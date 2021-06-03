A Griffin woman was arrested after stealing a package from a porch at 325 High Road around 3:34 p.m. on May 19. According to the incident report, deputy Matthew Mimbs was dispatched to the home and met with Scherry Whitaker who told him her security camera notified her of movement in her driveway and she saw Kimberly Wingler, 57, of Griffin, grabbing a package off her porch and screaming, “Today is my day!”
Mimbs saw Wingler walking in the driveway of 288 High Road, still carrying the package seen in the video. He asked Wingler why she took the package off their property, and she said the package belonged to her. Mimbs could see the writing “325 High Rd” on the box in sharpie and asked her why the package would have someone else’s address on it then. Wingler then became agitated saying, “Well everyone else steals my packages.”
The deputy handcuffed her and took her to jail where he sought warrants on her for theft by taking. The package was returned to Whitaker.