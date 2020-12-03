As Monroe County public school students returned to classes on Monday, Nov. 30 after a week long Thanksgiving break, the school system announced that Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman tested positive for COVID-19 and would be isolating at home for the next few days. The announcement said Hickman became ill on Nov. 25 but was feeling better by Nov. 29.
Because Hickman’s illness occurred over the holiday, protocol doesn’t call for the isolation of any other Central Office or administrative employees or school board members. The board held a called meeting on Nov. 19 to set a plan of action to try to deter the spread of COVID-19 in the schools and the necessity of quarantining so many people because of school exposures. Quarantines were causing a shortage of teachers, especially at Monroe County Middle School.
The board voted to immediately close the Middle School to in-person learning at an emergency meeting on Saturday, Nov. 14, primarily because of a teacher/staff shortage caused by quarantines and the related need to use school employees for contact tracing. Middle School students who had opted for in-person learning returned to the school on Nov. 30.
At the called meeting on Nov. 19 the school board voted to divide Middle School students into two halves so that when they returned to classes, half of the students would attend in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other half would attend in person on Thursdays and Fridays. Students will attend class online on the alternate days, and all instruction will be online on Wednesdays. Students will be divided primarily alphabetically, with an effort to keep siblings attending on the same days.
The board voted to extend the plan to high school as well as middle school students when Mary Persons begins a new semester in January. Students at Monroe County Achievement Center will attend in person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday because they have space available for social distancing. They will have online classes on Wednesdays because their buses won’t run on Wednesday after the high school begins split sessions. Special needs students at the high school and middle school will attend in-person classes each week day except Wednesday.
Staff will be at all schools five days per week. Students at the three elementary schools in Monroe County who choose in-person learning will continue to have face-to-face classes five days per week because the self-contained nature of their classrooms makes distancing easier.
The changes were approved by a 6-1 vote of the board with Board Member Greg Head casting the dissenting vote. Hickman told the board about 200 students have applied to move from online to face-to-face learning when the next nine-weeks grading period or semester begins, and he thinks more will apply to make the change with these additional safety measures in place. He said that more students coming back to the school buildings is one reason he recommended the split session plan.
“With the number of kids in school, there were too many to keep apart,” said Hickman. “We are dealing with more quarantines than positive cases.”
Additional restrictions to be imposed include having staff members wear masks at all times they are around other people. Students will be required to wear masks whenever receiving one-on-one assistance from staff or working with other students in small groups. They will continue to be asked to wear masks in the hallways and on buses.
Board member Judy Pettigrew asked why they couldn’t mandate students wear masks at all times. Hickman said that administrators feel the time that would have to be spent enforcing a mask policy and meting out punishments would take too much time away from instruction. Pettigrew said all pictures of students posted should only be of students in masks to send the message that the school system supports wearing masks.
“We have thought long and hard and think this is the best way to stay consistent,” said Hickman. “The hardest thing is to stay six feet apart.”
Hickman said the schools will continue cleaning, especially on Wednesdays between the two groups of students.
“It’s just a crap shoot,” said Hickman.