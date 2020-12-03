an high on opioids attempts to urinate on police and is tazed
On Sunday, Nov. 1, officer Kevin Powell responded to reports of an unconscious man lying face down on a walkway at the Red Roof Inn. Powell recognized the man as a meth addict from previous encounters. Emergency services arrived to help revive the man, who came to and began screaming and swinging his arms around. The man then yanked out his private parts and began peeing everywhere. Powell and another officer tried to handcuff the man, who continued flailing his arms and kicking. Powell then tazed the man in his side. The other officer was then able to handcuff him and put him in an ambulance to be taken to the hospital.
Upon arriving at the hospital, the man was sedated and his belongings were searched. A Ziploc bag was found containing 4 hydrocodone tablets. After being released from the hospital, the man was taken to Monroe County Jail for possession of a schedule II substance, felony obstruction of law enforcement, obstruction of EMTs, public indecency and public intoxication.
Woman struck by car
outside O’Reilly’s
On Monday, Nov. 2, a woman was struck by a white Mercedes outside O’Reilly Auto Parts. officer Kimberly Barnett spoke with the victim, whose leg and lower back were hurting. The woman was stuck in the parking lot upon exiting the store. When she told the driver she’d been hit, the woman responded, “you should’ve beeped your horn” and drove off.
One employee told Barnett that the female driver had been talking on her phone the whole time she was in the store. Barnett and another officer then checked the security camera footage across the street and saw the white Mercedes back up and appear to strike the woman.
A short time later, the driver called saying that she was home and wanted to speak to police. Barnett went to speak with the woman, who claimed she hadn’t actually struck the woman and that it was just a close call. The driver also denied ever saying anything about beeping her horn. Despite being cooperative, Barnett had to cite the woman for failure to report an accident or injury. Because the woman had a 14-year-old at home, she wasn’t required to go to jail.
Man attempts to steal from Walmart by “skip bagging”
On Monday, Nov. 2, a man was caught shoplifting at Walmart by “skip bagging”. Skip bagging is when someone at self-checkout pretends to scan items but doesn’t actually ring them up. Officer Kimberly Barnett and Walmart security confronted the man. Several uncharged grocery items were found in his bag including zebra cakes, ramen noodles and two packs of pork chops. The amount shoplifted was $23.62.
The man claimed that he hadn’t realized the items didn’t scan. Barnett responded that it was hard to believe the man had accidentally not scanned seven items. The man asked Walmart security if he could just resolve things by paying for the items. The security guard responded no and had Barnett issue a criminal trespass warning. The customer was also cited for shoplifting.
Valdosta man busted with illegal bath salts
Deputy Jaleel Brown stopped a Valdosta man for speeding at 88 mph in a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander on I-75 S near Johnstonville Road and found bath salts also known as Flakka in his vehicle around 6:13 p.m. on Nov. 2.
The driver provided Brown with a paper license and said he was traveling to Valdosta for an eye doctor appointment and to handle other personal business. The man’s bottom jaw line was moving side to side, an indication that he had smoked some type of narcotic.
The man said he had been cutting hair in Atlanta for the last 30 years and Brown told him he needed to change the address on his license which stated he still has an address in Valdosta. Brown asked him about his driver’s and criminal history and the man said he has not received a citation in years but has been charged with entering auto and other theft charges. When asked about his drug history, he said he has been charged with cocaine and other narcotics. Brown said he didn’t have any narcotics in the vehicle. Asked for consent to search the vehicle, he agreed “just to make sure there wasn’t anything in the vehicle”.
As the search was going on the driver stopped the deputies and said there were bath salts in the vehicle. A sandwich bag was found tucked inside of the carpet under the driver seat with several baggies inside containing a clear and brown substance suspected to be some type of synthetic narcotics that was bagged to sell.
The substance tested positive for cocaine and the man said he bought the bath salts from a flea market in Atlanta and was planning to sell them in Valdosta. He said people mix the substance with water and drink for some reason, but he uses the substance to soak his foot.
