store and informed her that Walmart had camera footage of her putting it on. When she insisted that it was hers, the security guard grabbed the backpack and she ran out of the store. During the struggle, the woman’s Chime card and EBT card fell to the ground. Maples was able to find the woman in the system using the name on the cards. Reviewing the footage, Maples noticed that the woman had also nabbed a pair of tweezers and a notepad. The total price of the items amounted to $28.48. Maples was seeking a warrant on the woman for shoplifting.
Man accuses son’s friend of stealing airpods
A Union Hill Apartments man told officer Cody Maples on Oct. 4 that his son’s friend stole a pair of airpods from him. The father told Maples his son lost his airpods and after looking up the tracker on his phone and seeing the airpods move wherever the friend moved.
The friend told Maples that his friend is like family and he’d never steal from him. With permission, Maples searched through the friend’s belongings and found nothing. He looked at the tracker and saw that the location given wasn’t very accurate and showed the headphones on the other side of the apartment complex. Maples wasn’t able to find the headphones and the dispute is ongoing.
Former employee shoplifts from Walmart
Two shoplifters tried to fool Walmart security on Oct. 4 by placing discount stickers on items that were full price and buying the items at self-checkout. The receipt printed at checkout showed that they paid $7.89 for $181.60 worth of items. Some of the items stolen included a Kitchenaid Hand Mixer, an InfinitiPro Flat Iron and a Krups coffee grinder. Walmart security was able to identify one of the shoplifters as a former employee at Walmart and her male accomplice was later identified for cases of shoplifting against him at other Walmarts. The footage of the shoplifters was put into evidence and the case was handed over to investigators.
McDonald’s employee robbed by coworker
A McDonald’s employee was arrested for stealing $130 cash out of a co-worker’s pocketbook on Oct. 5. A McDonald’s employee told officer Robert Davis that $130 had been taken from her purse while she was on shift. She’d left the purse in the McDonald’s back office and was certain an employee had taken the cash. Davis had the McDonald’s manager lookup security footage from the day, which showed a white male coworker digging through the purse. While the man’s face wasn’t clear, the manager said that there’s only one white employee that works at the McDonalds. As Davis and the manager were discussing the footage, said employee walked over and uttered, “I told her that I took the money. I just need to cash my check and I will pay her back.” Davis told the man to stand back by the wall and he’ll speak to him shortly. The employee who’d been robbed said that she wanted to prosecute. Davis handcuffed the coworker and took him to Monroe County jail.
Woman gets high on Oxycodone prescription
A Forsyth woman was charged with DUI after admitting to taking Oxycodone but avoided going to jail by claiming she had COVID-19 on Oct. 6.
Officer Kimberly Barnett responded to calls about an intoxicated driver on Main Street and stopped a woman who was slouched over in her Nissan. The woman was swaying and seemed to be having trouble keeping her eyes open and maintaining her balance. The driver told Barnett that she’d been in an accident the previous week and had received a prescription of Oxycodone for the pain. Barnett told her she shouldn’t be driving under the influence. She responded that the doctor had told her that, but that she’d gone out to get new vehicle registration to avoid getting a ticket. Barnett noticed that the woman had slurred speech and wasn’t able to stay on track with her story. The driver said that she’d taken 30 mg an hour before, which Barnett knew was an excessive amount. When asked how much she was told to take, the woman responded that she didn’t know. The woman called her sister to pick her up and told Barnett that she had Coronavirus. Due to her injuries and the fact she was sick, Barnett didn’t arrest the driver for DUI but did give her citation.
Truck damaged by hit and run tractor trailer
A Mableton truck driver reported a hit and run incident that occurred near High Falls Road on I-75 N around 2:55 p.m. on Oct. 8. He told deputy Gueorgui Dimitrov an orange tractor trailer came into his lane and side-swiped his 2016 Freightliner box truck, damaging his left side mirror. The driver was able to get the tag number which came back as registered to Monster Trucking, LLC. Dimitrov was unable to contact the tractor trailer driver.
Drunken woman driver obstructs deputy
A Decatur woman told told deputy Justin Watson around 7:07 a.m. on Oct. 8 that someone rear ended her 2019 Nissan Versa while she was going 55 mph on Hwy. 87. Watson saw she had watery, bloodshot eyes and had little knowledge of where she was. He had to ask her several times to exit her vehicle with her driver’s license and insurance.
