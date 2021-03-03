Man pulls over for stop then takes off
A Union City man lost a 100-yard foot race in a futile attempt to escape Monroe County deputies after he crashed a rented 2019 Nissan Altima through a fence and into a wood patch following a fleeing incident on I-75 N around 9:38 a.m. on Jan. 2.
Deputy Jeff Thompson saw the black sedan following too closely behind a semi-truck in the middle lane near Rumble Road and made a traffic stop. Thompson was overwhelmed by the smell of marijuana as he spoke with the driver and asked for his license.
The driver explained the driver of the semi had applied his brakes suddenly and his vehicle was in cruise control and instead of applying the brakes to quickly slow down, he pressed the button on the steering wheel down too slowly to bring his speed down. He said he was returning home from Florida and lives with his mother in Atlanta.
His license came back with two warrants for his arrest and dispatch asked Thompson to verify the driver’s social security number. The deputy asked the man for his social security number and he said he didn’t know it. He then asked him for the last 4 digits of his social and he gave four numbers that were nowhere close to the number dispatch had on file. Thompson then returned to his patrol vehicle and waited for backup.
Deputy Larry Sullivan arrived, and he approached vehicle with Thompson. They ordered the driver to “exit his vehicle and meet them at the rear” but the man refused to comply and placed his hand on his gear shifter, as if he was going to place it into drive. Sullivan shouted, “Don’t do it!” and the driver took off at a high rate of speed.
Sullivan and Thompson chased the Nissan north on the interstate at speeds in excess of 130 mph while the driver was weaving in and out of traffic. At Juliette Road, the driver made an abrupt exit and at the top of the ramp, he attempted to make a turn, but was traveling too fast and drove the vehicle across Juliette Road, through a fence and into a wood patch. The man then exited his vehicle and began to run on foot.
Officer Cody Maples and Sullivan caught the man around 100 yards north of where he wrecked, and he was taken into custody.
A search was conducted and a clear bag of suspected MDMA, prescription pills, crack cocaine, ecstasy, an unknown white powder, a digital scale and small baggies were found in the car.
The man was charged with fleeing, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to use signals, failure to stop at stop sign, leaving the scene of an accident, obstruction, drug possession, distributing crack cocaine and distributing ecstasy.
Man punches friend’s face
Two High Falls men were in a fight at a Riverbend Road home and one of them went to jail for simple battery around 6 p.m. on Jan. 29. Deputy Peyton Henderson was dispatched to the victim’s home on High Falls Road and the complainant told him his friend had assaulted him.
The man said when they arrived at the Riverbend home, his friend punched him in the face, kicked him in the head and stepped on his neck. He said he was unable to turn his neck but refused to have Monroe County EMS check him out. Henderson saw redness on the man’s face and neck and a knot on his forehead. A warrant will be taken out on his friend.
Macon man caught with stolen pistol
A Macon man was arrested for receiving stolen property after he was stopped by deputy John Cochran for speeding in his 2006 Hyundai Sonata at 90 mph on I-75 S near North Lee Street around 9:11 p.m. on Jan. 29. While speaking to the driver, Cochran could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked him to step out of the vehicle. The driver told Cochran there was nothing in his vehicle and told the deputy, “No, you’re not!” when Cochran said he was going to search the car.
Cochran had the passenger to step out of the vehicle and told him that he could smell marijuana. The passenger answerd, “Yeah, it’s probably on my jacket”.
A small amount of green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana was found on the passenger floor and a stolen black Springfield XD-45 Cal. pistol was found in a black bag. Cochran asked the men who the bag belonged to and the passenger replied, “Me”.
He was arrested for receiving stolen property. The driver was cited for speeding and driving an unsafe vehicle.
Driver stopped with P.I.T. maneuver after tossing weed
A Decatur man was charged with fleeing and obstruction after deputy Corbin Becelia stopped his black Nissan SUV with dark window tint near North Lee Street on I-75 S around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 31. Becelia initiated a stop and the driver turned on his flashers as if he were going to pull over but kept going. The deputy saw the man toss what appeared to be a bag of marijuana from the driver’s side window and called for backup.
The driver exited at North Lee Street and threw what appeared to be a pill bottle out the window on the ramp. He then took a left onto Collier Road heading towards town. At the intersection of Hwy. 42 and Collier Road, Becelia stopped the Nissan with a P.I.T. maneuver causing no damage to his patrol car and minor damage to the suspect’s vehicle.
