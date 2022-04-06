Robbie Jenkins of Forsyth announced he’s running for District 5 on the Monroe County school board as someone with deep roots in the community, a Christian conservative and someone who will advocate for parental involvement.
Jenkins said he’s lived and worked in Monroe County for all his 56 years. Jenkins, who works for Georgia Power, has been married to his wife Cynthia (Cindy) Jenkins for the past 28 years. They live on Jenkins Road. Many may know Cindy from the Forsyth United Methodist Church, she teaches one of the three-year-old classes in the Caring for Kids' preschool program. They have three adult children Olivia (Zach) Jenkins Ohl, Nathan (Annie Patterson) Jenkins and Leah(Brandon) Jenkins Fountain, and one grandchild Mitchell Fountain. He and his three children and two of their spouses attended and graduated from the public school system in Monroe County and he said he looks forward to some of our grandchildren attending here also. His grandchildren will be the fourth generation attending the Monroe County school system.
Jenkins said he believes the fact that he has lived his whole life and have had much exposure to the school system here in Monroe County has given him a very good understanding of the school system and county needs for our children and grandchildren.
“The main thing that my wife and I were the most impressed with when our children were attending school is the amount of parental involvement and support for the school system,” said Jenkins. “I deeply believe that education begins in the home, Proverbs 22:6 states: ‘Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.’”
“Often, we get out of our children what we put into them and as parents and grandparents,” added Jenkins. “We must encourage and support positive learning and discipline at home and in our schools. We must stay involved in our children's and grandchildren's lives. If I have the privilege to serve on the board, I will be a strong advocate for parental involvement in every part of our children's and grandchildren's lives. I consider myself to be a Christian conservative, but the Christian part is first and foremost and I will make school board decisions based on much prayer and direction from the Holy Spirit. I would love any thoughts, suggestions, and questions concerning my decision. You can email me at: RJenkinsMC@gmail.com.”