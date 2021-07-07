Woman with Jones County warrant arrested
A woman wanted out of Jones County was arrested at the Circle K gas station on Harold G. Parkway around 10:50 a.m. on June 17. Officer Richard Maddox saw the woman park a blue Honda Civic on the curb by the road and immediately jump from her car. After running her information dispatch said the registration on the vehicle was suspended and that she had a warrant. She was taken to the Monroe County Jail and her mother picked up the car.
Unlicensed driver goes to jail
A man speeding 97 mph on I-75 N near Hwy. 18 went to jail for multiple traffic violations after he was stopped by officer Richard Maddox on June 18 around 10:31 a.m. The black Kia also had illegal window tint. The man was charged with speeding, driving without a license and tint violation.
Meth found in man’s BMW
A Warner Robins man was cuffed and taken to jail after he was found in possession of methamphetamine and pills after a stop for tinted windows by deputy Corbin Becelia around 8:30 p.m. on June 18 near North Lee Street on I-75 S.
Becelia could smell marijuana as he approached the man’s 2008 BMW, and a baggie of suspected methamphetamine was found inside a black bag along with pills and a scale in the car. The man was arrested and charged with meth possession.
Alabama woman eats the weed
An Alabama woman ate the evidence and was charged with obstruction after being stopped by deputy Corben Becelia for darkly tinted windows around 11 p.m. on June 18 near North Lee Street on I-75 S.
An extraordinarily strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle as Becelia approached and he called for backup. When deputy John Cochran arrived, the woman was asked to step out of the vehicle. She asked why she needed to while she was on FaceTime with her son who was advising her not to get out of the car.
The deputies politely asked her hang up the phone and step out of the vehicle and she replied that she would not step out, and she didn’t have to. It was explained to her she needed to exit the vehicle, or the deputies would pull her out. She said her grandson was in the back seat and they told her she could get him out of the car as well if she wished.
The woman still said she would not exit the vehicle. Becelia then broke the passenger front window of the vehicle, unlocked the door, and handcuffed the woman for obstruction. She told deputies she had eaten the marijuana. She was then taken to jail and Care Cottage was called to care for the child. There was broken glass on the child’s safety seat, and they were asked to bring an extra seat.
Woman arrested for giving false name
A wanted woman tried to give false information to Cpl. Kimberly Barnett at the Days Inn on North Lee Street on June 19 and ended up in jail. A man told Barnett he picked up the woman on I-285 in Atlanta and drove her around until he found a hotel to drop her off. Once at the hotel, she began acting weird and talking nonsense so he called 911. Barnett had him wait in the lobby while she went to the woman’s room to speak with her.
The woman gave a false name to the corporal and said she was traveling back to Florida and continuously stuttered over her words while telling her story. When giving her information, Barnett asked her again what her name was and warned her that giving false information was against the law. After giving her correct name, Barnett found she was wanted in Gwinnett County then arrested her for giving false information. Gwinnett County said the warrant was valid but did not want to place a hold.
After checking the man who had been waiting in the lobby, Barnett learned he had no driver’s license and was also cited.
Police find cell phone that boyfriend allegedly took
A Forsyth woman told officer Arthur Musselman at Al’s Market on Lee Street around 1:07 a.m. on June 20 her boyfriend took her cell phone and refused to return it until she paid him $200 he said she owed. Musselman found the boyfriend in his room and he said he didn’t have the phone, that it was in the parking lot at Al’s Market. Musselman found the phone on the ground in the parking lot undamaged and returned it to the woman.
Pair charged with public indecency at city park
Forsyth officer Richard Maddox was patrolling the city park on Country Club Drive around 12:37 p.m. on June 20 when he saw the driver of a parked Chevrolet Malibu doing indecent things to his male passenger. Maddox turned around, parked and started to get out when the driver sped away. The vehicle went from Country Club Road to Johnston Street going 50 mph in a 35 mph zone and ran a stop sign so Maddox stopped them. Maddox asked what they were doing in city park and they became very nervous and said they were just talking. Maddox had the driver step to the rear of the vehicle and asked him one on one and he admitted he was performing oral sex on the passenger and pled with Maddox not to take him to jail. Maddox arrested both for public indecency. The incident was captured on body cam, said Maddox.