He was told the substance would be sent to the GBI crime lab and tested for any controlled substance and if it returned as positive, he would be charged with a felony. He was also cited for speeding.
Woman calls boyfriend stalker after refusing
to buy her meth
On Wednesday, Nov. 4, a woman came to the Forsyth Police Department claiming that a man was stalking her. The woman told officer Cody Maples a man she used to live with had been repeatedly messaging her despite her telling him to stop. The woman stated that the two of them weren’t intimate or romantically involved. Maples called the man to the police station after he got off work and warned him not to have any further contact with the woman. The man told Maples that he and the woman were intimate, and he didn’t understand why she had filed the report against him since they had been together the night before. According to him, the woman became upset when he refused to buy her meth. At that point, Maples called the woman and advised both of them to stay away from each other.
Deputy’s taser malfunctions against fleeing subject
Forsyth police officers were involved in a foot chase with a burglary suspect when deputy Justin Watson came upon their empty patrol vehicle on Harold Hill Street around midnight on Nov. 4. Watson drove down Harold Hill Street trying to find the officers and spotted a man lying beneath a truck parked in a driveway.
The city officers came from behind the home and the man began fleeing on foot again. Watson pursued the man, closing the distance, and gave several loud commands for him stop running or he would be tased. The deputy deployed his taser, but the wires broke making it ineffective. The man continued to run down Harold Hill Street and turned right on North Lee Street where he was taken into custody by deputy Larry Sullivan. He was charged with burglary in the 1st degree and obstruction.
Man caught smuggling marijuana products through Georgia
On Monday, Nov. 9, officer Cody Maples caught a man trying to smuggle marijuana related products across Georgia into Florida. The bust started with Maples pulling over a red Ford Fusion on I-75 south going 89 mph in a 70. Maples immediately detected the smell of marijuana. The man said he was driving to Orlando for vacation. Maples asked how much marijuana was in the car, to which the man replied “none”. Upon asking again, the driver admitted to having an ounce and a half of medical marijuana in the back. The man said he has a medicinal marijuana card from Michigan. When Maples told the driver that Georgia doesn’t recognize the medical marijuana card, the man replied, “that sucks”.
Maples asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and walk to the back of the car. The man responded he wouldn’t talk without speaking to his lawyer and said he was just going to Florida to see his dying grandfather (after saying earlier he was going on vacation). Maples popped the trunk and found a camouflage duffel bag filled with illegal marijuana products. The total items included 64 cannabis oil cartridges, 61 packages of THC gummies, two bongs, a container of marijuana wax and $500 in cash. At that time, the driver was handcuffed and taken to Monroe County jail. All the contraband items were turned over to evidence.
Wanted man with drugs flees from deputies at 120 mph
A Riverdale man was caught with 4 ounces of pot and Ecstasy pills after fleeing deputies at speeds over 120 mph around 2 p.m. on Nov. 9. Cpl. Thomas Haskins tried to stop a black 2018 Chevy Traverse when he saw it following too closely and making dangerous lane changes on I-75 S. The driver took the exit at Hwy. 87 and turned right onto North Lee Street and then right onto North Lee Extension. The Traverse then turned right onto Russell Parkway, and made an improper left turn and failed to stop at the stop sign and turned onto North Lee Street, and then got back on the interstate.
The driver accelerated to speeds exceeding 120 mph, began weaving in and out of traffic and made several aggressive and unsafe passing moves on the left side of the roadway. Just past Rumble Road, there were several vehicles in front of the Traverse, which caused him to slow to approximately 80 mph and Henderson conducted a P.I.T. maneuver on the vehicle, which caused it to spin out in the middle of the road. The driver put his hands out of the window of the vehicle, and he was taken into custody without further incident.
