Briefcase thief caught after his car breaks down nearby
A 48-year-old man was charged with stealing a briefcase from a Royal 7 Travel Center employee and drug possession on June 14. The employee told officer Richard Maddox he set his briefcase down outside the men’s restroom and went inside the restroom. He said when he came out a short time later the briefcase was gone. Inside the briefcase was a MacBook Pro, an iPad Pro, and his wallet.
The security camera footage was checked, and a man was seen picking up the briefcase and walking out to a black, older model Ford Taurus. The man, a woman and a juvenile got into the vehicle and left turning left onto Lee Street. Another employee of the Travel Center located the vehicle in front of 275 North Lee Street Al’s Market.
Maddox went to Al’s Market and saw the Taurus parked with the hood up. Officers Jeremy Malone and Maddox approached the vehicle, and found a woman in the front passenger seat with a silver MacBook in her lap. When she noticed Maddox standing at the door she said, “Oh, no I told him I didn’t want any part of this I ain’t do it”. She then got out of the car, sitting the laptop in the seat.
Maddox had her stand next to the vehicle and saw a black briefcase laying in the passenger side floorboard and noticed on the outside of the briefcase a silver metal plate with the initials of the Royal 7 employee. Maddox asked the man if the briefcase was his, when he replied it wasn’t he was handcuffed. A clear gas pipe wrapped in a paper towel was found in his left front pocket.
Maddox asked him if he any drugs on him and he tried to rake items out of his pockets with his handcuffed hands. Maddox grabbed his arms and the man told him he had some drugs but didn’t know where. The officer then found a clear bag of suspected cocaine lying on the ground in front of the car’s right front fender.
Maddox retrieved the employee’s possessions from the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana in a plastic bag. A wallet containing the employee’s driver’s license, credit cards and twenty-dollar bills was in the car as well. Dispatch said the tag on the Taurus belonged to a Honda Accord. They also reported his driver’s license was suspended and he had an active warrant from another county. The VIN number revealed the registration was inactive and there was no insurance.
He was taken to jail and a hold was placed on him for felony theft and drugs. The stolen items were returned to the Royal 7 employee.
Man gives officer passport instead of driver’s license
A man driving a red F-150 on I-75 S near Hwy. 18 was stopped for using his phone and he gave officer Cody Maples his Mexican passport when asked for his license on June 15. He was arrested and taken to jail and cited for several traffic related offenses.
Stolen pistol and drugs found in Florida vehicle
A Jacksonville, Florida woman was cited, and her male passenger arrested after she was stopped by Sgt. Kevin Williams around 1:09 a.m. on June 15 for failing to maintain lane on I-75 N near Johnstonville Road.
The woman told Williams they were headed to Atlanta for a family emergency and apologized stating that she was trying to get out of the way of the other law enforcement officers that were on the shoulder. While speaking with the occupants, Williams noticed the odor of marijuana permeating from the vehicle and noticed raw marijuana flakes on the center console.
The sergeant had the subjects exit the 2021 Toyota Camry and asked the driver about any marijuana in the car and she said she was with her boyfriend earlier and they smoked marijuana before they left Florida. Dispatch said her Florida license was suspended. The passenger also told Williams there was no marijuana in the car and he was told to stand with deputy Jonathan Joyner while a search was conducted.
A 9 mm pistol was found in a purse located on the front passenger floorboard and dispatch reported the passenger was a convicted felon. A bag of marijuana and a set of digital scales were found in a lap top bag in the back seat. Deputy Corbin Becelia found a stolen Draco AK-47 pistol. Several small bags of marijuana weighing around 3 ounces and gummies were in the trunk. The passenger said he had a Florida prescription for the gummies. When asked about the marijuana, he lowered his hand and admitted that it was his. He said it was old and he forgot that it was in the car.
Both subjects were taken to the Monroe County jail where the driver was cited for failure to maintain lane and driving without a license. Williams will be seeking warrants on the passenger for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana more than one ounce, bringing stolen property in from another state, and possession of drug-related objects.
Early morning arrest for no license
A man was arrested after being stopped by officer Richard Maddox for a burned-out brake light in front of the Fine Arts Center around 6:37 a.m. on June 15. The man told Maddox his license had been suspended and he was arrested. He was allowed to call his girlfriend to pick up his Honda CRV.
Employee charged with stealing lottery tickets
Warrants for theft by taking were taken against a man after officer David Asbell responded to the Royal 7 convenience store on Cabiness Road regarding the theft of lottery tickets on June 16. Asbell spoke with the manager of the store who said that an employee had stolen $3135.00 in lottery tickets. The manager played video from June 12 and June 15 of the employee taking rolls of lottery tickets from the display. He was seen distracting the cashier as he pulled rolls of tickets and hid them in black trash bags. The manager is copying the video for evidence. Warrants were taken against the employee for felony theft by taking.
