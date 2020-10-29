Woman receives threatening video
A woman told officer Kimberly Barnett that she’d received threatening messages by text from a woman she’d recently feuded with on Facebook on Oct. 10. The message included a video with the woman commenting that “bad things would happen” if she went to the police. In the video, she also flashes a taser and a small black handgun. The woman that called told Barnett that she was sure the message was meant for her and she wanted to handle it the right way by talking to the police instead of retaliating on her own. Barnett gave the woman a case number and told her to call should anything else happen.
Man possibly had a gun while shouting profanities from a driveway
Two men at a home on Ruby Road reported a man may have had a weapon in his waistband while yelling profanities at them from their driveway to deputy Peyton Henderson around 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 10. One of the men said a man with either short blonde hair or bald was wearing tan shorts and a red long sleeve shirt. He said the subject may live in a home on Ruby Road.
He said the man lifted his shirt up making it seem as if he had a weapon but did not know if he had a gun in his pants due to the distance. Both men said he began to yell vulgar comments and call them inappropriate names. They told him they were going to call police and he began to walk back towards Hayes Road.
Henderson, Sgt. Kevin Williams and Cpl. Nicholas Ortiz, patrolled the area but were unable to find anyone matching the description.
Man says mechanic took cash but didn’t fix truck
A High Falls man on Big Buck Trail said after taking out a loan for $1100 and paying a mechanic to buy materials for his truck, the mechanic disappeared. The man told deputy Peyton Henderson around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 that after giving the money to the mechanic and explaining what needed to be fixed, he had been not been able to contact him for over a month.
Finally, after retrieving his vehicle, he drove it for only two days after it broke down again. He learned the mechanic had not made the necessary repairs and he couldn’t get in contact with him. Peyton referred the man to the magistrate to settle the civil dispute.
Man complains ex-girlfriend stole and damaged property
A man on Union Gin Road reported he recently broke up with his girlfriend before he went out of town for the weekend and left her at his home. He said when he returned, he found she had damaged and had stolen several items. He told deputy Peyton Henderson on Oct. 12 around 2:15 p.m. that his ex-girlfriend damaged his Roku TV and Play Station 4. He said she also stole a Diamond Back 300 magazine, a head set and a pair of Crocs. The costs of damages and stolen items came to over $600. A report was made.
High Falls man pays for scooter with counterfeit cash
A High Falls man will be charged with using counterfeit money after trying to pass fake bills at a High Falls store. A victim told Sgt. Willie Brown on Oct. 12 around 4 p.m. that a High Falls man bought a $50 scooter from him using counterfeit money. He said the man gave him $40 and promised to pay the $10 balance on a later date.
He said due to a recent stroke, it was difficult for him to recognize fake money and learned later he was in possession of two phony $20 bills. Brown spoke with a witness who told him he saw the man leave on the scooter after passing the bills. Both bills were entered into evidence and a warrant will be taken out.
Distraught woman leaves pistols at friend’s home
Deputies were summoned after an upset woman with pistols in both hands was banging on the door of a neighbor’s home on Hampton Ridge Road screaming that someone was chasing her and trying to kill her. The man at the home told Cpl. Tyler Rodgers around 7:56 p.m. on Oct. 12 he is close friends with the woman and had never seen her in that condition before. He said she is going through a divorce and had recently started taking medication.
She left a Smith & Wesson .38 Special loaded with 4 hollow point rounds and a Amadeo Rossi .38 Special loaded with 5 ball rounds with the man who gave them to Rodgers. The weapons were entered as found property.
Man loses $200 to scam
A Culloden man lost $200 after receiving a call from an unknown man who told him his Georgia Power bill had been due on Oct. 10 and was adamant it was late. He told Cpl. Jacob Justice around 2:38 p.m. on Oct. 13 that even though he knew his bill was due on Oct. 21, he went ahead and agreed to pay.
The unknown caller gave him instructions to go to a local CVS and purchase a Go Bank credit card and transfer $200 to the card. He did as he was instructed then called the unknown individual and gave him the credit card information. After realizing what he had done, he tried to call the phone number back, but the number was disconnected.
Barefoot intoxicated woman stumbles away from accident
Deputy Matthew Mimbs saw a barefoot woman stumbling as she was running away from her 2007 Hyundai Elantra she abandoned in a ditch after running off the road in a single vehicle accident on Maynard Church Road at Dillard Road around 8:12 p.m. on Oct 13. When Mimbs approached the woman from Lula, she was sitting in the ditch and nervously lit a cigarette while holding a set of keys.
The deputy saw she had red, watery eyes and could smell alcohol as she denied having anything to do with the accident, and said her husband had been driving. Her speech was very slurred, and body language sluggish as she also denied consuming any alcohol or medication. She said the wrecked vehicle belonged to her son and she was leaving from her husband’s house but was unable to name the road she was on. When asked where she lived, she pointed down the road and Mimbs handcuffed her.
Mimbs found the car packed with clothes and household items leaving no room for a passenger. There was a set of flip flops in the driver’s side floor, which fit the woman’s feet. Her wallet, driver’s license, and phone were on the passenger seat. One of the keys she was holding was found to operate the vehicle.
An open, still cold 16 oz. Bud Ice beer can was in the front cup holder. An open bottle of vodka was found in the passenger side floorboard alongside a 6 pack of Bud Ice containing 3 beers. There was also a prescription bottle with one 500mg Robaxin pill. She was charged for failure to maintain lane, open container, leaving scene of accident, and DUI. On the way to jail, the woman stated she was being abused by her husband, packed her belongings, and had left him going to her sister’s home.
Girls throw rocks at man’s house
A Powell Street man called police after a group of girls drove by his house in a black Honda and started pelting rocks at a neighbor’s home, damaging one of the windows on Oct. 12. Officer Hughley Jr. spoke with the man, who said he didn’t wish to press charges and just wanted a record of it in case they damaged his cars.
Speed stop turns into drug bust on I-75
A man was arrested on gun and drug charges after being stopped on I-75 for going 90 mph in a 70 mph zone on Oct. 12. Police found some marijuana in the car as well as an unlicensed handgun. Officer Cody Maples pulled the man over and noticed the smell of marijuana and some stems and other remnants in the back seat. Maples eventually uncovered a baggie full of marijuana buds and the Smith and Wesson handgun underneath the man’s driver’s seat. The man was taken to Monroe County Jail.