A large vacuum sealed plastic bag containing a large amount of marijuana, two small plastic bags of marijuana, a large plastic bag containing a large amount of suspected Ecstasy, a plastic bag containing suspected crack cocaine, several boxes of plastic bags, two digital scales, and an open container of alcohol were found inside the carl. Also, a plastic bag containing suspected powder cocaine was found in the front console. A Glock 23.40 caliber handgun was located on the passenger floorboard and appeared to have been thrown down by the driver. Dispatch said it had been reported stolen out of the Atlanta Police Department in 2019.
The driver had a suspended license and a warrant for his arrest in Bulloch County for possession of cocaine. He admitted the marijuana was approximately “4 zips”, and there were approximately 100 pills of Ecstasy that he sells for .50 cent each. When asked about the cocaine, he said it was for personal use.
He was charged with distributing marijuana, cocaine possession, crack cocaine possession, trafficking in Ecstasy, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, receiving stolen property, drug-related objects, open container, failure to signal when changing lanes, following too closely, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license, reckless driving, and failure to obey a traffic control device. The marijuana was weighed at approximately 4 ounces. The Ecstasy was weighed at approximately 1.2 ounces.
Interstate travelers report drunk driver
Travelers on I-75 North reported a grey 2018 Ford F150 with Florida plates driving recklessly all over the road and Cpl. Christian Sawley caught up to the pickup near Hwy. 36 around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 11.
The female driver handed Sawley an insurance card but when he asked if she had a license, she said no. Sawley noticed every time she would answer him, she would look away. He asked her to step out of the vehicle and she replied, “Like outside, to the back?” Sawley answered, “Yes, to the back.”
She then opened the door and was swaying while she walked to the rear of the vehicle. Asked if she had anything to drink, she replied, “Rum and coke a few hours ago”. After failing a sobriety test, she was asked to blow into the portable breath test, and she stated she stated, “Respectfully, no”. A metal cup was found in the center console filled with a pink alcoholic beverage. She was arrested and charged with DUI-refusal, failure to maintain lane, open container, and driving without a license.
Naked man experiences “schizophrenic meltdown” at Main St. home
On Thursday, Nov. 12, Officer Cody Maples went to a West Main Street home after a grandmother called claiming that her stepson was either “on drugs or having some kind of schizophrenic meltdown”. The woman said that the man had a history of mental episodes with hallucinations and that he was becoming physical.
Entering the house, Maples noticed a man standing naked inside shouting unintelligibly and moving his body around erratically. As Maples tried to approach the man, he ran into the adjacent room and shut the door. After knocking several times and giving loud commands, the man rushed out of the room, grabbed a towel and sat in a nearby chair. The man continued to move and speak erratically. Maples addressed the man by name and asked if he was pronouncing it right. The man replied “yes”.
Maples then asked where his grandmother was. The man pointed at the other side of the house and said she was in there and that she “can’t breathe”. Maples began searching the house for the grandmother while Officer Richard Maddox stayed with the man.
After looking for several minutes and having no luck, Maples went back to the man who was now standing in a running shower. Maples again asked where the grandmother was. The man replied that she was “in the back room” and that he’d “kill (his grandmother) for a cigarette”. The man at first appeared afraid and sat down in the shower. He then began angry and irate, stood up and began swinging his fists wildly in the air. He would whisper, then start shouting nonsense. He began speaking into Maples bodycam that he would “give more for Joe Biden than a cigarette”. He shouted that he needed water, despite being in a shower with running water. The man stepped over to the sink and began pounding water onto his chest and body, drenching the two officers.
He began poking Mapes bodycam and shouted that the officers should leave him alone and give him some privacy. The man grabbed the doorknob and attempted to shut the two officers out, slamming the door against Maples right side.
At that point, Maples wrapped his arms around the man and tried a takedown maneuver. Because the man was naked and wet, he slipped out of Maples’ grasp. The other two officers, Maddox and Major Daniels, assisted with the takedown. Once on the ground, Maples punched the man 4-5 times in the face. The man, in his altered state-of-mind, appeared unfazed. He stiffened his arms in front of his body to evade being placed in cuffs. After finally being secured, the man was dressed and then transported to Monroe County Hospital for a physical and mental assessment. The following day, he was turned over to Monroe County Jail.
