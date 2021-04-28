Husband accuses wife of car theft
Forsyth officer Jeremy Malone told a Forsyth woman and her daughter to seek help from the Care Cottage after the woman’s husband became intoxicated and accused her of stealing his car around 5:18 p.m. on April 12.
Officer Cody Maples was already at their home on Cornwall Drive when Malone arrived, and the husband told officers that his wife took his BMW and that it belonged to him and not her. He said he wanted it broadcasted to all agencies to stop the car so that he could get it back.
The officers realized the man was drunk and Malone tried to explain that the car belonged to him and his wife equally but, he became quickly agitated and upset. Maj. Alexander Daniels tried to speak with the husband but he became irate and slightly disorderly. The officers then decided to leave the home to keep things civil and orderly.
Malone called the wife who met with him at a local gas station and told him her husband has been drinking more in the last year and during his drinking, he has become increasingly difficult.
She has left the house before and he would lock the accounts for all her cards, so she doesn’t have access to any money. He also tells her that she can’t use the cars.
She said feels as though she doesn’t have a lot of options in this situation and decided to leave to get some space between her and him and let things cool down. She said her husband told her he was calling the police to have the car taken from her. She did not know what to do or what her options were.
Malone explained to her that because they are married, the money, house, and vehicles, belong to them equally. It does not matter whose name is on what. If they have a joint bank account, she can get funds inside the bank so she can survive if need be. She also can use the car that she normally drives.
During the conversation, the woman’s daughter called and told her that she didn’t feel safe at home with her father and wanted to be with her. The woman asked her where she was and she said she was still in the house but wanted to leave. The woman told her to leave out of the house and she would pick her up. Malone went with her and they found her daughter walking down the roadway towards the entrance of the neighborhood. He told the pair to meet him at the Forsyth Police Department.
At the police department, the woman’s daughter stated that her father had not hurt her but, things he said in the past and demeanor made her feel unsafe when he drinks and she is alone around him. Malone explained to them that the parents have equal rights over the girl but because she is 13, she is mature enough to decide about who she wants to be with.
Malone gave the mother more information about her options and gave her the number to the Care Cottage. She then left with her daughter to stay at a friend’s house that her husband does not know the whereabouts of.
Days Inn guest told to leave
A guest at the Days Inn overstayed his welcome and was ordered to leave by officer Cody Maples around 11:15 a.m. on April 13. The hotel owner told Maples a man had been harassing other tenants for money. The owner said man has also been selling random items outside of his room and that it was making his business look bad. He said that other people have been paying for his room several hours after the time that he was supposed to check out and he wanted the man removed from the property.
Maples told the man that he needed to leave and that he was supposed to check out at 11 a.m. The man replied that it would take him some time to leave due to having a room full of property. Maples patrolled the area several times and noticed the man finally left the property around 6 p.m.
Drunk driver in jail after one-car accident
A Roswell man was arrested for DUI after deputy Larry Sullivan was dispatched to Hwy. 74 near mile marker 7 about an accident around 12:15 a.m. on April 13.
Upon arrival, Sullivan saw a vehicle off the road near the wood line and asked the driver if he needed medical attention. The man assured the deputy he was fine, and Sullivan asked him what happened. The man said he just lost control and ran off the road.
After getting the man’s information, Sullivan walked him to his patrol vehicle and could smell alcohol.
The man told Sullivan he had one shot of liquor at 6 p.m. He failed a sobriety test and after refusing a blood test, was cited for DUI-refusal.
High Falls man banned from store found hiding
A High Falls man was taken to the Monroe County Jail for trespassing by Cpl. Thomas Haskins around 7:37 a.m. on April 13. Haskins was sent to the Falls View Market after they got a call about a man who was banned from the store. The cashier told the corporal the man had been told by Sgt. Willie Barkley several days ago not to return to the store. She said a customer came in and told her he was on the side of the building and she went outside and told him to leave.
Haskins found the man hiding behind the store and handcuffed him. He was cited for criminal trespass.
