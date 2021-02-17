Woman goes to jail after destroying room at Day’s Inn
An irate woman at the Day’s Inn trashed room 215 and was arrested for obstruction and criminal trespass on Jan. 31. Cpl. Bruce Hughley and officer Merriman went to the room where they met the woman who appeared to be aggravated and under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She ran into the room and locked herself in and would not open the door. From the window, the officers could see the room was a mess and that she had destroyed several items. She began hitting the window to the point the officers thought it would break.
A deputy used bolt cutters to cut the door chain and the woman started kicking and fighting. She was cuffed and taken to the patrol vehicle.
She sustained a cut to her right hand and was checked out by EMS, but she refused treatment. Warrants were taken out for obstruction and criminal trespass.
Man pays bill by throwing the money at employees
Officers were called to the Watts Service Center after an irate customer paid his bill by throwing money over the counter around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 1. The employees told officer Cody Maples that the customer came to their business to retrieve a car that had recently been towed. They said he came in and paid by throwing the money over the counter in their faces.
The customer told Maples he just wanted his car back and told the officer to make them give the car back. Maples explained that it was a business and that he could not force them to return the car. His vehicle was later returned without further incident.
Once inside of his vehicle, the man told Maples that money was missing from the car. Maples advised him to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Man found sleeping in city park public restrooms
Officer Cody Maples was checking the Forsyth City Park and splash pad and around 6 a.m. on Feb. 2 and found a man asleep in the public restroom. The man told Maples he was sleeping there due to having a fallout with his family. The officer took him to a gas station on Hwy. 42 North.
Officer chases down
fleeing suspect
Dispatch notified officer Cody Maples that Monroe County deputies were involved in a northbound vehicle chase from hear Rumble Road and Maples captured the offender around 10 a.m. on Feb. 2. Maples saw the fleeing Nissan exit the interstate at Tift College Drive. The Nissan was traveling at such a high rate of speed that the driver went off the road between Frontage Road, Juliette Road, and the northbound entrance ramp and down an embankment. The male driver exited the vehicle and fled into the woods.
Maples exited his patrol vehicle and chased the fleeing suspect on foot, giving the driver commands to stop and to quit running. The man ran for a short distance, then stopped and began to comply. Maples handcuffed him on the ground and placed in the back of deputy Tyler Rodgers’ patrol unit.
Man angry about corn beef hash and strawberry pie
An irate man threatened to burn down Shoney’s because he was upset with the about corn beef hash and strawberry pie around 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 2. Officer Cody Maples spoke with the Shoney’s manager, Elisa Albano, who told him an unknown male called on Monday and said that he was upset about his meal being a mess.
Albano told Maples the man said he was angry about the corn beef hash and strawberry pie. She said they don’t serve corn beef on Monday, but she remade a meal for the man to pick up. She said a woman came into the store to pick the order up. Albano said the man called and wanted her to take the order outside but was told Shoney’s does not have curbside service.
The manager said the man continued to call and had become extremely angry and vulgar. She told Maples that at one point the man said that he was going to burn the restaurant down and that he was going to have people come from Missouri to shut the business down. She then told the man she was calling the police.
Stolen vehicle found
at Quality Inn
A Hyundai Elantra stolen out of Bibb County was found at the Quality Inn and two people went to jail for drug possession and other charges on Feb. 4 around 11 a.m. The vehicle’s location was pinged by the dealership the owner bought the car from and Cpl. Barnett was dispatched.
Barnett pulled around to the back of the building to the car that was parked in front of room 124 and the room door was open. As soon as Barnett walked up a man walked out of the room carrying a bag. The trunk of the Hyundai was open. Barnett asked the man to stop and saw a woman standing in the room and told her to step outside.
Barnett asked who was driving the black car and she replied it was the man, but she had gotten the key. Barnett then grabbed her by the arm and handcuffed her.
Dispatch confirmed it was the vehicle was reported stolen and deputy Jeff Thompson handcuffed the man and found a clear plastic bag with a clear rock substance in his pants pocket. Another clear bag with a clear rock substance was laying on the table by the bed. Both bags had suspected meth inside.
The woman asked for her phone that was inside the room and Barnett saw a pink translucent pipe laying on the bed by her pocketbook that had residue inside. He also saw a white translucent pipe laying on the dresser by the TV. Barnett will sign warrants on both subjects for drug possession and possession of drug-related objects.
Evicted woman irate
about mail
Officer Cody Maples responded to a call about an evicted woman shouting outside of Ingram Entities. The complainant told Maples he had tenants of one of his rental properties evicted in December and the family continued to return to the property and check the mail.
The man said he took the mailbox off and put it inside of the home. He also said that the family damaged the property, as well as left several inoperable vehicles in the driveway and that the irate woman owes his business close to $4,000.
Maples met with the former tenant who told him she just wanted her mail back which the landlord returned. Maples told the landlord he would need to speak with Magistrate Court in reference to the money that’s owed, and he told the woman to get a change of address form from the post office as well as not to return to the property in which they had been evicted.
Motel guest refuses to leave
An employee of the New Forsyth Inn called police after a guest refused to leave room 157 on Feb. 6. Sgt. David Asbell knocked on the motel room door, announcing he was the police. The man refused to come to the door and after several attempts to speak with him, he would not comply.
While Asbell waited for the manager to arrive with the room key, the man came to the window and was yelling at a woman who asked him for her car keys so she could leave. The man continued to get mad and was screaming at her. He continued to disregard officers’ pleas for him to open the door and talk to them and continued yelling at the woman. He then struck the window causing it to break. A piece of the glass came out and struck the woman in the face but causing no injury.
When the manager returned with a key and officers entered the room, they found the man had locked himself in the bathroom. Asbell unlocked the bathroom door and saw the man sitting on the toilet. He grabbed the subject’s hand and placed a restraint on him and the complained that his hand was broken. The sergeant placed him on the ground to finish restraining him. EMS cleared him of a cut on his hand and he was taken to jail and cited for criminal trespass and given a court date.