Drunk Forsyth pickup driver arrested
A black 2007 Ford F150 was crossing the center line and speeding north on Hwy. 87 and the Forsyth driver went to jail for DUI around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 13. Cpl. Tyler Rodgers stopped the pickup and saw the driver had red, watery eyes and could smell alcohol. Rodgers asked him if he had consumed any alcoholic beverages and the man replied he had not and that he was nervous because he knew he was speeding. He later stated he drank around 3 or 4 beers that evening, one of which he drank not too long ago.
He was handcuffed after failing the sobriety test. Two empty 16 oz cans of ruby grapefruit White Claws was found in the front passenger seat and there was a 12 pack of cold Bud Light Seltzers that was missing 1 can. He was cited for failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, and DUI.
Woman gets aggressive with broken antenna
A man and a woman were sitting in the grass next to the driveway of a home on Hwy. 42 N when deputy Dalton Mosley responded to a disturbance call and the Forsyth woman went to jail for disorderly conduct around 7:20 a.m. on Nov. 13. Mosley spoke with the woman who was on her knees crying and talking on the phone and she said she had been at this house since late October and has paid rent to the man who was with her but he is now trying to kick her out after getting her money.
Mosely asked her to remain where she was and not go inside the home while he spoke with the man. The man said he called the sheriff’s office previously and had a report made because she had attacked him. He said that she had told him he was an old pervert and told him to leave the living room. He said he told her he wasn’t leaving the living room and she began getting aggressive, breaking an antenna off and trying to hit him with it. She was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Truck driver demolishes expensive brick mailbox
A brick mailbox valued at $3,000 at a Plantation Drive home was destroyed by a driver for Advanced Disposal when he drove over it around 2:14 p.m. on Nov. 13. The homeowner and a neighbor both heard the crash which left debris in the road. They told deputy Judy Mercer the driver said he was new and that his supervisor would be coming to speak with them.
Wanted man attempts to flee on foot from police on I-75
On Friday, Nov. 13, Officer Richard Maddox pulled a blue Chrysler van over on I-75 southbound going 87 in a 70. The van moved to the second lane and stopped in the middle of the interstate. After some time, the driver finally moved the vehicle over to the right shoulder of exit ramp 186, still partly blocking traffic. While talking to the driver, dispatch told Maddox that the man had a misdemeanor probation warrant out of Lowndes County. Maddox asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and informed him of the warrant. As Maddox tried to grab the driver’s right arm to cuff him, the man turned and started running up the exit ramp. Maddox gave chase for about 100 feet across four southbound lanes of traffic. After the man jumped the median wall and ran across four northbound lanes, Maddox gave up pursuit. The man stopped when he realized Maddox had stopped and knelt on the northbound shoulder. After a short time, he came to his senses, walked back across the northbound lanes and allowed Maddox to cuff him at the median wall. The man was taken to Monroe County Jail on charges of speeding, improper stopping and obstructing an officer.
Woman accuses neighbor of defecating on her wall
On Saturday, Nov. 14, Officer David Asbell went to Forsyth Gardens Apartments after a resident called claiming that his neighbor was being mean to him and spreading lies. The man said the feud between the two had been going on for years now. The neighbor accused the man of defecating on her wall. When asked how she knew it was him, the woman responded, “I just know”. Asbell advised the two neighbors to speak with management and returned to service.
Bird causes damage to Florida vehicle
A bird trying to fly across I-75 N near Johnstonville Road caused a 2016 Chevy Cruze to become inoperable around 4:38 on Nov. 14. A Florida woman showed deputy Corben Becelia extensive front end damage, under carriage damage and what appeared to be oil leaking under the car caused by the bird striking her car.
