A Monroe County Jail inmate awaiting trial for an armed standoff with police last spring faces additional charges for trying to rough up the captain who runs the jail last Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Sheriff Brad Freeman said that jail inmate Deon Bowden, 28, hit Capt. Ben Cook five or six times in the face and head leaving him with a black eye and sending him to the hospital. Freeman said Bowden was returning from court and was in the booking area when the incident happened. Freeman said Bowden wasn’t happy about something and attacked Cook. Jailers had to Taser Bowden to subdue him, said Freeman.
Cook downplayed the scuffle.
“I’ve been doing this 34 years,” said Cook. “It’s not the first time somebody laid hands on me, and won’t be the last.”
Freeman said Bowden is not one of the county’s model inmates.
“You wouldn’t want him over for Thanksgiving dinner,” deadpanned Freeman.
Bowden is awaiting trial after surviving being shot during a shootout with Forsyth police and Monroe County deputies in the Blount Street area in May. It started after a 911 call reported that Bowden was hitting his girlfriend and a pregnant friend at a Clearview Road home. He had also reportedly decapitated a bird he had given the girlfriend for Mother’s Day. When a city officer arrived, Bowden began firing at him. As Monroe County deputies arrived, Bowden got into a car and sped to nearby Blount Street where he sideswiped one Monroe County patrol car and crashed head-on into another, said Freeman. Then Bowden pulled a pistol and was shot several times by officers. Officers gave first aid until EMS responded, said the GBI. Bowden was taken to Navicent Health and survived and after recovering was taken to jail. No officers were hurt.
Bowden has a lengthy rap sheet, having been arrested at least eight times with several convictions.