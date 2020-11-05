Florida man rams stop sign
A Florida driver was charged with DUI after running over a stop sign on an I-75 exit ramp and then lying down in the grass outside the Royal Seven store on Cabiness Road on Oct. 13. Officer Cody Maples responded to calls about a man “passed out on the ground” and walked over to speak with him. The man claimed he was “just tired” but Maples immediately noticed the stench of alcohol on his breath. Maples also noted that the man had puffy bloodshot eyes and was swaying when he walked. When asked if he struck the stop sign, the man responded, “I don’t think so”. Maples noticed that the front of the man’s truck was damaged.
The man refused medical attention and a field sobriety test, claiming that he was completely sober. He said he was on his way to Tennessee because his father was on his deathbed. Maples responded that his father being sick was no excuse for the man to drink and drive. The man said, “I get that”. Maples asked him what day it was, to which the man responded, “Wednesday of course!” It was Tuesday.
The man was arrested and Maples and Sgt. David Asbell found a half filled cup with pink liquid and a 1-liter bottle of Vodka in the passenger compartment. After going back to confront the man about their findings, he responded that they couldn’t arrest him since Maples hadn’t actually seen him driving the car. Maples then felt the truck hood, which was hot, confirming that it had been driven recently. The man was taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Man threatens to jump woman in heated exchange
A man threatened a woman at a Cabiness Road apartment on Oct. 14, claiming he would “get her” or send someone to “jump her”. The man left the scene in a blue Ford before Officer Benjamin Anais showed up. The woman told Anaias she and another woman had been in an argument when the man got angry and got in her face. The woman was escorted back to her apartment and a report was made.
Man threatens to shoot employee at Walmart
A man threatened to shoot an employee at Walmart on Oct. 15. Walmart security was alerted after a woman was shoved in the chest by an aggressive customer. Security confronted the man, who said he was sorry and apologized to the employee. Later, the same customer followed the employee into the parking lot and said he was going to shoot her with his hand in his pants as if he had a gun.
Officer Robert Davis later found a man with a black hoodie watching Walmart security’s description walking to Al’s Market. Davis confronted the man in Al’s. The Walmart employee stated that she wanted to press charges. The man was arrested for terroristic threats and battery and taken to Monroe County Jail for booking.
Man found having seizure on Jones Street
A man, appearing to be having a seizure, passed out on Jones Street on Oct. 16. Upon arrival, Officer David Asbell placed the man in a recovery position until emergency services arrived. After the man was turned over to paramedics, Asbell spoke with the caller, who said he’d just driven up and saw the man already unconscious on the ground. The report gives no further word as to the man’s recovery.
Man refuses to exit car after being pulled for speeding
A white Ford was pulled over on I-75 on Oct. 16 for speeding. Officer Richard Maddox stopped the car and the driver refused to lower his window by more than an inch. The man handed over a temporary paper Georgia license, which revealed that the driver had a suspended license in Illinois. The man had a record of being uncooperative with police and Maddox called in Officer Cody Maples for backup. After Maples arrived, Maddox told the driver about his suspended license and asked him to step out of the car. The man adamantly refused. At this time, Maddox warned him that they would bust the window’s glass and drag the man out if they had to. At first the man continued to argue but once Maddox told Maples to smash the window, he agreed to step out. The man was taken into custody for driving without a license and speeding and was transported to Monroe County Jail.
Drunk High Falls woman has accident on Smith Road
A High Falls woman was charged with DUI after an accident on Smith Road around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 18. Deputy Justin Watson found a 2003 Black Honda Pilot on the right side of the road after striking a guard rail.
The driver was sitting with the driver side door open with her legs hanging of the vehicle and Watson asked her if she needed medical attention. She replied that she was fine and didn’t know what she had hit in the road before she had hit a curb.