Passenger tosses Ecstasy pills while being stopped
As a 2007 Ford Fusion slowed down after being pulled over for no tag display near North Lee Street on I-75 N around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, deputy George Dimitrov saw a plastic bag being thrown from the front, passenger side window. Dimitrov spoke with the male passenger of Douglasville who said, “I did not throw anything”. The deputy could smell marijuana and he asked him and the male driver the last time they smoked, and they said earlier in the day.
Sgt. Chris Sherrell found a small plastic bag of pills on the roadside and Dimitrov asked the passenger what kind of pills he threw out the window, and he said, “I do not recall throwing pills out”. Dimitrov asked him who the pills belonged to, and he then admitted the pills were his, and were “Ecstasy pills, which help me feel better.” He also said he was trying to get his life together, and that he was already on probation. He was arrested for possession of suspected MDMA.
Disgruntled Five Below employee arrested
A disgruntled Five Below employee was arrested for trespassing and hit and run after causing a disturbance when he was fired from his job around 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 16. Deputy Phillip Billingslea was dispatched to the warehouse on Logistics Center Parkway and dispatch said the man had left driving a 2001 GMC Yukon and had struck another vehicle on his way out of the parking lot.
While traveling south on I-75, Billingslea spotted the man’s vehicle near Pate Road and initiated a vehicle stop. The man exited at Bass Road and stopped at the Circle K where he was handcuffed. He told Billingslea he was working when two of his supervisors came and got him from his station on the warehouse floor and took him inside the office and fired him. He said he was angry, so he got up and walked out of the office and into the back, where he tried to enter the work floor, but the door was locked. He said he kicked the door several times until it finally came open and he walked into the locker room, got his keys and jacket, walked out of the warehouse, and got into his car.
He told Billingslea he didn’t know he swiped a car, but he apologized for hitting the car and kicking the door. The Five Below supervisor said he wanted the ex-employee banned from the property and Billingslea filled out a criminal trespassing form. He was charged with criminal trespassing and leaving the scene of an accident.
Florida man arrested for distributing marijuana
An Apopka, FL man was stopped for speeding near North Lee Street on I-75 S and went to jail for possessing and distributing marijuana around 9:19 p.m. on Nov. 17. Deputy Larry Sullivan could smell marijuana as he approached the vehicle and asked the driver if he had any in the car and the man showed him an ashtray with old marijuana joints. Sullivan asked him if there was more and he handed him a bag with over an ounce of marijuana.
Deputies had the driver and two female passengers exit the vehicle when the driver told them there was more “weed” in the car. Seven plastic containers labeled as various types of THC consumables were found. Three containers had marijuana, one had two packets of dissolvable THC and one had a THC gummy inside. There were also two labeled, sealable bags containing marijuana. A marijuana grinder was also found inside the driver’s side door.
The man was issued a citation for speeding and warrants will be sought for possession of a controlled substance and distributing marijuana.
Macon man smokes bad weed and trips down interstate
A Macon man was stopped for speeding on I-75 N near Rumble Road by Cpl. Tyler Rodgers who paced him doing 104 mph while failing to maintain his lane and failing to signal as he swerved around other motorists around 1:17 a.m. on Nov. 17.
When Rodgers turned on his flashing lights, the driver pulled to the right shoulder and continued traveling with his hand out of the window, finally stopping near the Hwy. 18 exit. The driver exited his vehicle before Rodgers could approach and Rodgers told him to walk to the front of his patrol vehicle. He patted the driver for weapons and found an open pocketknife in his right front pocket.
The man said he was speeding hoping deputies could help him. He appeared paranoid and said the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department followed him up 1-75. He said he was not geeked up anymore and he was traveling to his grandma’s house in Norcross. He smoked marijuana earlier with some guys, and he did not know what it was mixed with. He stated he used methamphetamine in the past and the marijuana had made him feel the same way. He said he believed someone was following him and kept looking behind Rodgers’ patrol vehicle.