The driver was handcuffed and admitted to throwing a bag of marijuana out of the window, but deputies were unable to find it. Cochran found the prescription bottle of pain pills with the driver’s name on it. He was taken to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Jail and was charged with fleeing and obstruction.
Deputies seize firearms, drugs from Stone Mtn. man
A Stone Mountain man ended up in the Monroe County Jail after deputy John Cochran smelled marijuana coming from the red 2018 Chevrolet Cruze he stopped for going 112 mph on I-75 S near Rumble Road around midnight on Feb. 9. Deputy Corbin Becelia found a small clear baggie, containing suspected marijuana and a black bookbag in the rear seat that contained two clear bags containing white rectangle shaped pills suspected to be Xanax. The man was handcuffed.
Under the front seat was a Glock 19 and a loaded Draco 7.62 and the man was arrested and cited for speeding and aggressive driving. He was also charged with drug possession and the firearms were seized.
Man wanted by Jones County arrested at gunpoint
A Rydal man wanted for aggravated assault by Jones County was arrested by Sgt. Todd Haskins after a BOLO was issued around 2:05 p.m. on Feb. 12. The subject left an address on Hwy. 18 in Jones County driving a 2004 green Dodge Caravan and was spotted on Hwy. 87 by Haskins near mile marker 6. The man was arrested at gunpoint and taken back to Jones County.
Man drives through security gate arm
A Barnesville man agreed to pay for damages to the security gate arm of the River Forest Subdivision after he drove through it at the around 1:29 a.m. on Feb. 13. Deputy Matthew Mimbs viewed security footage and saw a green Ford F150 pull up to the gate and sit for around 3 minutes before slowly driving through the lowered gate.
The tag number was visible and came back to an owner who lives in Union Hill Apartments. The next morning, Mimbs found the pickup parked at the apartments and a woman said the truck was in her name but it belonged to the Barnesville man. She said he didn’t arrive home until around 2 a.m. the night before.
Mimbs called the man, who told him he was driving that night around that time but did not recall striking anything. He said turned around at River Forest, but it was raining so hard he didn’t see any gate. He also said he will contact his car insurance and pay for any damages.
Florida man busted with weed and pills on interstate
Deputy Corbin Becelia stopped an orange 2018 Dodge Charger for darkly tinted windows near North Lee Street on I-75 S and a Florida man went to jail for distributing marijuana around 3 a.m. on Feb. 15. Becelia told him due to the odor of marijuana, he had probable cause to search the Charger. Becelia then found a clear baggy of suspected marijuana and a clear bag of colored pills suspected to be ecstasy.
The driver admitted to having the drugs in his vehicle and was taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Birthday boy gets a little too drunk
A High Falls man celebrated his birthday in jail after drinking too much whiskey around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 15. Deputy Larry Sullivan responded to a Blount Road disturbance where he found a man walking around outside the home. The man told the deputy he was upset because his grandfather kept messing with him and he wanted to leave.
Sullivan saw the man was unsteady on his feet and was slurring his words and asked him if he had consumed any alcohol. The man laughed and responded, yes it was his birthday and he had been drinking Fireball whiskey.
Sullivan went inside and met with the grandfather who said his grandson had become irate, yelling, and throwing things and the deputy noticed a broken wooden coffee table on the living room floor. The man began yelling at his grandfather and he was then arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Unlicensed driver goes to jail
The driver of a red Ford F150 went to jail for a suspended license after he passed officer Richard Maddox traveling west on Tift College Drive around 5:05 p.m. on Feb. 20. Maddox noticed the driver was without a seatbelt and his left rear brake light was out and stopped him in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn. The male passenger had a one-year-old child sitting in his lap with no car seat. When Maddox asked for a license the driver passed him a Georgia ID and told him his license was suspended. He was immediately arrested and taken to jail. The passenger was cited for child safety seat violation.
Man arrested after parking stolen car behind house
Cpl. Tyler Rodgers took a Hazlehurst man to jail after he saw him driving a stolen white 2000 Chevrolet Silverado around 10:48 a.m. on Feb. 20. Rodgers saw the stolen vehicle traveling east on High Falls Road near Blount Road and initiated a traffic stop near Virginia Lee Boulevard, but the driver failed to yield and continued to a house on Virginia Lee Boulevard where he drove behind the home and parked.
Rodgers loudly commanded the driver to exit his vehicle and put his hands up. After the corporal repeated his commands several times, the driver finally complied, and he was handcuffed.
The man said his ex-girlfriend was letting him borrow the truck until Monday and that he did not steal it.
