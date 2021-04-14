Mother of three caught
with 18 ounces of weed
A Vienna woman went to jail for distributing marijuana after deputy Corbin Becelia stopped her gold 2008 Honda Accord for dark window tint on I-75 S near North Lee Street around 7:30 p.m. on March 1. Becelia noticed a strong odor of marijuana. The male driver told him he smoked in the car earlier in the day but there was nothing else in the vehicle.
A duct-taped box with a large paper bag inside was found in the front seat on the passenger side. Becelia opened the box and found a large bag of marijuana weighing 18 ounces. Also found inside one of the vehicle compartments was $612 and both the driver and his female passenger were handcuffed as three children watched.
The woman said the driver had no knowledge of the marijuana in the vehicle and admitted that the marijuana was all hers. The driver also told the deputy the marijuana did not belong to him and he had no knowledge of it. He was then released from his handcuffs and told to get his children back in the vehicle.
The driver was cited for tint violation and the woman was taken to jail and charged with felony possession of marijuana. The money was seized and logged into evidence.
Drunk Fla. man found passed out behind the wheel
Dispatch issued a BOLO on a blue 2006 Honda that was unable to stay in its lane on I-75 S and the Florida driver was arrested on a DUI-refusal charge around 12:28 a.m. on March 15. Cpl. Christian Sawley spotted the vehicle near Johnstonville Road in the left shoulder around 15-20 feet off the road.
Sawley approached the vehicle and the passenger said he and the driver, who was asleep behind the wheel, were coming from Atlanta and were on their way home to Florida.
Sawley asked him for ID, and he handed the deputy the driver’s passport. Sawley asked the passenger to wake the driver who woke up three different times and fell back asleep each time within 3 seconds.
Dispatch said the driver, who reeked of alcohol, was not licensed. The driver refused to take a sobriety test and refused to blow into the breathalyzer. An open Coors Light box was found behind the driver’s seat full of empty beer cans. The car was towed, and the passenger was given a ride to town. The driver was taken to jail was he was charged with DUI-refusal, open container and driving without a license.
Man jumps interstate fence in fleeing attempt
A Hilton Head, S.C. man tried to flee deputies after he was seen following too closely to a semi-truck by deputy Jeff Thompson on I-75 S near Johnstonville Road around 1:43 p.m. on March 16. The man was driving his 1999 Lexus GS erratically, changing lanes without signaling and following cars at less than one car length. He also crossed the yellow fog line on several occasions.
Thompson tried to make a stop, but the sedan accelerated to more than 100 mph. The driver shot across all three lanes of I-75 without using a blinker and exited into the weigh station. He then traveled through the front of the weigh station and upon reaching the exit, the sedan tried to go around a semi-truck in the grass and lost control. The sedan spun around, traveled back across the exit lane, and struck the guard rail.
The vehicle then shot back into the middle lane of the interstate and came to a rest. The driver then got out of the car to run on foot. He jumped the guard rail and ran across all three lanes of northbound traffic. He then jumped the fence and ran through a pine orchard. Thompson also jumped the fence, but didn’t enter the wood line, due to the lead the man already had on him.
Deputy John Cochran could smell an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. On the backseat inside of a shoe box was a vacuumed sealed bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Deputies found the man in the woods and arrested him. Cochran also found three more vacuumed sealed bags containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in the vehicle as well as a loaded black/grey SCCY 9mm handgun in the trunk.
Dispatch said the man was a convicted felon for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Dispatch also said his driver’s license was suspended.
He was taken to the hospital to have the scratches he received in the woods cleaned and was cleared medically. He was then taken to the Monroe County Jail and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, driving without a license, failure to signal, obstruction and leaving the scene of an accident.
Backseat passenger
caught with stolen pistol
An Albany man was charged for receiving stolen property after he was stopped for speeding at 95 mph by deputy Corbin Becelia on I-75 S near Johnstonville Road around 11:30 p.m. on March 23. At the stop, the 2014 Ford Taurus pulled over to the right side of the road almost still in the traveling lane. Becelia saw multiple occupants in the car as he approached and could smell marijuana.
A small clear baggy of suspected marijuana was found in the center console. Becelia found a black Taurus G3 9mm in the back seat that came back as stolen out of Albany and all subjects were handcuffed.
A backseat passenger admitted ownership of the pistol and was arrested for possession of stolen property and taken to jail. The driver was cited for speeding and released.