A small bag of suspected marijuana was found inside his front left pants pocket. He was arrested and while in the patrol vehicle he told Rodgers, “You probably want to pull off, look behind you, there’s Mexicans.” Rodgers told him there was no one there and took him to jail.
He was cited for speeding, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal when changing lanes, reckless driving, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and DUI-drugs.
Possession of wax marijuana sends Florida man to jail
A large amount of wax marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found in a 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by a Fernandina, Fla. man who was stopped by Cpl. Thomas Haskins for having a cracked windshield at the North Lee Street exit ramp on I-75 S around 3 p.m. on Nov. 17.
The man and his female passenger were visibly nervous, and the driver would not make eye contact with Haskins, was breathing heavily and when he handed Haskins his expired driver’s license, his hand was trembling. He denied anything was in the vehicle and consented to a search.
Around 8 grams of wax marijuana, two glass marijuana pipes and an E-Vape pen with wax marijuana residue was found in the trunk. The driver said it all belonged to him and he was arrested and charged with driving without a license, possessing wax marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. The passenger was taken to a nearby hotel.
Man wanted in Florida arrested after high speed interstate chase
A North Miami, Fla. man with multiple warrants was arrested after an I-75 chase on Nov. 19 around 1 p.m. Deputy Larry Sullivan clocked a black 2017 Mercedes at 117 mph traveling south near Johnstonville Road and began pursuit. The driver began fleeing traveling at speeds in excess of 140 mph and exited the interstate at Tift College Drive and traveled down Juliette Road, driving erratically at high rates of speed in the wrong lane. He turned left onto Ponder Trammell Road and then left onto Blue Store Road and continued back onto Juliette Road towards Forsyth.
Sgt. Chris Sherrell conducted a P.I.T. maneuver causing the vehicle to leave the left side of the road, go through the ditch and into the yard of a home on Juliette Road. The driver and female passenger were handcuffed and secured in a patrol vehicle.
Three labeled bags of marijuana were found in the front and backseat floor. Dispatch said the driver had a suspended license and multiple warrants out of Miami, Florida. He was taken to jail and warrants will be brought against him for fleeing and marijuana possession. The passenger was taken to the Tift College Drive Waffle House.
Interstate driver charged with distributing marijuana
Deputy Larry Sullivan could smell marijuana as he approached a 2017 Ford Mustang he stopped for speeding at 92 mph near North Lee Street on I-75S and a College Park man wound up in jail for distributing marijuana around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 19.
Sullivan asked the driver for his license and if he had any marijuana and the man said he only had part of a joint in the ashtray. Inside a backpack, two jars with bags of marijuana, a scale, rolling papers, a box of plastic bags, an empty bag of “Banana Runtz medical marijuana”, and a tablet of suspected Oxycontin were found. He was arrested.
Man’s ex-girlfriend and brother allegedly steals items from his bedroom
An Anderson Road man complained to deputy Peyton Henderson his brother and ex-girlfriend broke into his bedroom and stole items valued at over $800 around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 21. He said several items were allegedly taken from the locked room including a gold chain, a Samsung video recorder and clothing. He said he discovered a screwdriver near the door and when he entered the room it was a mess and not the same as when he left for work.
He told Henderson his brother lives at the home and has a key, and his girlfriend was last seen at the residence two or three days prior to the incident. He said she was the only person who knew what was inside the closet and it had both his clothing and her clothing. He also said his brother has taken items before and sold them to neighbors and pawn shops and that he has been staying at a motel in Forsyth. He was told to contact the sheriff’s office if he discovered other items missing.
Intoxicated Lithonia driver busted with marijuana
Sgt. Todd Haskins clocked a white Mercedes Benz traveling at 110 mph on I-75 S near Rumble Road around 4:12 a.m. on Nov. 22 and a Lithonia woman was arrested for DUI and numerous other charges.