Dispatch said the vehicle was stolen and the man was taken to the Monroe County Jail where he was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving without a license. A warrant is also being sought against him for receiving stolen property.
PIT maneuver ends I-75 chase
A Fitzgerald man was taken to jail for fleeing and drug possession and his female passenger was released to her family after he wrecked his 2011 Ford Fusion from a P.I.T. maneuver by Cpl. Jake Justice near the I-475 split around 10:22 p.m. on Feb. 20. Justice began the chase near Johnstonville Road on I-75 S when he clocked the Fusion doing 90 mph.
After Justice pulled out behind the vehicle, the driver slowed in the middle lane to 60 mph and the corporal activated his lights. Dispatch said the registration on the vehicle was suspended.
The Fusion appeared to be pulling over onto the right shoulder, while traveling 55-60 mph.
Then suddenly the vehicle merged two lanes over to the far-left lane and slowly started increasing speed. As they approached North Lee Street the driver had increased his speed to 83 mph and was changing lanes to the right while his left blinker was on.
The man started driving recklessly, weaving around other motor vehicles on the roadway, and steadily increased his speed to 115 mph.
As it approached I-475, the Fusion tried to squeeze in between two vehicles, pushing them to the left and right shoulders. After passing those two vehicles, Justice performed a P.I.T. maneuver and the Fusion rotated right, spinning off the roadway. The driver tried to drive through a fence and his vehicle got stuck. Justice, deputy Jonathan Joyner and deputy Wade Kendrick, then apprehend the driver and female passenger. The driver was cuffed and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle and due to trees pressed against the passenger’s door, the female had to crawl out through the driver’s side. She was then also handcuffed.
Justice read Miranda Warning to the driver who said he had nothing to say but then said the female passenger did not have anything to do with what happened, and it was all him. He then said he was fleeing because he thought his license was suspended although his license was valid, and he had no outstanding warrants.
The passenger told Justice she did not have anything to do with what had taken place. She said she tried to get the man to stop the vehicle, but he refused. She then Facetimed her mother, informing her what was happening.
While Justice was speaking to both parties involved, Joyner and Kendrick found a clear Ziploc bag of suspected methamphetamine along with a bag of suspected marijuana in the car. The driver said that the drugs belonged to him.
Meanwhile, the passenger asked Justice to retrieve her cell phone from the vehicle.
When Justice searched for her phone, he found another phone with a clear case with a small clear bag of ecstasy pills inside. The driver said the pills were “probably” ecstasy and he was taken to jail and cited for reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane, failure to use turn signal while changing lanes, seatbelt requirement, suspended registration, and marijuana possession. Warrants for two counts of drug possession and fleeing are also being sought.
The passenger was taken to the Sheriff’s Office lobby to await family members to pick her up.
Woman reluctant to give up hotel room to new woman
A woman was told not to return to a hotel room on Frontage Road on Feb. 21 by Cpl. Kimberly Barnett after a man called police twice over the weekend to get her to leave. He told Barnett she just showed up that morning and walked into the room where another woman and 3 children were asleep.
Due to the sleeping children, Barnett had her step outside, and the woman told the corporal she had been staying at the room until 3 days ago when she packed her belongings and left.
The man who rented the room told Barnett he didn’t want her there and told the woman another woman was now staying in the room and advised her to leave. She then left the property in her vehicle.
Back window broken in pickup stuck in mud
A man on Hunter Street told officer Richard Maddox he got his 2006 GMC Yukon stuck in the mud in his yard on Feb. 22 and couldn’t get it out, so he left it and went inside his house. He said when he came back outside, he found the back window busted out, but nothing was missing from the vehicle.
Four-wheeler riders snatch trail camera
A High Road man and woman complained to deputy Jonathan Joyner that a group of boys riding four-wheelers and trucks had snatched one of their cameras from a tree around 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 22. The homeowner showed Joyner the camera lying on the ground next to the tree.
The homeowners showed the deputy video footage of several trucks and four wheelers stop at the house across from theirs. At one point, a man comes onto their property and yells out “Can I snatch it down?” as he’s walking towards the camera. He then takes the camera from the tree, points it at his face, and yells, “Monkey!” and drops the camera on the ground.
Cpl. Jake Justice went across the street and spoke with the homeowner, who said his son came over with some of his friends but didn’t know who they were.
Joyner spoke with the man’s son who said that he and some of his friends went to his mother’s property for a little while.
