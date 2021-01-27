Driver runs off road in front of deputy sitting at stop sign
A Henry County woman was charged with DUI after deputy Jeff Thompson saw her 2012 Kia Sorrento pass him on Indian Springs Drive and the driver slam on the brakes causing the vehicle to run off onto the shoulder around 6:33 p.m. on Jan. 4.
Thompson followed the car for a mile and watched it cross the middle lane divider and the right fog line several times.
He could smell alcohol coming from the female driver after a stop near Russell Parkway and the woman told him she was coming from her home in Henry County and traveling to Atlanta.
He told her she was traveling in the complete opposite direction of Atlanta and she began to tell him how she had recently had some serious medical issues. He asked her to exit her vehicle and meet him at the rear.
She consented to a sobriety test, failed and was charged with DUI refusal and failure to maintain lane.
Southbound I-75 traveler follows drunk driver with flashers on
The driver of a Ford Ranger on I-75 S called in another driver for speeding and driving recklessly in a grey 2012 Kia Forte around 1:17 a.m. on Jan. 18. The complainant followed the driver with his flashers on until deputy Peyton Henderson got behind the vehicle and saw it weaving and changing lanes without signaling and stopped the car near North Lee Street.
The Marietta man said he was headed home and the deputy had him step from the vehicle. He had trouble standing up straight and Henderson could smell alcohol. She also noticed his eyes were glassy and red.
She asked him when he last had an alcoholic beverage, to which he stated the night before.
He agreed to a sobriety test which he failed and was charged with DUI-refusal, failure to maintain lane, and failure to signal while changing lanes.
Stranger pulls pistol on Old Dames Ferry Road resident
An Old Dames Ferry Road man told Cpl. Thomas Haskins a suspicious person driving a “beat up” 90’s model Chevy Silverado pulled into his driveway and exited his vehicle around 8:56 p.m. on Jan. 18.
He said he asked the man why he was on his property, but the man didn’t say anything and got back into the Silverado and pointed a Glock pistol at him.
He said he ran back to his home and the Silverado backed out of his driveway.
The man said he ran down the driveway and tried to get the vehicle tag, but the vehicle didn’t have one. The pickup exited his driveway and headed towards Dames Ferry Rd.
He had never seen the man or the vehicle before.
Haskins patrolled the area but never saw the pickup truck. Dispatch sent a BOLO out to Jones County for the vehicle.
Three pounds of weed and loaded firearms found in vehicle of Covington man
A Covington man was busted with firearms, a large amount marijuana and cash after a traffic stop for following too closely on I-75 S near North Lee Street around 8:13 a.m. on Jan. 19.
When the driver rolled down the window, deputy Anthony Thompson was overwhelmed by the raw odor of marijuana.
The driver said he was on his way back home after being in Atlanta for the weekend celebrating his birthday.
Thompson asked him if there was any marijuana in his vehicle. He said there was and retrieved a mason jar with a small amount of suspected marijuana.
Thompson asked him if there was more marijuana inside of his vehicle and he said that there was no more marijuana but didn’t seem too confident in his answer.
Thompson had him open his trunk and saw there was a white trash bag and could see that inside of the bag was a plastic container.
He felt the bag and could instantly feel a vacuumed sealed bag of suspected marijuana. Since he didn’t have backup on scene, he didn’t confront the driver with his findings.
Dep. Larry Sullivan arrived, and Thompson asked the driver if he was responsible for everything inside of his vehicle and he stated “Yes”. He asked if there was anything inside of his vehicle, he didn’t know about and he said, “No”.
Thompson then opened the trash bag and found a large vacuum-sealed bag of suspected marijuana and the driver was immediately arrested. Inside the plastic container was two more large bags of suspected marijuana. In his suitcase was a large amount of rubber banded cash.
Also, in the truck was a brown Glock handgun and underneath the passenger seat, Thompson found a black handgun. And on the back floorboard, a Drako rifle.
All firearms were loaded with a round in the chamber.
