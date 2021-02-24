Man speeding to get home, slowed down by jail time
A man was arrested for several traffic violations after his silver Honda Odyssey was clocked doing 92 mph by officer Shenita Bell near Tift College Drive on I-75 N around 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 7. After stopping the driver, Bell found his license was suspended. The man said he didn’t know he was speeding and was just trying to get home. He was taken to the Monroe County jail and cited.
Fight breaks out between two women at Union Hill Apartments
Two women were charged with disorderly conduct at Union Hill Apartments on Feb. 7 after a woman at the complex told Cpl. Anais Benjamin she didn’t know why a woman kicked her and struck her in the face. She said they got into a verbal altercation while driving back from Griffin and once they reached the apartments, the woman told her she didn’t want to be with her anymore.
She said she got out of the vehicle and stood at the apartment door and asked for her things back since they were going their separate ways, but the woman refused to return a coat, a shoe and other items and began kicking her to get her to move out of the way.
She said that as a result of the woman kicking her, she grabbed her legs and hair. She said the other woman then called a friend that stayed in the apartments to come outside to make her let go. She said after the friend asked them to stop, she let her go and was struck in the face. She said the other woman went into the apartment and called 911.
Benjamin spoke with the other woman who said the woman was on top of her and would not let her exit the vehicle and was also pulling her hair. Benjamin asked her if she kicked the woman and she replied she didn’t. Neither woman had any marks or bruises. Both parties were arrested for disorderly conduct.
Unlicensed driver sent to jail
A man driving on a suspended license was busted by officer Cody Maples who stopped him for speeding at 86 mph on I-75 N near North Lee Street around 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 8. After Maples pulled over the Hyundai Elantra, the driver told him he did not have a license. He was arrested and taken to jail for several traffic violations.
Tennessee pair found passed out in Walmart parking lot
A Tennessee couple was jailed on drug and other charges after an EMT found a lethargic woman passenger and an unresponsive male driver slumped over the steering wheel of a red Mazda pickup in the Walmart parking lot around 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 8. The EMT told officer Cody Maples he knocked on the vehicle and the male driver woke up and then drove the truck to another part of the parking lot. He said the couple appeared impaired and acted suspiciously.
Maples spoke with the occupants of the pick-up with Tennessee tags and asked them if they needed medical help. The driver told the officer they were just asleep. Maples noticed the man and woman both appeared lethargic, with red, puffy, bloodshot eyes. The man told Maples that they were tired from traveling and told him they stayed at the rest area the night before.
Maples asked if they were heading north or south and the man said they were traveling south. Due to the rest area being south of Forsyth, Maples determined the man was lying. Neither had a driver’s license. Both occupants in the vehicle appeared nervous and would not make eye contact with Maples.
The driver at first gave Maples a false name and said the woman was his sister. Upon discovery of his identity, it was determined his license was revoked by Tennessee and he was arrested.
The officer found in the car a suitcase that contained a heavy backpack full of items. Also, inside of the backpack was another bag that contained several hypodermic needles and Maples asked the woman who the bag belonged to and she answered that it was owned by the male driver. Maples saw that her body language changed, and she appeared nervous.
Cpl. Kimberly Barnett asked the woman if she was a drug addict and what was the drug she was addicted to. She replied that she used to be an addict and her drug of choice was alcohol. When asked if she knew the man’s license was suspended, she stated that she did. She was then handcuffed and placed in a patrol vehicle. More hypodermic needles were found in the vehicle as well as smaller containers typically used to conceal narcotics, inside of a jacket pocket there was a baggy with a brown, powdery substance on top of a spoon. There were also several smaller baggies that had the same brown substance, determined to be heroin. Stolen credit cards were also in the pickup. Both individuals were booked into the Monroe County Jail on drug and other charges.