Watson told her to walk to his patrol car and smelled alcohol when she said in slurred speech she didn’t want to and proceeded to walk away from him. He grabbed her by the shirt and handcuffed her. She had trouble keeping balance while being guided towards the patrol car.
A small sealed bottle of alcoholic wine beverage was found in the glovebox. She also had a prescription for Tramadol that she said she took daily. She was cited for DUI combination of alcohol and drugs, following too closely, and obstruction.
Intoxicated man hides from deputies in attic
A drunk man was found hiding in the attic of a home on Colvin Road after trashing the house. When Cpl. Christian Sawley and deputy Justin Watson approached the front door, they saw it had been damaged from the inside and the front room had been ransacked. Sawley opened the door and called out for the man. A woman at the home told the deputies around 3 a.m. on Oct. 9 that the man was intoxicated and had been throwing things around in the house. She said he likes to hide in the attic.
After the deputies cleared the house, they noticed the ladder was hanging outside the attic door. Watson covered Sawley while he opened it and found the man who had a cut on his forehead. He was taken to Monroe County Hospital and later charged with disorderly conduct. He also had an outstanding warrant from Monroe County.
Construction debris hits vehicle for third time
A High Falls woman complained that her 2020 GMC Yukon had been hit by debris for the third time at the I-75 construction zone area near Johnstonville Road. She told deputy Peyton Henderson around 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 9 she was traveling south when debris flew up and hit her windshield. She believes it was due to the construction crew not properly sweeping the road.
She said she contacted C.W. Matthews Contracting Company by email and informed them of two previous incidents, but they answered that the company was not responsible. A report was made.
Woman begs police to get her out of care home
A resident of a personal care home on Blount Street told officer Kimberly Barnett that she was treated poorly and no longer wanted to be at the home on Oct. 9. The woman stated that she didn’t trust anyone on her care team and wanted to go back to Coliseum Hospital. The staff at the home said that the resident was often loud and disruptive and had made it clear that she didn’t want to be there. Barnett set up transportation to take the woman back to the hospital.
Two days later, Barnett was called back to the home when the same resident started acting aggressively after EMS tried to take her back. EMS told Barnett that there’d been no issues until they pulled up to the home, at which time the resident started screaming that she didn’t want to go back. Barnett walked over to the woman, who was trying to get out of the ambulance bed but was secured by belts. EMS told Barnett that there was no place else to take her.
Barnett told the woman that they couldn’t take her back to the hospital and that she needed to talk to her support team and mother, who was legally responsible for her. After speaking to her mother, the woman asked if Barnett could arrest her. Barnett said she couldn’t because the woman hadn’t committed a crime. The woman said that if she’s forced to go back to the home, she’ll hurt herself. At that point, Barnett agreed to take to woman back to the hospital to calm her down but said that she’d need to figure out another place to go when the hospital releases her again.
Liquor store owner, customer argue
The owner of Forsyth Liquor on Lee Street and a customer got into a heated exchange after the man bought $122 worth of booze and the store wasn’t able to give an official printed receipt on Oct. 9. The owner told officer Arthur Musselman that he’d offered to write down the amounts, but the customer became aggressive and started shouting curses and racial slurs. The owner then gave the man a refund and escorted them out.
According to the customer’s account, it was the owner that shouted slurs. The man also alleges that when the owner opened the door, he made his hand in a fist and appeared to be threatening violence. The owner responded that he was just opening the door and it didn’t mean anything.
Musselman stated that it appeared the situation was exacerbated by both men and the best thing might be for each to move past the incident. The customer stated that he wanted something done to the owner for his rude remarks. Both parties believed the store’s surveillance video would support their side of the story. The owner was unable to load the footage at the time.
Man tries to buy items with stolen credit card
Officer Robert Davis responded to Tractor Supply which reported that a customer tried to use a stolen credit card to buy a grease gun on Oct. 10. Davis spoke with the cashier, who stated that when he swiped the card, it came back as stolen and to seize it. The cashier tried to play it off by acting like there was a problem with the reader and called the manager. The card thief got spooked and left the store without the items. The card was placed into evidence and surveillance video was captured.