Man arrested on outstanding warrant after deciding not to press charges against dad
A Juliette man was arrested on a warrant after Cpl. Thomas Haskins responded to a welfare check at a home on Taylor Road around 9:46 a.m. on April 13. When he arrived at the home, the corporal was met by an upset man who told him his father had “pulled a gun on him”. The man also said on the previous night, his father had struck him several times in the face and Haskins saw bruising and scratches on his face. He said earlier in the morning, his father became upset and pulled out a .45 caliber handgun out from a holster on his side and told him that he was going to “beat his a**”.
He told Haskins that he fled the home because he thought his father was going to assault or hurt him. He said his father was very paranoid and believed that there was going to be a war between “black and white people”. He also stated his father had pulled out an AR-15, 44 Magnum, and had a .45 Caliber handgun on his side and believed that someone was going to “kick in his door”.
Several deputies responded to the scene and tried to call the father but were unsuccessful. The man stated he did not want to press any charges against his father for the assault although he was found to have an outstanding warrant and was arrested.
Scared High Falls woman with a flat tire tries
to flee deputies
An intoxicated High Falls woman was arrested for fleeing and other charges after she was seen driving erratically on Hwy. 83 around 4:28 p.m. on April 13 by a woman who notified the sheriff’s office. The witness reported the driver was in both lanes and had gone into the ditch while turning on Sutton Road. She also said the driver’s 2000 Dodge Durango had struck a speed limit sign, flattening the passenger side tire.
Sgt. Chris Sherrell soon spotted the red Durango traveling on Sutton Road with a blown tire. He then turned his patrol vehicle around and activated his lights and siren trying to stop the vehicle, which turned from Sutton Road onto Hwy. 42 N almost striking another vehicle. The driver then began to head towards Forsyth and near Hwy. 42 N at Boxankle Rd, she stopped in the middle of the road but then began to accelerate. During the pursuit, she traveled between her lane and the side of the road, going off the road at times. She also slammed on the brakes several times and weaved in the lanes of travel.
At Fairview Church Road, deputy Jeff Thompson and Lt. Jarred Duncan entered the chase, and we were able to stop the vehicle and she was taken into custody.
The woman said that she was “scared” and that is why she didn’t stop. She was moving erratically and she kept saying she was scared. In addition, she appeared to be under the influence of some type of drug. She was taken to Monroe County Jail and charged with fleeing, DUI-drugs, and multiple traffic citations.
Irate man says he’s a federal informant and raises
a ruckus at DA’s office
A Juliette man was jailed after causing a disturbance at the DA’s office around 11:42 a.m. on April 14. Cpl. Nicholas Ortiz was dispatched to the office and spoke with legal assistant Ginny Sapp, who told him the upset man entered the office around 10:45 a.m. and said the DA’s office lied in court and committed perjury. She said he told her he was an informant for the federal government.
Sapp said the entire time the man was speaking he was extremely angry and confrontational, and she felt threatened and scared.
District Attorney Jonathan Adams said he walked out of his office and when the man saw him, he ran out of the building.
Ortiz took out a warrant on the man, arrested him at his home and took him to the Monroe County Jail for disorderly conduct.
Wanted man placed in custody while using 5-gallon bucket as toilet
A High Falls man wanted by Henry and Spalding County was arrested on drug charges after he was discovered at a Boxankle Road home around 10:46 a.m. on April 14 by Sgt. John Thompson and Inv. Timothy Campfield. The man was also found to be wanted by the board of Pardons and Parole. Parole officer Janice Worth confirmed the man had a 4th amendment waiver and his residence could be searched.
Upon arrival, Campfield went to the rear of the home and Thompson could see a man run towards the back of the house while looking through a front window. He opened the unlocked door, found a woman asleep on the floor and asked her who else was in the home. She told him she was unsure.
Campfield told Thompson that he heard someone run to the back of the house and the sergeant went through the house giving verbal commands to come out and that he was with the sheriff’s office. He heard a voice in the rear of the house and found the man sitting on a five-gallon bucket that he was using as a toilet. Thompson then placed the man in custody.
