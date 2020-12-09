Fire alarm activated on cell block
The fire alarm was activated in the Hotel Block of the Monroe County Jail around 5:05 p.m. on Oct. 22 and a warrant will be obtained against an inmate for causing damage to government property. Deputy S. Hawkins saw water pouring over the top pier coming from cell 313 and found an inmate wrapped in a blanket, soaking wet with the sprinkler above him spewing water. He was handcuffed and placed in a holding cell.
After deactivating the sprinkler system, the components of a broken sprinkler head were found on the floor of the cell. The cost to replace this sprinkler head will be $397.44, as per county maintenance.
Deer hit by car on Main Street has to be put down
On Nov. 16, Officer Kimberly Barnett drove out to West Main Street after a call came in about a deer being struck by car. Barnett found the deer alive laying up against a tree near the sidewalk. As she got closer, the deer tried to run away but both its legs were broken. Barnett decided putting the deer down was the best thing to do and pulled out her pistol. Officer Richard Maddox stopped eastbound traffic as Barnett fired a round into the deer’s right shoulder. The city picked up the deer carcass the following day.
Woman beats bipolar child with shoe
On Nov. 16, Officer Kimberly Barnett went to the Shoneys on Harold G. Clarke Parkway after a call came in about a woman beating her bi-polar daughter with a shoe. A man who witnessed the abuse told Barnett that the mother removed her shoe and struck the child 8-10 times in the head and back. Barnett confronted the woman, who was sitting at a table with her husband and daughter. The woman explained that her daughter has ADHD and Bipolar Disorder and when she took her to the buffet, the child began screaming and pitching a fit. When she was unable to calm her down, the mother took her outside and spanked her.
Barnett took the girl to the bathroom to check her back for any marks or bruising. The girl became upset and said it was all her fault because she hadn’t been good. Barnett explained that everything would be fine and examined her backside, where she saw no signs of injury.
Upon exiting the bathroom, off-duty officer Inv. Strickland approached Barnett and told her that while she was away, he’d overheard the father cursing at the little girl, telling her to “eat (her) god damn food” and to “shut the f*** up”. When Strickland told the man not to speak to the girl that way, the man responded, “mind your own business”.
Barnett took the man outside and told him that he’d just talked back to an off-duty officer and that it was illegal to speak to or yell at a child using vulgar language. Barnett cited the man for disorderly conduct and he was given a court date. The mother wasn’t charged but Barnett told her never to use a shoe or any other object when spanking her daughter in the future.
Drunken vagrant has multiple run-ins with police
On Nov. 17, Officer Kimberly Barnett went to the Shell Gas Station on Lee Street after a call came in about a sketchy man harassing customers. Barnett confronted the man and told him that the owner wanted him removed and banned from the property. The man, who’d been drinking, wouldn’t stand still long enough to sign the form but he was told on camera. He exited the store and Barnett returned to service.
A few hours later, Barnett and Richard Maddox went to the Monroe County Courthouse after a call came in about a drunk man causing a disturbance. Barnett found the same man sitting at the memorial wall on the south side of the courthouse lawn. There was glass on the ground from a broken Smirnoff bottle and another bottle in the man’s hand. The drunkard began yelling and cursing, aggressively getting in Maddox’s face. At that point, he was arrested and taken to Monroe County Jail on charges of public drunkenness, littering and disorderly conduct.
Two days later, Barnett got a call from a clerk at Al’s Market claiming that the same man was hanging around the store harassing customers and asking for money. The clerk told Barnett that the man had previously been presented with a trespassing notice from the owner. As Barnett approached the man and told him of the trespassing notice, he tried to walk away. Barnett quickly handcuffed him and took him back to jail for criminal trespassing.
25-gallon diesel spill at the Royal Seven
On Nov. 20, Officer Kimberly Barnett went to the Royal Seven on Cabiness Road after a man flagged her down, yelling that a tractor trailer was spewing fuel into the parking lot. Once at the station, Barnett noticed a Freight liner truck parked in the corner of the lot with a line of fuel behind it, as well as a large puddle of fuel at the pump. Barnett spoke with the diesel-soaked driver, who said he’d been filling up the truck when fuel began pouring out from the bottom. Barnett called the fire department to come clean the spill and told them that around 25 gallons of fuel had leaked. The firemen put down oil dry to keep the fuel from running into any drains. Barnett then told the property manager to call a clean-up company to come out and deal with the spill.
Barnett told the driver that the vehicle was unfit to drive and would have to be towed. The driver called his company about the situation and Barnett got Buice’s Wrecker to come pick up the truck.