The driver was searched, and more cash was found in both of his pockets.
The approximate weight of the marijuana was 3 pounds. The man was charged with distributing marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Parked car damaged after woman visits husband who sleeps in car at dealership
A black 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe parked at Hutchinson Ford on Harold G. Clarke Parkway was damaged after an employee of the company had an argument in the parking lot with his wife.
Mitch Mordas told deputy Larry Sullivan around 9:58 a.m. on Jan. 19 one of their employees was involved in an incident that took place earlier that morning and that he believed the vehicle had been hit by the employee’s wife.
He said the dealership was contacting their security company to obtain the video of the incident.
Sullivan spoke with the employee who said he had been sleeping in his car at the dealership due to having problems with his wife.
He said his wife came to the dealership at about 5 a.m. and parked behind him.
He said he got out to talk to her and they began to argue about money, so he got back into his car and she left.
He said he went home around 6 a.m. and returned to the dealership later and noticed the vehicle beside the parking spot where he and his wife were was scratched and appeared to have been hit.
Sullivan saw white paint transfer and scratches on both passenger side doors.
The employee took him to his vehicle, and Sullivan saw no damage. The man said his wife drove a white 2014 Dodge Charger.
Sullivan spoke with the employee’s wife by phone and she said she went to the dealership to find her husband because she needed money to get medicine for her child. She said they argued, and she left.
The deputy asked her if she hit a parked vehicle while at the dealership and she said, “I’m not gonna say no.”
Sullivan told her that she was not allowed back on the property at the Ford dealership and is waiting to view the security tape.
Drunk driver has problems keeping his balance
Deputy Matthew Mimbs answered a call to an accident around 6:24 a.m. on Jan. 20 at High Falls Road and Buck Creek Road and found Monroe County firefighters trying to help a drunk man off the ground.
The man was unsteady on his feet and Mimbs noticed the smell of alcohol. The driver was slurring his words and kept repeating that he needed things out of his truck.
He tried several times to open the door to his truck but was unable to maintain balance and fell to his back.
Mimbs found two open bottles of Canadian Mist Whiskey and Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey in the front passenger seat.
During a sobriety test, the man lifted his foot to begin and immediately put it back down.
He then tried to lift his foot again, lost his balance and said, “I can’t even balance.” multiple times.
He was handcuffed and secured in the back of the patrol car.
The man’s wife arrived and said her husband just pulled in their driveway a few minutes ago, sat there for a second, and then drove away.
She said she was unsure why he would leave the house, so she decided to drive around and look for him.
Mimbs spoke with a witness by phone who told him he was headed west on High Falls Road, when he saw the truck approaching the stop sign at a high rate of speed.
He said he had to hit the brakes to avoid hitting the vehicle. He said the pickup flew through the intersection without applying the brakes, nearly striking several vehicles.
Due to the high reading on the breathalyzer, the driver was taken to the Monroe County Hospital.
He was cited for failure to maintain lane, open container, failure to stop at stop sign, reckless driving, and DUI.
Man turned down for alcohol sale gets upset
After a clerk at the Rumble Road BP refused to sell him alcohol, a Forsyth man became irate and went to the Shell station on Hwy. 18 to take it up with the manager who manages both stores around 2:28 p.m. on Jan. 22.
Deputy Anthony Thompson spoke with the manager who told him the BP employee denied the purchase because they believed he was banned from the store.
When the man went to the Shell station, an argument ensued, and he was told several times to leave. He said during the argument the man said, “F*** you!” and told him “He was going to find him outside of his business and take care of him”.
Dispatch said the man didn’t have an active criminal trespass on him for either location.
The manager said that he wanted him served with one and Thompson went to the man’s home on Collins Ridge Road and served him with a criminal trespass notification.
The man said he never threatened the manager but that the manager threatened his life.Thompson told him he would add it to the report.
Drunk driver taken home after refusing to cooperate
A burgundy 2001 Ford F-150 was the subject of a BOLO as it was traveling on north on Hwy. 42 failing to maintain lanes and driving recklessly on Jan. 23 around 9:26 p.m.