Man changes mind about resisting arrest after officer pulls taser
A warrant was served on a guest at America’s Best Hotel, and he went to jail after resisting arrest on June 16. Officers David Asbell and Cody Maples knocked on the man’s door and pushed the door open as he was getting out of bed wearing only a shirt. Maples told him to put on some pants and that he was under arrest for the warrant while putting a cuff on his right arm.
Maples tried to grab the man’s left arm, but the man slung him off and started twisting and turning to get free. Asbell drew his taser weapon and when the man saw the laser aiming on him, he stopped resisting. He was turned over to the jail staff.
Meth found hidden in the Fruit Loops
A 48-year-old Macon woman was found to be in possession of methamphetamine after she was stopped by deputy John Cochran near Johnsonville Road on I-75 S around 7:30 p.m. on June 16 for traveling well below the speed limit. Cochran ran the tag on the woman’s 2014 Nissan Altima and learned she had a suspended registration and no insurance.
While waiting for the woman’s driver’s license, Cochran noticed her shaking and fumbling through her wallet, passing her license several times before finally providing him the correct information. While speaking to the driver, from the passenger side of the vehicle, Cochran noticed Cigarillo wraps laying in the passenger seat. She was breathing heavily and shaking abnormally, and the deputy could see her heartbeat through her carotid artery in her neck.
Cochran asked her where she was coming from and she said from her sister’s house in Locust Grove. She said she came from her home in Macon to see her sister for about an hour. Cochran asked her what she and her sister did while they were together and she stated, “Oh, nothing I just stopped by.” The deputy asked her why she would drive an hour just to drop by for a few minutes, and she said, “Oh, I drive for Uber”.
Cochran asked her to exit the vehicle and while writing her a warning for suspended registration, he told her he didn’t see an Uber ID in her rear window and she replied, “Oh, yeah. I don’t put it up”. Cochran told her Uber regulations require drivers to display the sign or sticker in their windows and the woman said, “Oh, really? I didn’t know that.”
Cochran asked if she was responsible for everything inside of the vehicle and she said, “Well, my son uses my car”. She told him there was nothing illegal inside the car that she knew of and consented to a search. A clear plastic container, containing a clear crystal-like substance, suspected to be methamphetamine was found in the trunk inside a family-size box of Fruit Loops and she was handcuffed. After being turned over to the Monroe County jail staff, Cochran secured warrants her for trafficking methamphetamine.
Habitual violator busted again for DUI
A habitual violator from Byron was arrested for hit and run and multiple other charges after he hit an 18-wheeler on I-75 S near Hwy. 36 around 2:29 p.m. on June 16. His 2015 GMC Sierra was the subject of the BOLO after striking the semi-tractor trailer and was reported to be moving slowly and not maintaining his lane. Deputy Jaleel Brown saw the truck near North Lee Street, failing to maintain lane and straddling the emergency line and activated his emergency equipment. The violator continued traveling at about 50 mph and Brown could see him pick up his cell phone. Brown pulled beside him, yelled at him to pull over and could see the man’s head movement seemed very lethargic. The man then exited at Juliette Road and Brown passed him to block him at the top of the ramp. Brown exited his vehicle with his weapon drawn and ordered the man to show his hands. Lt. Beck and Inv. Colvard took the man to the ground and handcuffed him. Brown could smell alcohol on the man who could barely keep his balance. His license had been permanently revoked out of Florida and Georgia for multiple DUIs. Several empty 16-ounce beer cans were found inside of a Miller Lite box. The man refused to consent to sobriety testing and said he wanted to call his wife. He was arrested for failure to maintain lane, failure to yield for emergency lights and sirens, DUI-refusal, habitual violator for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license, and reckless driving.
Deputies end chase of man fleeing Henry Co.
An unlicensed Chattanooga man driving a 2021 Nissan Altima who fled Henry County deputies was captured in Monroe County around 1:48 a.m. on June 17. Henry County lost visual when the vehicle exited at Hwy. 36 off I-75 S and headed toward Barnesville.
Deputy Tyler Rodgers later spotted the car with North Carolina plates traveling west on High Falls Road at more than 100 mph. The suspect then turned north onto the interstate and left the road. He nearly struck a parked tractor trailer but returned to the road. The suspect then pulled to the right shoulder and stopped.
Hawkins and Rodgers commanded the driver to exit the vehicle with his hands up and he complied. Hawkins handcuffed the driver and put him in the backseat of Rodgers’ patrol vehicle. He then commanded the passenger to exit the vehicle with his hands up, which he immediately obeyed. He was also handcuffed. The driver was found to have a suspended license and an active, full extradition warrant out of Tennessee for violation of probation. The passenger was found to have a suspended license. Trace amounts of marijuana was found inside the car as well.
Rodgers will seek a warrant on the driver for fleeing. He was also cited for driving without a license. The vehicle was towed, and the passenger released.