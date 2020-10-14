An Iranian man was sentenced to five years in prison last Wednesday, Oct. 7 after pleading guilty to fleeing Monroe County deputies at high speeds, including a wrong-way jaunt down I-75, before ramming one of them in his patrol car back in January.
Khaleel Ali, 19, of Clarkston, was sentenced to five years in prison plus an additional 15 years on parole on Oct. 7. District attorney Jonathan Adams said Ali will have to serve at least 3 years in confinement.
It was 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 that Monroe County deputy Sgt. Kevin Williams tried to stop Khaleel’s blue Mustang for weaving on I-75 north. But Khaleel slammed on brakes, did a U-turn north of Johnstonville Road, and began heading south in the northbound interstate lanes. Deputies didn’t continue their pursuit in wrong-way traffic, said sheriff Brad Freeman.
“We don’t do crazy things,” said the sheriff.
But the 911 center kept getting calls about the suspect going the wrong way as the suspect got off at Johnstonville Road. School resource officer Sgt. Ken Blandenburg met the suspect on Hwy. 42 with no lights on in the fog and gave chase to the north. Khaleel fled all the way to the Greystone subdivision at the Butts County line where a citizen reported seeing him.
Monroe deputies sped to the scene and Williams tried to block him inside the subidivion. But Khaleel sped at Williams’ patrol car, barely missing him, and raced toward the subdivision entrance where Blandenberg was stationed to prevent the suspect from rejoining traffic with school buses and school traffic on the road. The suspect tried to ram two more sheriff’s cars before ramming into Blandenberg whose patrol car was blocking the exit. Khaleel was quickly arrested and was crying saying he fled because he was scared of law enforcement.
“He ain’t a fine fella,” said Freeman. “He would’ve gotten away if [Blandenberg] hadn’t hit him. He had shown he could care less about your life or his.”
Blandenberg was checked out at the hospital for arm pain from the impact. Khaleel’s car and Blandenberg’s patrol car were thought to be total losses. A Macon woman also reported Khaleel almost struck her on I-75 before swerving at the last second.
Khaleel pled guilty to fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and one count of aggravated assault. He was also banned from the Towaliga Judicial Circuit.
Other than speeding tickets, Ali didn’t have a record but Freeman said he and Adams both believe that if you flee police, you put lives at risk and should serve prison time.