Woman tries to get away with a cart full of groceries
A woman pushed a cart full of groceries out of Ingles without paying for them and received numerous charges on Feb. 8. Cpl. Kimberly Barnett met with the store manager who said the woman tried to leave with $248.31 worth of groceries. The woman told Barnett she drove to Forsyth from Macon to buy groceries and simply forgot to pay for them, and Barnett told her she didn’t believe her. The manager said he wanted to pursue charges and have her vehicle removed from the parking lot. The woman was then arrested for shoplifting.
Barnett asked her which car was hers and she pointed out a 2006 Ford Fusion with an expired Georgia registration. She identified herself with a Florida driver’s license. Barnett asked her if she lived in Florida and she replied she lived has lived on Emerald Park Drive in Macon for a year. Dispatch said her license was suspended. She was taken to jail and cited for shoplifting, expired registration, driving without a license and failure to obtain a Georgia driver’s license within 30 days.
Suspicious man moons Walmart employee
A man in a gray hoodie and blue jeans exposed himself to a female Walmart employee on Feb. 8 and got away in a black Chevy pickup. Cpl. Bruce Hughley responded to the call and an associate told him that a customer had exposed his butt to the employee on more than one occasion.
Hughley reviewed the surveillance video that showed the man walk up behind the employee and pull his pants down and shake his behind. He then walked out of the store and into the parking lot while exposing his backside. Employees were unable to get a tag number on his car’s backside.
Three kids ride without seatbelts in speeding car
A woman went to jail after she was stopped speeding at 89 mph on I-75 S near Juliette Road with three children without seatbelts in her car around 1:46 p.m. on Feb. 9. Officer Richard Maddox asked the woman for her license and she told him she left them at home. Maddox learned her license was suspended and she was arrested. A female passenger was licensed and allowed to take the vehicle. She also agreed to take care of the children. The driver was charged with speeding, driving without a license and child seatbelt law.
Man keeps eyes on phone during his drug arrest
A man was jailed on drug charges after a Dodge Challenger with a tinted tag cover was stopped by officer Cody Maples on I-75 N near Hwy. 83 around 4 p.m. on Feb. 10. Maples could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle containing a female driver and a male passenger who never looked up from his phone and female passenger who appeared highly intoxicated.
Maples asked the driver if the other female was drunk. She stated yes, that it was her sister, and she drinks a lot. The officer asked her if she had been drinking or took pills and she said she only took sinus medication. She said they were trying to get to Indian Springs Park but passed the exit.
While officers searched the car the male passenger continued to look at his phone and never made eye contact with any officers.
A Dollar General bag in the front passenger floorboard was found containing a glass smoking pipe, and a small, clear, plastic baggie that contained a crystal-like substance. Also found was a small bottle of 99 proof banana flavor liquor. The bottle had already been opened and was empty.
The three subjects were handcuffed. While securing the male passenger in the rear of the patrol vehicle, Maples advised him of his Miranda Warning. The man asked Maples, “What do you want to know?” Maples asked if the meth inside of the car was his or belonged to everyone. He told Maples it belonged to him. Maples searched him and located a small metal container with small burnt marijuana roaches inside. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail while Maples seeks drug warrants. The women were released with traffic citations.
Man wanted in Florida living in Walmart parking lot
A Michigan man wanted by several counties in Florida was arrested in the Walmart parking lot around 11 a.m. on Feb. 11. Officer Cody Maples spoke with the Walmart manager who told him of a white Infiniti SUV parked in the back of the parking lot pulled in around 1 a.m. on Jan. 29. She said she spoke to the male and female occupants of the vehicle and told them to pick their trash up and leave the parking lot. She told Maples she wanted them removed.
Sgt. David Asbell went with Maples to the SUV that had its windows covered with blankets. Maples knocked on the windows and after several minutes a man and woman exited the vehicle. Maples told them Walmart wanted them to leave and the man said his car was broken down and it would not move. He said he would have it towed.
Maples asked the couple for their identification and the man produced a Michigan license and dispatch advised that he was wanted out of several counties in Florida and they would extradite. He was also determined to be a convicted felon. The female was identified by her name and date of birth but was not licensed. The man was handcuffed.