Golf cart vandalized on Oakridge Drive
A man at a home on Oakridge Drive told deputy Kaleb White that someone had damaged his golf cart around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 23. He said he heard someone walking in the woods behind his home and that he saw a man with dark colored hair near his shed. He said that when he yelled at the subject to leave, he ran away through the woods towards the street next to Oakridge Drive. He said the subject looked to be around middle school or high school age.
The man showed the deputy his Beast 48 golf cart which was damaged with several cracks in the windshield. He said someone had put graffiti on the windshield 2-3 weeks earlier. He was given a case number and told to call the sheriff’s office if the person returned. White patrolled the area but didn’t see a juvenile matching the description.
Unlicensed driver charged with possession
A Macon man was caught with marijuana in his 2017 Hyundai Sonata after a stop by Cpl. Tyler Rodgers for dark window tint around 11:04 p.m. on Nov. 24. Rodgers pulled him over near Johnstonville Road on I-75 S after he saw him cross the right lane barrier several times. Dispatch said the registered owner of the vehicle had a suspended license due to failure to appear.
The driver told Rodgers he recently bought the vehicle. Rodgers smelled marijuana and asked him if there was any inside the vehicle, to which he stated there was not. He was told to exit the car and was handcuffed.
A Pringles can with marijuana residue was found in the front seat and a clear bag of marijuana in the back-passenger floor. The driver was cited for tint violation, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended, and possession of marijuana.
Minor pulls a knife on sister and threatens to stab her whole family
On Nov. 24, Officer Stacey Penamon responded to a fight at 20 Colvin Drive, in which a 15-year-old girl broke a glass window and attacked her 20-year-old sister. When Penamon arrived, the girl was on the living room floor complaining that her younger brother kicked her and wouldn’t listen to her. The girl started throwing things at the boy and tried to hit him as he walked by. Penamon grabbed the girl by her arm and took her outside until her mother arrived. Officer Benjamin Anaias came and spoke with the girl outside while Penamon went in to talk to the siblings. While speaking with her brother, Penamon noticed red strike marks on his chest, stomach and back. He claimed that his sister had hit him during her tantrum. The siblings said their sister smashed the kitchen window, causing broken glass to get all over the floor, then grabbed a knife from a kitchen drawer and held it to her sister’s stomach, threatening to stab her and everyone else.
The girl was then arrested for aggravated assault, simple battery and criminal trespassing and taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center. Penamon also plans to charge the girl with two counts of terroristic threats.
Unlicensed Florida man caught with stolen license plate
Cpl. Thomas Haskins stopped a blue 2002 Ford Explorer on Collier Road near Hwy. 42 around 11:12 a.m. on Nov. 24 and dispatch said its Florida license plate had been reported stolen out of Broward County, Fla. Haskins could smell marijuana as he spoke with the driver.He had the man exit the vehicle who said he did not know how the stolen plate became attached to his car.
Dispatch said that his license was suspended out of South Carolina, and that he had two full extradition warrants out of Missouri for probation violation and for burglary and he was handcuffed. A small, burned marijuana cigarette was found on the rear passenger floorboard. He was charged with receiving stolen property, theft by bringing stolen property into the state, and driving while license suspended. Missouri stated they would not extradite the man due to COVID-19.
Atlanta man arrested for distributing marijuana
Sgt. John Thompson immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana from a 2020 Nissan Altima he had stopped for following too closely near North Lee Street on I-75 S around 5 p.m. on Nov. 24 and a man went to jail for around 12 ounces of marijuana. Thompson noticed the Atlanta driver’s hands were shaking and he was trembling. He told Thompson he was on his way to see his probation officer in Savannah but that he had recently moved to Atlanta.
Thompson had him step to the rear of the car and asked him about the marijuana smell and the man replied he had a burnt marijuana roach in the vehicle. Cpl. Thomas Haskins found four vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana in the back seat in a bookbag. Thompson also located a Glock 19 (9mm) under the front driver’s seat. The driver was arrested and charged with following too closely, distributing marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Woman calls police on ex-boyfriend for calling her a whore
On Nov. 24, Officer David Asbell went to the Huddle House on James St. after a woman called complaining that her ex-boyfriend had been repeatedly calling her a slut and whore. The woman explained that she still lives at her ex’s house and when she goes out to see her new boyfriend, her ex calls her names. When asked why she still lives with her ex, the woman responded that his sister lets her live there. Asbell told her that she could take the issue to magistrate court but that it might be better to move out of the house. Asbell explained that while her ex may be acting mean, that isn’t a crime.