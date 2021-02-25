Monroe County’s zoning board voted 3-0 on Monday to recommend approval for Otis Ingram’s plan to rezone 58 acres next to his home at the corner of Hwy. 41 and I-475 from residential to commercial despite neighborhood opposition.
Ingram told the zoning board he plans to create 16 lots for commercial offices or warehouses much like what exists across the street on the other side of Hwy. 41, businesses like Southern Commercial Tire.
Plans call for the creation of an entrance from Hwy. 41 with a curb and gutter road to 16 lots of about 2-3 acres each, said Ingram. Ingram noted the property is next to I-475 so it really wouldn’t fit as residential property. Ingram said 16 offices would create as many as 160 jobs for Monroe County, and said the offices would look nice with brick fronts.
He presented a list of signatures from other Bolingbroke residents who support his concept.
But several Bolingbroke residents showed up to say they don’t support it. Terri Campbell, wife of the owner of Tommy Campbell Collision on Hwy. 41, asked Ingram to confirm he plans to sell the property to Justin Campbell (no relation), owner of Unique Auto Sales. Unique has put thousands of vehicles in the middle of Bolingbroke through its used car distribution business. Mrs. Campbell said she had been in Bolingbroke 35 years but said the town already has 90 businesses and the town won’t retain its charm if they keep going.
“We’re tearing down what we have,” said Campbell. ”It’s not all rainbows and lollipops here.”
She said Justin Campbell told her he was going to buy Ingram’s land and she was concerned he would expand his used car lot to Ingram’s property, bringing in more car-carrying tractor trailers
“He’s done that in the past,” said Terri Campbell. “It’s a big business. He’s constantly flipping those cars.”
Campbell said she’s also concerned what it would do to traffic in the area.
“There’s a ton of wrecks there already,” said Mrs. Campbell. “We own a collision repair center, so we know.”
She asked Ingram point blank if Justin Campbell would be buying the land.
“I don’t mean to be rude, but I want the facts out there,” said Mrs. Campbell.
Ingram said he does have a contract with Justin Campbell to buy the 58 acres. But he said he’s not deceiving anyone.
“My business is my business,” said Ingram. “What I decide is none of the business of this board. Justin and I have a contract. He’s putting in storage facilities and offices. Don’t talk about things you don’t know. I have a contract and you don’t.”
Terri Campbell wasn’t the only Bolingbroke resident to speak in opposition.
John Perkins of Pea Ridge Road said he’s concerned about traffic.
“We already have all kinds of congestion,” said Perkins, “and this ain’t gonna do anything but create more.”
Perkins also suggested many of the offices Ingram cites in the area are not even occupied.
“If you let him build, there won’t be nothing but vacant businesses, or fly-by-night ones,” said Perkins. “We don’t need our county ruined like the city of Forsyth. We don’t need it.”
John Blanks of Cory Drive agreed.
“There’s so much traffic I almost get run over,” said Blanks. ”Bolingbroke cannot stand that much traffic. You have no control over businesses. It could be a slaughterhouse. An ambulance company. They have to dispose of stuff. This should remain residential.“
Darren Latch of Forsyth said he’s concerned because Ingram still hasn’t finished the senior living community he started on Hwy. 41 in Forsyth four years ago. He called it an eyesore and wondered if Ingram would be penalized for what looks like “an unfinished ghost town.”
Zoning board chairman Jim Rollins said that project is in the city and there’s nothing the county can do about that.
With assurances that Justin Campbell would have to return to the county for approval if he wants to put his used cars on the property, the zoning board recommended approval by a 3-0 vote. Board member Chuck Benson did not vote. Commissioners will have the final say at their March 2 meeting.
In other news:
• The zoning board voted 4-0 against Monroe County commissioners’ plan to no longer require commissioners to appoint zoning board members who live in their districts. Under current county code, each commissioner must appoint someone who lives in their individual district. But new commissioner Marcus Davis wants to appoint someone who doesn’t live in his District 1 and commissioners agreed to relax the rule to appoint someone who lives in the county. But the zoning board members said they don’t like that idea. Commissioners would still have the final say at their March 2 meeting.