The deputy noticed she had slurred speech, watery blood shot eyes, and didn’t know where she was at by saying she thought she was on High Falls Road. She was checked by EMS and had a difficult time getting into the ambulance by almost falling back. After being released by EMS, she told Watson she didn’t want to take a sobriety test because she knew lawyers. She was cited for DUI and failing to maintain lane.
Man threatens two women at O’Reilly Auto Parts
A man threatened to whoop the rear end of the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts manager and a female customer on Oct. 18. Officer Cody Maples got the call and noticed a man who appeared angry getting into a BMW. Maples honked his horn loudly to get the man’s attention and exited his cruiser. The man started aggressively walking over and yelled “whatsup” in an angry voice.
Noticing the man’s hostility, Maples decided to handcuff him and ordered him to turn around. The man turned away and threw an elbow at Maples. He began quickly walking away, stating “I ain’t doing that”. Maples then grabbed his arms, placed him in cuffs and put him on a nearby car’s hood. The man was combative and started calling out for attention, despite several witness already being nearby. After securing the man, Maples spoke with the woman he’d gotten in the argument with and the store’s manager. The woman, who was the suspect’s father’s ex-girlfriend, said he started the argument after noticing her in the store. The manager, who was visibly shaken, said that she’d tried to intervene because the woman is a relative of hers. It was after she got involved that the man threatened to beat them up. The man was taken to Monroe County Jail, where he was later charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction.
Alabama man caught with drugs and pistol
Deputy Larry Sullivan stopped a 2020 Mazda CX5 for no taillights near North Lee Street on I-75 S around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 and a Greensboro, Ala. passenger went to jail for drugs and possession of a weapon. Sullivan smelled marijuana as he walked up to the car with four occupants. He asked the driver if there was any marijuana in the vehicle and the man replied by repeating Sullivan’s question. The deputy repeated the question and he answered there was “a gram”. The passenger in the back-passenger side said he had approximately 2 grams of marijuana for medical purposes. Sullivan had everyone exit the vehicle and saw the front passenger appear to reach between the seat before stepping out.
A small scale was in the area of the back-passenger side seat. A 9mm Taurus pistol was in between the front passenger seat and the center console. In the floor of the front passenger side, two plastic bags with multi-colored tablets suspected to be Ecstasy were found inside a red bag.
No one claimed the pistol. The front passenger confessed ownership of the red bag and was arrested for drug possession and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The driver was cited for no taillights and he and the other two passengers were released.
Hit and run driver leaves scene with flat tire
A homeowner near Blount Road and Duncan Circle reported hearing a loud bang from a crash around 3:31 a.m. on Oct. 20. Cpl. Christian Sawley and Sgt. Thomas Haskins found a downed gate and broken fence at a Blount Road home and Sawley also found several pieces of a grey fender, one of which included the Saturn logo.
Haskins found several other pieces of the vehicle on Weldon Road. He followed a trail which began to show a fresh cut in the road made from a rim with a flattened tire. The trail continued onto Towaliga Trail and stopped at the end where it appeared to show the driver finally changed the tire. The suspected vehicle is a grey 2005-2009 Saturn. Sawley was unsuccessful with contacting the homeowner and left a card with the case number on the front door.
Woman pulls gun on boyfriend over money
A woman drew a gun on her boyfriend outside Forsyth’s Comfort Inn on Oct. 24. The man had been given a ride from Warner Robins back to the inn by his girlfriend. While on I-75, they began arguing over money and he told her he didn’t have any more to give her. It was then that she reached into the car’s glovebox and retrieved a black bag containing a handgun.
She drove the entire way back with the handgun in her lap. When they arrived at the inn, he unloaded his belongings and took some luggage up to his apartment. On his way back down the stairs, the girlfriend stepped out of the car with the gun pointed at him.
The man rushed up to his room and dialed the police. When he yelled out that the police were on their way, she left the complex and went back to Warner Robins. Officer Kimberly Barnett responded to the call and told the man not to have any further contact with the girl and to phone the police should she return.