Cpl. Jake Justice was able to intercept the vehicle at mile post 19 and activated his emergency lights but the vehicle continued to travel very slowly, before finally coming to a stop at Philadelphia Baptist Church.
Justice asked the driver for his insurance and registration information and the Forsyth man looked above the sun visor and grabbed what appeared to be insurance information, but never handed it to Justice.
Asked if he had any alcoholic beverages, he replied yes, that he had consumed several “shots”.
Justice asked him to take a sobriety test, he made the comment, “I’ve been drinking, and you know I’ve been drinking.” Then he made the remark, “You either take me to jail, and let’s get this over with, or you let me drive one mile down the road to my house”.
Justice answered him by saying he couldn’t allow him to drive intoxicated.
He was handcuffed and allowed to call his wife to retrieve his vehicle. He was then taken to jail by deputy Jonathan Joyner.
At the jail, Justice asked the man if he had any breathing issues that would prevent him from blowing into the breathalyzer tube.
The man responded with, “You know I’ve been drinking. I know I’ve been drinking, let me go on back, and do what I got to do”. He then walked away from the machine.
The jail nurse, Carolyn Prescott, said that due to not having results from the breath test, it could not be accurately determined how intoxicated the man was. Therefore, the jail facility would not accept him.
Justice then put the man in the back of his patrol vehicle and took him home.
Justice cited him for failure to maintain and DUI-refusal and asked for him to sign the citations, and he refused.
The corporal waited for his wife to arrive and explained to her that he would have to come back to the jail later and get fingerprinted.
Father and son both cited for fighting
A father and son were both cited for disorderly conduct after a disturbance on Ham Road around 10:27 p.m. on Jan. 23. Deputy Jonathan Joyner responded to the call and met with a man in the front yard who told him that he was in his bedroom watching Netflix when his father came in acting irate asking him for $100.
His father would not leave him alone and ended up hitting him in the face.
The man said he reacted and punched his father back in his face. He said his father had been drinking beer all day and was intoxicated.
Joyner saw a cut inside the man’s bottom lip.
Joyner then spoke with the father who was very irate and appeared to be drunk.
He said he went into his son’s bedroom to tell him to turn the air conditioner off because it was cold outside.
He said his son became upset and began hitting him. He denied hitting his son and had a small cut above his right eye which was bleeding. EMS cleaned the cut and bandage it.
Neither man wished to press charges and due to both parties having different stories and no other witnesses, they were both cited for disorderly conduct.
The son agreed to leave the home for the night to let things calm down.
Man allegedly smashes door with sledge hammer, sets fire in jacuzzi
A woman told Cpl. Tyler Rodgers that she had a rental house on High Falls Road with property damage that included a broken front glass door and wanted to file a report for her insurance company around 12:17 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Rodgers spoke with the tenant at the home who said she borrowed a vehicle from a man on Wednesday and went to see a friend.
She stated she was on her way to return the vehicle, but he was angry that she did not return it sooner and broke her front door with a sledgehammer.
She said he also set a fire in her jacuzzi. She said the jacuzzi was not functional and was in her front yard filled with household garbage.
The tenant said a friend was at the home when the incident occurred, but she was not.
She said she had already replaced the front door and cleaned the glass inside the home.
Rodgers found broken glass on the front porch and burnt household garbage inside the jacuzzi.
The woman gave Rodgers a plastic form holder that she believes the man left at her home.
Inside the form holder was several blank checks, several people’s identification cards, several debit cards, a wallet, 2 compound books, and 2 checks written to the man.
One of the checks appeared to have the man’s name written over the recipient. One of the identification cards belonged to a dead man.
The tenant’s friend told Rogers by phone that he was at the home at the time of the incident and woke up to a fire in the front yard. He said he also heard a loud bang but did not leave the house.
He stated he found the door broken but did not see who did it.
He also said he would not be willing to cooperate if a criminal case was pursued for the property damages.