Several meth glass pipes were found inside the vehicle. Also found was a 9mm Ruger firearm and several marijuana joints. A backpack contained a catalytic converter as well as a saw and several other tools used for cutting. Having knowledge of several catalytic converter thefts in the area, Maples showed Sgt. Asbell, who notified CID. The man was taken to jail and warrants have been obtained.
Hit and run driver urinates on store wall before leaving
A pedestrian exiting Ingles was involved with a hit and run incident around 2:50 p.m. on Feb. 11. The man told officer Shenita Bell he was walking out of the grocery store and began to enter the crosswalk when he saw a pickup truck rapidly approaching. He said he stopped in the crossing area and was struck across the chest by the pickup truck’s side mirror.
He told Bell the truck then continued around to the back of the building. He said he followed the truck and was able to get a picture of the license plate. He said he also saw the driver, who appeared to be an older man, urinating on the wall of the store.
Unlicensed driver
cited and released
A male driver was cited for traffic violations and had his car impounded after officer Marc Merriman saw his burgundy 2001 Honda Accord with no license plate stopped near the area of North Lee Street and Railroad Avenue around 6:11 p.m. on Feb. 12.
The offender told the officer he had purchased the vehicle from a private owner over a month prior and had not yet transferred the title yet. Merriman learned the man had a suspended license and that the vehicle registration had expired in August 2017. The man was unable to provide any documentation confirming the vehicle’s purchase or insurance coverage.
The driver was cited for driving without a license, expired registration, no insurance and failure to display license plate and release with a date to appear in the Forsyth Municipal Court.
Baby’s daddy punches baby’s momma
A warrant for battery is being issued against a man who allegedly struck the mother of his child around 10 p.m. on Feb. 12. Officer Arthur Musselman responded to a domestic dispute at a home on West Main Street and a woman said the father of her baby came to her apartment to see the child. She said while they were talking the man sneezed and then asked to hold the baby. She told him he needed to get some hand sanitizer first and he then struck her in the left side of her jaw with his closed fist and then again with his open hand. Musselman saw no visible swelling or bruising to her face or jaw at the time of this report.
The woman said she tried to push him toward the front door of her apartment when he struck her in the chest knocking her against the wall and after she entered her living room, he struck her knocking her to the floor. She said she was able to get him out the door and out of her apartment. She had a mark on her chest in the approximate area she said he struck her. EMS examined the woman and advised her to put an ice pack on her jaw. A warrant for simple battery will be sought against the baby’s daddy.
Arrested man leaves a pistol in patrol car
The driver of a 2008 Honda Accord with a busted right taillight went to jail for marijuana, obstruction and various other charges after he was pulled over by officer Marc Merriman on Cabiness Road near I-75 around 10:53 p.m. on Feb. 13.
Merriman noticed the driver was both nervous and anxious during his interview. When Merriman asked the man for his license, he said he didn’t have them on him, although dispatch said his license and registration were valid.
Officer Arthur Musselman and Cpl. Bruce Hughley arrived as back-up and both officers could smell marijuana from the vehicle. Merriman asked the driver for consent to search his vehicle for contraband, to which he replied “Yes”. Merriman then requested the man exit the vehicle and the officer began to frisk him when the man tried violently to pull away from Merriman and flee. He was finally subdued by Hughley, Musselman and Merriman who handcuffed him and put him in the rear of a patrol car.
Hughley told Merriman he saw the driver eating a small quantity of suspected marijuana prior to his removal from the vehicle and ensuing fight and before taking the man to the Monroe County Jail, Merriman asked the him if he possessed any contraband on his person. The man replied “No.” twice. Upon arrival at the jail and taking the man from the patrol vehicle, Merriman immediately checked the entire back seat area and recovered a KEL-TEC .9mm semi-auto pistol from under the seat cushion directly under the position where the man was seated.
Monroe County Jail intake personnel conducted a strip search of the man and recovered a clear plastic bag containing an unknown quantity of a green leafy substance of suspected marijuana. The quantity of the suspected marijuana appeared to be more than of an amount for personal use. Charges of obstruction, crossing guard lines with contraband, receiving stolen property, marijuana possession and open container are pending the securing of applicable arrest warrants.