While handcuffing the man, Thompson noticed a paper towel sticking up out of a hole in the floor and found a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine wrapped up in the paper. In the room where the female was sleeping, a stack of cash and a set of digital scales was seen sitting on the dresser along with a black bag where several grams of methamphetamine were hidden.
Thompson asked the woman who the meth belonged to and she answered, “It is not mine and you know who it belongs to.” The man said, “It’s not hers, it’s mine.” There was also a small amount of marijuana found in a cigarette pack that belonged to the man.
The woman was also found to have warrants out of Henry and Spalding Counties, but they declined to place a hold on her. The man was taken to jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
Irate woman upset over diagnosis
A woman late for her appointment at the Birthing Center on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive became aggressive with her doctor and was issued a trespass notice around 12:45 p.m. on April 14. The woman told Maples she became upset when the doctor told her she was having a miscarriage and that she has been to several doctors that had recorded her baby’s heartbeat.
Maples then spoke with the doctor who told him the woman entered the practice an hour and a half after her scheduled appointment. She said she was on her lunch break but agreed to see her. The doctor said that when she told the woman the news of her miscarriage, she became irate and started cursing. She threatened to sue the practice and slammed her personal belongings on the counter and in the waiting area. She requested that the woman be trespassed from the practice and Maples issued her a criminal trespass notice. The irate woman said that she had contacted another doctor for a second opinion and left the office.
Tractor trailer driver cited for driving without a license
The driver of a red Freightliner was not displaying a proper license plate on Hwy. 18 and was cited for numerous violations by officer Marc Merriman on April 15.
Merriman learned his license had been suspended for “child support obligations”. The offender also admitted his tractor’s temporary tag was expired. The officer cited him for driving a commercial motor vehicle without a license and an international registration plan violation. His tractor-trailer rig was towed, and he was released after being given a hearing date.
Two men arrested for drugs on I-75
A Dublin driver and his passenger were arrested for drugs and a pistol after being stopped for speeding 126 mph in a red 2021 Toyota Camry on I-75 S near North Lee Street around 2:33 a.m. on April 16. Deputy Jonathan Joyner could smell marijuana as he approached the vehicle occupied by two men. The driver told Joyner he didn’t have his license. While speaking to the driver, Joyner noticed the passenger had his hands down in between his legs near the floorboard. The passenger had to be told several times to place his hands on the dash and not to move them.
Both men were asked to exit the vehicle. A baggie of marijuana was found in the passenger’s jacket pocket along with a quantity of suspected Xanax and Oxycodone pills. He was handcuffed and secured in the rear of a patrol car.
Two more baggies containing more suspected marijuana were found in the center console as well as more suspected Xanax pills. Also located underneath the driver’s seat, was a Glock 17 9mm pistol.
Both men were taken to the Monroe County Jail where the driver was charged with for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and drug and marijuana possession. He was also cited for speeding and driving without a license. The passenger was charged with three counts of drug possession and marijuana possession.
Domestic dispute leads to man’s arrest
A Forsyth man went to jail after a dispute on April 16. A woman at a Willis Wilder Drive home told officer David Asbell that her baby’s daddy had come over uninvited. She said she was in the front of the house when he started yelling at her through her open bedroom window. She said he then snatched the blinds down and pulled at her hair, scratched her hand, and punched her in the lip. The woman was visibly upset, her hair was disheveled, and she had a small scratch to her hand and a cut on her lip. She also told Asbell he hangs out at Ridgewood Apartments and Kynette Park.
Investigators Thomas and Tellas Daniels checked those areas but the man was not there. Asbell also drove around the area but did not find him. He then returned to the home where he found the man in a heated argument with the woman and her family. Asbell handcuffed him, secured him in the rear of vehicle, and took him to jail where he received a warrant for simple battery.
