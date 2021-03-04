Four inmates from the Burruss prison in Forsyth remain hospitalized after a Sunday night melee that prompted a call for a Lifeflight helicopter and ambulances from Monroe and Butts counties.
Spokesman Joan Heath of the Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed that four inmates were in an altercation around 5:45 p.m. Sunday over stolen property. Monroe County EMS chief Matt Jackson said all three of the county’s ambulances were used to take inmates to the hospital for treatment. A fourth injured inmate was taken by Butts County EMS, said Jackson. Heath told the Reporter on Tuesday that the four inmates remained in the hospital but that their injuries were not life-threatening. A helicopter was initially summoned to help with the injured but that call was later rescinded. Heath said operations have returned to normal at the prison. Heath said the Department of Corrections will decide whether to make criminal charges after an investigation. A source from the Monroe County sheriff’s office told the Reporter he understood the fight to be a “mini-riot” between rival gangs in the prison. A minimum security prison, Burruss has 650 inmates, said Heath.