Black Charger makes a quick exit after hitting Honda Accord
A woman traveling in a 2016 Honda Accord on I-75 S said she was hit by a black Dodge Charger who exited the interstate at Hwy. 18 on Feb. 14. The woman, who had a male passenger, told Cpl. Kimberly Barnett, they were in the middle lane when the Charger changed from lane 3 and hit the front driver’s side of her vehicle and then took the exit. She said they then pulled over and called 911.
The woman became upset when Barnett asked for her license and asked why she had to show her ID when she was the one that got hit.
Barnett explained to her that she needs all their information for the report, unless they didn’t want to file a report and they were free to leave. The driver then handed the corporal her license. Barnett gave them a case number for the report and told them the report would be ready in 3-5 business days. Barnett then checked all the business at exit 185 but didn’t see any black Dodge Chargers.
Unlicensed driver goes to jail
Officer Cody Maples stopped a white Dodge Dart for having a tinted tag cover and the driver was arrested for driving without a license around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. The male driver gave Maples a Georgia ID card and dispatch said he had a suspended license. He was handcuffed and taken to the Monroe County Jail where he was cited for several traffic-related charges.
Woman wanted to keep gaming system bought with child support money
Cpl. Anais Benjamin went to a room at America’s Best Value Inn on Frontage Road in response to a 911 hang up call and found a domestic dispute in progress on Feb. 16. A man in the room told Benjamin he wanted to get his property back from the mother of his child. He said she took a video game console from his hotel room while he was at work.
Benjamin spoke with the child’s mother who said she had the game but since it was bought with child support money, it belonged to the child. She also said if she gave the game system back, she wanted him to pay for damages to her vehicle. Benjamin told her to return the console to the man and she would have to take him to court regarding the vehicle because it was a civil issue. He also told her to leave the hotel.
Woman goes to jail for traffic offenses
A female driver with a burned-out brake light and suspended registration was stopped by Cpl. Kimberly Barnett and the driver ended up in jail for traffic offenses on Feb. 17. The woman also told Barnett she didn’t have insurance and she was handcuffed, and her car was towed. She was cited for no insurance, no brake lights and a suspended registration.
Suspended female driver gives false information to officer, goes to jail
A woman with suspended driver’s licenses in two states and doing 92 mph in a white Kia Optima on I-75 N near Tift College Drive went to jail after she was stopped by officer Richard Maddox around 8:05 a.m. on Feb. 17. The driver told Maddox she didn’t have her license on her and seemed extremely nervous and stumbled on her date of birth several times before she settled on one that turned out to be false.
She told the officer the information she gave was correct and that she previously had a Louisiana driver’s license. She was arrested for giving false information and placed in the back of Maddox’s vehicle. Maddox found an ID in her purse, learned her identity, and discovered her license was suspended in Georgia and Louisiana.
She was charged with speeding, driving without a license and giving false information.
Union Hill juvenile curses his mother and breaks out her apartment window
A juvenile male was being restrained by his brother on the floor of a Union Hill apartment when officer Richard Maddox and Cpl. Kimberly Barnett responded to a domestic disturbance call and the juvenile went to jail for property damage around 8:24 a.m. on Feb. 17.
The boy was lying face down on the floor, screaming and cursing at his mother while his brother was trying to hold him down. Barnett and Maddox grabbed him and tried to put his hands behind his back. He resisted and began pulling away and trying to get up off the floor with the officers on his back. He tried to punch Maddox and hit Barnett in her right thigh. After server minutes of tussling on the floor with the juvenile, they were able to get his hands behind his back and handcuffs on. He was then escorted to a patrol vehicle.
Barnett spoke with his mother who said he became upset with her because of the household sleeping arrangements and began yelling and cursing at her. She said he started throwing items around the house and at her. She called out the door for his brother to come in to help her. He came in front door and tried to calm the boy down by talking to him, but the boy became aggressive with him and grabbed a concrete weight and threw it into the front window of the apartment breaking it.