Man arrested for head-butting woman
A man was arrested at the Hwy. 18 Circle K and went to jail for head butting his girlfriend on April 16. Officer Arthur Musselman responded to the Circle K store on Hwy. 18 and met with the complainant who stated that her domestic partner and father of her child head-butted her in the face during a verbal altercation and that when she tried to leave the home, he refused to let her take their child with her. She said she had to call her father to come to her home so that he would let her leave with the child. Based on the woman’s statements, the man was arrested and charged with simple battery family violence.
Man goes to jail after hitting woman in face with beer
Cpl. Anais Benjamin responded to a Brandywine Drive home about a 911 call and met with a man and two women outside who told him no one called, and they didn’t know what was going on. They then told him a woman inside the home had called and one of the women went inside and told her the police were outside.
The woman told Benjamin she called because a man wouldn’t leave her alone. She said that they had an incident the day before and she had filed a report on him. She also said that the man hit her in her face with a beer.
Benjamin spoke with the man who told him nothing was going on and that he went to the home to tell the woman he was sorry about the day before and hitting her with the beer. The officer then told the man he had a warrant and place his hands behind his back. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail without incident.
Drunk arrested after single-car accident on I-75
A drunk Perry man was arrested on I-75 N near Hwy. 18 after a single-car accident around 2:50 p.m. on April 17. Deputy Dalton Mosely found a 2005 BMW upside down with the driver sitting on the shoulder of the road. Mosely asked the driver if he was OK, and he said he was fine with just a few scratches on his arms. The deputy then asked the man if he had his license on him and he replied it was inside the vehicle, but he later found it on his person. When asked what happened, the man said he either fell asleep or he was reaching for his dropped phone. Mosely asked the driver to explain which one, and he said he didn’t know. The deputy asked if he was on any medication and he stated he had a prescription of suboxone which was in the glovebox, but Mosely couldn’t find it.
EMS cleared the man with no medical issues. The driver agreed to a sobriety test which he failed and refused to consent to a blood test. He was handcuffed and arrested for DUI-refusal.
Woman tries to exit Walmart without paying for items
A woman was cited for shoplifting on April 18 after an employee at the Forsyth Walmart told officer David Asbell the woman tried to leave the store without paying for baby items totaling $32.69. The woman was cooperative with the officer and was cited.
Man with suspended license arrested
A man driving on a suspended Alabama license was taken to jail after he was stopped for speeding at 90 mph on I-75 N near Hwy. 18 by officer Richard Maddox around 8:02 a.m. on April 19. After speaking with the passenger and learning she had a valid license, Maddox turned the blue Ford Expedition over to her.
Man arrested after ignoring trespassing warning
A Forsyth man returned to his ex-girlfriend’s house on Weldon Road and arrested for trespassing around 8:15 p.m. on April 19. The man told deputy Justin Watson he returned to the woman’s house to ask her to “give him a ride”. He had been given a prior criminal trespassing warning by Cpl. Thomas Haskins not to return to the property. The man was arrested and taken to jail.
Couple caught in various stages of undress in backseat
A young man and woman were cited for indecent exposure after they were caught in various stages of undress in the cul-de-sac of Camberley Court at the Juliette Crossing subdivision around 11:33 p.m. on April 20 by officer Arthur Musselman.
Musselman saw a gray Nissan Altima parked in the dead-end, turned on his spotlight and saw bodies moving around in the rear seat. He approached the couple, asked for their identification then released them after citing them for public indecency. The car was registered to the woman’s mother.
Officers help destitute man due in court
Police officers responded to a call about a man laying down on the sidewalk in front of Primary Pediatrics on North Lee Street and they ended up helping the man get a room and food around 10:30 a.m. on April 21. The man told officer Jeremy Malone he lived in Florida but had court in Monroe County the next morning but had no money and no place to stay. Sgt. David Asbell then left to find coupons for a hotel and food.
After Asbell left, employees from Primary Pediatrics gave the man a pudding cup, water, a Subway sandwich, Diet Coke, Gatorade, and a twenty-dollar bill. Asbell located coupons and Malone took the man to the America’s Best Value Inn and Suites where he was given shelter.