Two men arrested for peach thievery
Two men were arrested for stealing peaches around 5 p.m. on June 21 by deputy Larry Sullivan. Sullivan was dispatched to Hwy. 341 and Hwy. 74 after a call that two men were stopped on the side of the road stealing fruit. One of the men told Sullivan they knew they shouldn’t take them but didn’t think it would be a big deal if they took the peaches that were on the ground. They were taken to the Monroe County Jail and placed into custody.
Medicated man arrested after stopping in middle of road
A Tennessee man on medication was arrested on DUI-refusal charges as well as for improper stopping on Collier Road around 6:29 p.m. on June 21. Deputy Matthew Mimbs was sent to Collier Road near Smith Road regarding a man and a woman in the middle of the roadway and found a black 2005 Hyundai parked in the road, on a sharp curve.
Mimbs spoke with the woman who had been walking in the road and yelling at a man. The woman told the deputy that the man wouldn’t take her to a hotel in Macon.
Meanwhile, the man was digging through the trunk of the Hyundai holding a set of hair clippers. Mimbs asked the man why he had the clippers, and he said the woman needed a phone charger and he was going to cut off the cord. He said he parked in the middle of the road because it wouldn’t take him long to grab the charger.
While speaking to him Mimbs saw he was jittery and could not stand still and asked him if he had recently taken anything, and he replied just his prescribed medication and consented to a sobriety test. After failing the test, the man told Mimbs he had taken his medicine around 4 p.m. and said he had not taken his medication the day before and so had taken double the prescribed amount. He said the medications were in a bag in the backseat and Mimbs found Allopurinol, Spironolactone, and Levothyroxine. The man refused to take a blood test.
He was taken to jail and cited for DUI-refusal and improper stopping. The vehicle was released to a passenger.
Man takes chainsaw to Betsy Lynn home
A Maplewood Drive woman told officer Cody Maples around 6:30 p.m. on June 21 that her boyfriend cut a few holes in her home’s wall with a chainsaw and broke a window with a broomstick because he didn’t know her whereabouts the night before. She said she didn’t want to press charges.
Juvenile upset he was
told to clean his room
A Hillsdale Road mother told Sgt. David Asbell on June 21 that her juvenile was misbehaving. Asbell found the boy sitting in the carport wearing pajama bottoms and no shirt. He said he was mad at his mom because she put him on restriction for no reason. He said he had gone outside to pee (the home has a bathroom) so his mom sent him to his room. The boy told Asbell his mother told him to clean his room and that made him mad. He said he went outside again and refused his mother’s order to come inside. He said his mom then locked him out of the house and said he could come back in when apologized. The juvenile said that’s when he broke a window with a hammer. The woman said her son had just returned from being with his father. She said he had hit her in the past but today had only thrown clothes. She said they were working with the CARE Cottage to help her son. Asbell forwarded the case to the CARE Cottage.
Car door damaged
during quarrel
A Milledge Circle woman told officer Kim Barnett on June 23 that she and her husband had been arguing over infidelity when she got up to exit her 2015 Toyota Camry she pushed the driver side door backwards damaging the car.
Angry daughter slings
mop water on mom
A McGahee Way mother having trouble with her daughter called deputies around 7:08 p.m. on June 24. The woman told deputy Justin Watson she locked her daughter outside because she wouldn’t do her chores. She said her daughter started to beat on the glass doors and when she stepped outside, she swung a mop, throwing dirty water on her. The daughter admitted to swinging the mop and throwing food at her mother.
Watson advised the mother to contact the Care Cottage to see if they could provide her with any services or advice on how to handle the situation. He also told her to call the Sheriff’s Office if her daughter gave her anymore trouble.