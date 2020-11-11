Tickets are already sold out for the Mary Persons game at Jackson this Friday night that will likely to determine which team makes the playoffs.
Will Rustin, the principal at Jackson High School, announced Wednesday that all tickets for the game Friday night have been sold out. No tickets will be available online or at the gate. Due to COVID, Jackson is only allowing 20 percent of the usual capacity of 3,000.
Jackson does livestream its games if anyone wants to watch it. The game will be streamed live, including the Halftime Homecoming presentation. The cost of the stream is $10. If you suffer technical difficulties, please contact the streaming company - Jackson pays a streaming company for this and is not responsible for the technical aspects.
The Score 58 network link is https://score-sports.com/fan-central/