When asked who took the camera off the tree across the street, he denied that it was any of the people that was with him. Joyner told him that the video clearly shows someone from that group coming and taking the camera off the tree. Again, the man’s son stated that it was not them.
Joyner told him that he and his friends were not to go onto the neighbor’s property.
Storage bin tire spin causes damage
A Forsyth man told deputy Matthew Mimbs he is saving his money to pay for damages he caused at the All-In-One Storage facility on Hwy. 83 around 11:46 a.m. on Feb. 23. Mimbs spoke with a complainant who said that around noon on Jan. 5, a vehicle struck the side of a storage unit. He showed the deputy video footage of a 1998 Lincoln Continental Town Car spinning tires in the rocks and appeared to have lost control and struck the corner of the building.
The man told Mimbs he did not report the incident immediately, because the Lincoln’s driver said he would pay for the damages out of pocket. The man said he gave the driver an estimated repair cost of $3,500, but the driver estimated it would only be $2,200. He said the driver has been ignoring his texts and calls the last few weeks, and wanted a report done
Mimbs called the driver who admitted when he drove into the storage facility he lost control and rolled into the corner. He said he didn’t want the damage on his car insurance, so he and at the storage company employee agreed he could pay for it out of pocket. He stated that he doesn’t have all the money and is still saving.
I-75 drivers blinded by smoke hit object in road, damage vehicles
Two different drivers hit a metal object in the road and damaged their vehicles on I-75 N near Rumble Road around 2:04 p.m. on Feb. 23. The drivers told deputy Matthew Mimbs they were unable to see due to smoke from a grass fire. Both drivers reported their oil pans were busted and their vehicles had to be towed.
Unlicensed driver sent to jail for no insurance
A man with an expired Texas driver’s license was cited for various traffic infractions and taken to the Monroe County Jail around 10:50 a.m. on Feb. 23. Officer Richard Maddox stopped a black Dodge 1500 at Railroad Avenue after he saw it on Tift College Drive with a windshield that was cracked all the way across in several places.
While the driver was looking for his license dispatch said the registration was cancelled on the vehicle. Maddox asked him for his insurance card, and he said he did not have it on him and handed the officer a Texas license that had expired January 2019.
He was arrested for no insurance, driving without a license, tag and registration requirements, and windshield requirements and taken to jail. A hold was placed on the vehicle for no insurance or registration.
Angry hotel guest will pay elevator damages
A Comfort Suites hotel guest will be paying restitution for damages he allegedly caused to an elevator after he became angry when he learned the hotel’s swimming pool was closed. An employee told officer Arthur Musselman the man began cussing him and demanded his name to file a complaint. He said after the guest walked away, he went into the elevator and struck the elevator panel, causing a loud sound. Later, another guest pushed an elevator button and it fell behind the panel.
Musselman spoke with the irate guest who said he did hit the elevator panel one time in anger and to get the elevator to come down, but he disputed that he was the person who broke the elevator because he only hit it once.
Musselman told him that the hotel wanted restitution for the damages, and the man asked for the contact information of the manager.
Man wanted in several states arrested by FPD
A man wanted in several states was arrested by officer Cody Maples after he took the Cabiness Road exit off I-75 S without using signals around 9:50 a.m. on Feb. 24. The man then pulled into the Royal 7 parking lot with Maples behind him.
Maples asked for his license and the man said they were suspended and handed him a Georgia ID card instead. Dispatch said the man had arrest warrants in several states. He was removed from the vehicle, arrested and cited for several traffic violations.
Woman impersonates a police officer at Benson Road home
A Forsyth woman was charged with burglary and impersonating a police officer by Cpl. Christian Sawley around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.
A Benson Road woman told Sawley she woke up in her bed and saw the woman standing in the doorway looking at her. She said she asked the woman who she was but got no answer. The woman said her son could hear the conversation and came to see what was going on and they all walked out of the home together and the woman got in her truck.
She said once the woman was in her truck, she told the residents she was the police. The complainant asked her for some ID, and she flipped out a brown wallet and showed her a Georgia driver’s license. The woman said she then pulled off, came back then drove off again down Charlie Benson Road towards Forsyth in a white 2010 Ford F-150. Sawley then drove down Charlie Benson Road and saw the pickup near the intersection of Bunn Road. He did a U-turn and caught up with the woman who stopped in front of the complainant’s home.
The woman told the corporal she works for a nonprofit that brings food to the needy and stated she received an email from someone that the people at the Charlie Benson Road address could use some help. There was the odor of alcohol on her breath and she was arrested and taken to jail for burglary and impersonating a police officer.