Fitzgerald woman gets DUI on way home from Cheetah
A Fitzgerald woman was charged with DUI after a BOLO was issued for her white 1993 Nissan Sentra traveling south on I-75 reported to be weaving all over the road around 1:28 a.m. on March 24. Deputy Jonathan Joyner stopped the vehicle near Johnstonville Road after seeing it change lanes several times without signaling and failing to maintain its lane. The Nissan went into the left emergency lane almost striking the guardrail.
Joyner could smell alcohol as he spoke with her. She told the deputy she was coming from the stripper bar Cheetah in Atlanta and was headed to Statesboro. She also told Joyner she thought she was almost there.
She was very unsteady on her feet and hand to use her car to keep from falling over. She told Joyner she had four to five beers while in Atlanta. She then agreed to a sobriety test and after failing she was arrested and cited for DUI-refusal, failure to maintain lane, and failure to use turn signal. She was taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Two men try to hide
pills in their underwear
A Jackson man and a Forsyth man were arrested on drug charges after they were stopped in a vehicle with a brake light not working by Inv. Kemeyan Colvard on Hwy. 83 around 3:51 p.m. on March 24.
While the vehicle was coming to a stop in the entrance of Forsyth Gardens Apartments, Colvard noticed the driver making movements as if he were hiding something. Colvard had the driver step out of the vehicle and immediately handcuffed him.
Sgt. John Thompson saw the passenger stuffing white pills into his underwear and told him step out of the vehicle and handcuffed him. He found three Hydrocodone pills and 3 suspected MDMA tablets on him.
Thompson told Inv. Timothy Campfield to search the driver’s underwear as well for other illegal substances and the man became irate. While Campfield was tightening the cuffs on him, he began to flee on foot.
While Campfield chased the driver, he saw him throw a package off to the right. He was soon caught. Campfield went back to the area where the man threw the package and found around 51 Hydrocodone pills.
Both men were taken to the Monroe County Jail where deputies found 2 more Hydrocodone pills in the driver’s underwear. He will be charged with distributing a controlled substance and crossing guard lines with contraband. The passenger will be charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Calhoun man arrested for marijuana wax and speeding
A Calhoun man was stopped for speeding at 89 mph and following too closely in his 2010 Mercedes Benz on I-75 S near Johnstonville Road and ended up in the Monroe County Jail for traffic violations and drug charges around 11:47 p.m. on March 25.
Deputy Wade Kendrick stopped the Benz near North Lee Street and could smell marijuana. The small butt of a marijuana joint was found in the driver’s door and in the trunk a bookbag was found containing a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana. There was also a significant amount of vape cartridges that contained suspected synthetic marijuana wax.
The driver was arrested, and he told the deputies he had purchased the marijuana wax vape cartridges from out of state. He was charged with speeding, following too closely, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, and possession of synthetic marijuana (marijuana wax) with the intent to distribute and taken to jail.
Felon charged with
distributing marijuana
A 2021 Nissan Altima was stopped for speeding at 91 mph on I-75 S and a Forest Park man went to jail for distributing marijuana and possessing a weapon around 11:46 p.m. on March 31. Deputy Jonathan Joyner made the stop near Johnstonville Road and the driver told him he thought he was only going 80 mph. Joyner learned the man had a warrant out of Dekalb County, which wished to place a hold on him, and he was handcuffed.
A Taurus 9mm was found in the center console and the driver was a convicted felon. Also found was a book bag which contained several different baggies of what the deputy believed to be marijuana, a bag containing several individual baggies commonly used for distributing drugs, a scale, and a credit/debit card reader. A blue bag with the label “Dank Gummies with THC” on the front was also found.
In the trunk of the vehicle, three boxes of 9 mm bullets and one box of .380 bullets were located. When asked about the gun, the man said it belonged to his sister. The man also told deputies that the marijuana was for personal use and denied distributing it.
He was taken to the Monroe County Jail, where warrants were sought against him for distributing marijuana, possession of schedule one narcotic, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was also cited for speeding.
Drugs found in car of sleeping man
Deputy Jonathan Joyner arrested a man he found asleep in a 1999 Buick LeSabre near Rivoli Road and Rivoli Farms Drive around 8:08 p.m. on April 1. Joyner met with a woman who told him she saw the vehicle parked on the side of the road around 7 p.m. and when she returned an hour later, it was still there, and she contacted the sheriff’s office.
Joyner saw a Warner Robins man asleep in the driver’s seat. It took the deputy a few minutes to wake up the man and once awake, he appeared very confused and could not figure out how to open the door. Once the door was finally open, he told Joyner he was very confused and did not know where he was, nor how he got there. He denied taking any medication but admitted to smoking marijuana a couple of hours earlier. He also said he had used methamphetamine two days prior. He said he remembered he was heading to High Falls to meet a woman by the name of Cynthia. EMS arrived and said the man didn’t appear to have any medical issues.