Prior to pulling over, the woman almost collided with the car in front of it. She was weaving behind the vehicle, then swerved around the car without signaling and suddenly braked before moving to the right lane. Haskins had to brake hard to get behind the vehicle that was passed so that he could get behind the Mercedes.
Haskins told her she was stopped for going 110 mph in a 70 zone and she said she was not aware of her speed. Haskins asked if she knew where she was and she said that she had been driving and said something about an exit off I-285 and the sergeant told her she was on 1-75. She was arrested after failing a sobriety test. There was an open bottle of cognac in the driver’s floorboard along with a baggie of marijuana. She was charged with DUI, speeding, failure to maintain lane, open container, and possession of marijuana.
Serial shoplifter caught at Advance Auto Parts
Cpl. Christian Sawley saw a man walking out of out of the Advance Auto Parts store with an employee following him asking to see inside his bag around 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 22. Sawley ordered the man to stop and the man put down two boxes and continued walking away.
Sawley caught up with him, grabbed his wrist and told him to put his hands behind his back. The man said multiple times, “I put it down, just let me go.” and began pulling away. Sawley placed his taser on the man’s back and told him to put his hands behind his back but he continued pulling away. Sawley then handcuffed him.
An employee said the man entered the store, walked to the rear and picked up a portable power station valued at 139.99 dollars and a battery tester valued at 51.99 dollars and began walking out of the store. The employee said he asked the man if he was going to pay for them and the man told him, “I came in with these boxes.” and walked out the store. Due to having 12 prior convictions for shoplifting, he will be charged with felony shoplifting and obstruction.
Convicted felon arrested for handgun and marijuana possession
A convicted felon was arrested for possession of a firearm and other charges after being stopped by deputy John Cochran near North Lee Street on I-75 N for failing to maintain his lane around 2:21 a.m. on Nov. 23. While asking the Atlanta man for his license, Cochran could smell raw and burnt marijuana and asked the driver to exit his 2018 Dodge Challenger.
The man said that he had just smoked a blunt prior to being stopped and Cochran asked him if he had any more inside of the vehicle and he said, “Yes, just a little bit”.
A small baggie of marijuana was found in the center console and a hand-rolled marijuana cigar was found in the driver’s door. A loaded Ruger 40 cal. pistol was located under the driver’s seat and dispatch said the driver was a convicted felon. He told Cochran he had the right to bear arms, but the deputy arrested him for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to maintain lane, seat belt violation, and marijuana possession.
Someone used homeowner’s camper over the weekend
A couple on Buck Creek Road reported that when they returned home from a weekend trip, they discovered someone had trespassed on their property around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 23. They told Cpl. Jacob Justice that they arrived home and noticed a grey and black Hisense refrigerator was moved from the camper onto the bed of their pickup truck in the front yard. They also noticed the water hose was hooked up to the rear of their camper and discovered someone had left their feces in the toilet.
Justice inspected the fridge for any possible fingerprints, but no evidence was located. The couple was provided with a case number and were advised to place locks on their possessions before leaving town in the future.
Brunswick man busted for marijuana
A Brunswick man was pulled over by Lt. Chad Beck near North Lee Street on I-75 S for an expired tag and found to be in possession of a large amount of marijuana around 2:55 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Beck noticed a slight odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle and the driver was asked to step to the rear of his vehicle. When asked about the marijuana smell, he stated that he did not smoke, but maybe some family members had previously.
While Sgt. Stephen Phipps. searched the vehicle, he asked the driver if the trunk would open and he said, “The trunk was stuck”. Phipps then tried to look behind the back seat into the trunk and Beck noticed the man put his head down and closed his eyes as if he were praying.
Phipps returned to the back of the vehicle with the car key and opened the trunk with no problem. There was a bag inside the trunk that contained two glass jars with plastic bags containing suspected marijuana. There were three small individual bags along with two larger bags and a set of scales with marijuana residue on them.
He was arrested for distributing marijuana and cited for an expired registration.