The Monroe County Tax Commissioner’s Office sold 17 parcels of land for $409,362.82 at auction on the courthouse steps on Tuesday, March 2. Monroe County Tax Commissioner Lori Andrews said the delinquent taxes owed on the parcels totaled $51,820.41.
It was a spirited auction with bidders driving prices higher than most had expected, a sign of the county’s surging property values. Bidding on the first parcel started at $1,600 and closed at $16,000. The second parcel, which was 7 + acres, had an opening bid of $3,000 and sold for $18,000. Then the third parcel, which was 5 acres, opened at $4,000 and sold for $80,200.
Andrews said a number of owners cleared up the unpaid taxes, some of which extended back to 2013, during the four weeks the properties were advertised before the auction. Two properties were cleared and pulled from the auction the day of the sale.
Andrews said it was the biggest auction she has held in terms of the number of buyers and others attending, although it wasn’t the biggest in terms of land for sale. Over 60 people signed up to bid on the parcels, which ranged in size from less than an acre to over 40 acres, with several being 1-acre tracts.
Andrews said she answered many questions by phone and email in the weeks before the auction. She cautioned buyers to research the properties in which they were interested before they bid on them. She advised that the Clerk of Superior Court’s office will help find if there are any liens or other encumbrances on the property. She also tried to help prospective buyers understand how complicated a tax sale can be. After the sale the owner has a year and a day to re-claim the property by paying all taxes, penalties, advertising fees, etc. After that time the purchaser still has to go through the foreclosure process to get the deed to their property.
Andrews said all bidders showed up as instructed after the sale and paid for the land with cash or certified funds. There were 12 buyers of the 17 properties. Two properties sold for the unpaid taxes but most sold for much more. Buyers were from Conyers, Juliette, Decatur, Jackson, Forsyth, McDonough, Wilkinson County, etc.
Although many buyers travel the state going to tax auctions and buy land in quantity, Andrews said most buyers at the March 2 sale were interested in specific sites. In fact, she said the professional buys are often willing not to bid on a parcel if they know someone wants it for a personal reason. One parcel was bought by a next door neighbor, another was bought by a couple who live in Jackson but have been trying to move to Monroe County, another was bought by a farm that butts up to the tract.
“Once I sell it, I’m done with it,” said Andrews. “Then they have to get an attorney [to finish the process of getting a clear title.]”
The money collected will go into an escrow account. Owners can claim excess money paid for their property after all taxes and expenses are paid. What is not claimed within five years goes to the state as unclaimed property.
Having a tax sale is a lot of work for a tax commissioner. Andrews said she will probably hold the next tax sale in March 2022. She said although the weather can be challenging in March, it seems to be a good time for the sale because it lets her finalize what has been paid in full by August when tax bills are set for the current year, start notifying property owners in November and December and send out letters and advertise in January and February.
“I don’t like doing this, but I have to,” said Andrews. “It’s just crazy how it works. Some that you don’t think would ever go to sale, do.”