The man denied consent to a vehicle search, but Joyner saw a clear container containing marijuana in plain view, giving him probable cause. A small cup containing numerous pills determined to Xanax and Adderall was found in the car. In the trunk, three jars containing suspected marijuana and a scale was located.
Miss. man charged with 100 mph with unsecured children
Forsyth officer Richard Maddox stopped a white Kia Soul for speeding at 100 mph on I-75 N near Tift College Drive and jailed the male driver for numerous charges around 1 p.m. on April 1. The man handed the officer a Mississippi ID and told Maddox he had no license.
Maddox noticed there were three unsecured children in the backseat with a 1-year-old seat belted in a child’s car seat. The female passenger had a valid Mississippi license and was allowed to follow the patrol car to the Monroe County Jail to see about bonding the man out of jail. The driver was charged with speeding, reckless driving, driving without a license and 3 child-seatbelt violations.
Unlicensed driver with unsecured child arrested on N Lee
Cpl. Kimberly Barnett arrested a woman for driving without a license and failing to secure her child after stopping a 2014 Jeep Cherokee on North Lee Street. Barnett stopped the woman on April 1 on Morse Street, and Barnett told the woman her license had been suspended for failure to appear. The woman said that it shouldn’t be because she took care of the ticket in Thomaston.
There was a 4-year-old girl sitting unsecured in the backseat and Barnett had the driver step from the car, handcuffed her and took her to jail for driving without a license and a child-seatbelt violation.
Sleeping couple awakened and taken to jail for drugs
Cpl. Thomas Haskins was dispatched to New Forsyth Road near Pate Road to check on a suspicious vehicle and a couple went to jail for drug possession around 3:42 p.m. on April 2. When he approached the Chevy Silverado, Haskins found a male driver and a female passenger both asleep in the vehicle. He also saw an open bottle of alcohol in the center console.
Haskins woke the pair and asked them why they were asleep. The driver said they were on their way to Savannah and that the pickup was “almost out of gas” and he “was looking for scrap metal” because he ran out of money.
Haskins learned the man was unlicensed and wanted out of Clayton County for failure to appear and handcuffed him. Dispatch also said the vehicle had no insurance and expired registration.
The female passenger was asked to exit the vehicle and a methamphetamine pipe with residue was found inside the center console. She told the corporal the pipe wasn’t hers and she also denied she had anything illegal on her person. She then told Haskins the driver had given her a bag of methamphetamine to hide in her sock when deputies arrived at the scene.
The driver said the pipe belonged to him however the methamphetamine did not. Both were arrested for drug possession and the driver was also charged with possession of drug-related objects, no insurance and driving without a license.
Stolen car recovered
after chase
A stolen 2019 Ford Escape with a BOLO was spotted by Cpl. Thomas Haskins traveling south on Hwy. 41 near I-475 and the Fortson driver was arrested after leading deputies on a chase around 9:33 a.m. on April 3. The vehicle entered I-475 N at the milepost 15 on ramp and Haskins followed the car to I-75 N and Rumble Road and tried to initiate a stop.
The vehicle immediately accelerated to speeds exceeding 100 mph and was driving very recklessly in and out of emergency lanes. For around 1-2 miles, the Escape did not leave the emergency lane. As the car approached Hwy. 18, the Escape suddenly merged left and lost control, striking the guardrail on the left side of the road.
The driver accelerated again to speeds of around 100 mph and Haskins did a PIT maneuver causing the Escape to spin out and hit the concrete barrier on the left shoulder. The Escape then again accelerated and drove down into the grass on the right shoulder with several flat tires.
The Escape re-entered the interstate and deputy Jaleel Brown did a second PIT maneuver on the vehicle, causing it to spin out to the left. As the vehicle spun left, it hit the driver’s side of Brown’s patrol vehicle.
The Escape kept sliding backwards and Haskins used the front of his patrol vehicle’s push bumper to pin the vehicle against the guardrail and the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Brown and Haskins captured him a short distance away from the vehicle. He was handcuffed and found to have several warrants for his arrest out of Houston County, Crawford County, and Indiana.
He was taken to the Monroe County Jail and charged with fleeing, theft by receiving stolen vehicle, obstruction, speeding, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal, following too closely, reckless driving, driving in the emergency lane, and passing on the shoulder of the roadway.