The brother was able to get him down on the floor to restrain him till law enforcement arrived and was punched in the body several times. He said he needed no medical assistance. The juvenile was taken to the Forsyth Police Department where Maddox contacted the Department of Juvenile Justice intake officer.
Man waiting for court has his car towed
A suspicious man was sitting in a Nissan Altima in the United Bank employee parking lot on East Main Street ended up having his car towed on Feb. 17 because it was unsafe to drive. Cpl. Kimberly Barnett spoke with the man who told her he was waiting to be called for court at the Monroe County Courthouse.
Barnett noticed the car had severe frontend damage and the driver’s side air bag had been deployed and pushed back into the steering wheel. Barnett asked him what happened to the car and he said he hit a deer several days ago and he didn’t have insurance to get it fixed. Barnett told him that with the airbag deployed, front end held together by a bungee cord and having no insurance, it was unsafe to drive on the road and illegal. She said the car would have to have to be towed, and after running his license, it came back valid, but he has been suspended out of Florida since September 2020.
Barnett told him his license was suspended and until he went to Florida and get it corrected, his Georgia license wasn’t valid either. She also told the man she wasn’t going to charge him however he couldn’t drive until he got all of that corrected. Tracey’s Towing took his car away.
Wanted man arrested in traffic stop
The passenger in a maroon 2016 Nissan Altima was arrested on an outstanding warrant for larceny after officer Marc Merriman stopped the car going south on North Lee Street without headlights by around 10:27 p.m. on Feb. 18. Merriman stopped the vehicle and learned the passenger was wanted by Bibb County. The man was arrested and taken to the Monroe County jail. The woman was given a warning for the headlight violation and allowed to leave.
Woman enters home and attacks sleeping resident
A woman entered a Brandywine Drive home with a key and after a confrontation with residents went to jail for disorderly conduct around 1:58 a.m. on Feb. 20. Officer Shenita Bell met a woman who told her she went into the home and saw another female inside. She said they had words and the woman attacked her. She said she fought back to defend herself. She had a bite mark on her right palm and scratch marks on her face.
The male resident told Bell he was unaware the woman had a key to his house and had no knowledge she was coming over. He said he was in the bed asleep with the other woman when she entered the home. He said he did not know what took place after she entered.
The female resident said was attacked by the woman while she was in the bed asleep. She said the woman began pulling her hair and hitting her. She also had scratch-like markings on her face.
Officer Bell determined that the woman who entered the home was the dominant aggressor and arrested her. She was charged with disorderly conduct.
Man gets hot over
no hot sauce
An Taco Bell employee told officer Shenita Bell around 6:12 p.m. on Feb. 20 an unknown man entered the restaurant and asked her for condiments. When she told him that due to the shortage, they could not give out any condiments without an order. She said he then started using profanity and picked up a stack of gift cards and threw them behind the counter at her. She was uninjured and was able to get the subject’s tag number.
Wrong-way driver caught with booze and drugs
Officer Anais Benjamin arrested a driver for DUI after seeing his silver pickup driving on the wrong side of the road and stopping him around 10:31 p.m. on Feb 20. The male driver was staggering and stumbling while standing outside his vehicle. While speaking with the man, Benjamin could smell alcohol. The driver admitted to having a couple of beers and seemed to be disoriented with his sense of direction. He said he was trying to go home, which is located on Sharp Street, but he was traveling in the opposite direction. He also had trouble providing his personal information such as his date of birth. Dispatch said his driver’s license was suspended. After several failed tries with a handheld breathalyzer device, he was handcuffed.
Benjamin recovered a small, clear, plastic bag containing a white powder-like substance and a half empty bottle of Jose Cuervo Tequila in plain view in the seat of the vehicle. The corporal tested the white powder-like substance and it tested positive for cocaine. The man was charged with drug possession, driving on wrong side, driving without a license, open container, and DUI.