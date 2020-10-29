Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden, was in Macon on Monday, Oct. 26 supporting her husband’s presidential bid before a widely spaced outdoor audience of 35 in front of the Tubman Museum. Her visit was a part of “Georgia Women for Biden” early voting event.
Police officers and deputies were everywhere. K-9s were checking trash cans and sniffing tree trunks. Secret Service agents were standing around serious and observant. Temporary steel barricades blocked any passage into the space between the museum and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame without an invitation or pass.
The event was scheduled to begin at 3:30 but press members were required to check in at 1 p.m. for a little bit of hurry up and wait. After presenting my credentials while wearing the required mask, my temperature was checked, a security wand passed over me and I was instructed to check in with the “Press Lead”, an energetic young woman sporting a Biden-Harris face mask. Everyone was wearing an expensive, stylish mask except myself. I felt underdressed being the only one with a cheap 75 cent model, one that I grabbed out of a display basket at the CVS in my rush on the way to the event.
There were a few folding chairs set up in front of the museum doors. The podium was already in place and teleprompters were positioned right and left. Local news cameras were sitting atop tripods lined up behind the designated press line and a TV news reporter was doing her stretching exercises beneath a nearby shade tree. Other than that, there was nothing going on, so I took a seat.
The wrong seat according to Press Lead Lady. I learned I was relaxing in a place reserved for a special guest and I wasn’t him. She said I was welcome to go stand under the shade tree where I would be out of the way. The stretching news reporter didn’t seem to mind that I had joined her in her space and continued with her reaching all around high and low.
While standing in the shade, next to the reporter who was now hopping around, I noticed there were a lot of folks greeting each other with elbow bumps. There were a few fist bumps but not many. I even saw a pair of buddies give each other a double elbow bump. One with the left and one with the right. There were no old-fashioned handshakes and no hugs.
By this time, I must’ve looked really bored or maybe worn-out, because a production assistant suddenly brought me a chair and even opened it up for me. I was growing tired of standing and impressed with the thoughtfulness. I took out my notepad and jotted down a few random thoughts.
After an hour or so, I was running out of thoughts and beginning to ache from sitting so long on a hard metal chair, so I decided to leave campus and take a walk down Cherry Street. I asked Press Lead Lady to keep an eye on my seat. As it turns out, Cherry Street is pretty much dead and deserted. I wasn’t impressed and my walk didn’t take long.
By the time I made it back, around 4 dozen supporters had lined up to watch the event from behind barricades 75 yards away. Amid the Biden supporters was one lone Trump supporter from Monroe County, John Ricketson. He was a volunteer for both the recent Trump rally at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport and for the “Make America Great Again” event sponsored by Donald Trump Jr. He was lifting a sign that read. “Chump” in reference to a statement made recently by Joe Biden.
Explaining his sign, Ricketson said, “Biden went on TV and said, ‘I’ll be a president of all the people, not just for those who voted for me.’ The next day, he turns around and points and says he’s talking about those ‘chumps’ back there. He called me a ‘chump’. So that just tells you he’s a liar.”
A nearby woman who said she was from New York City overheard his statement and began shouting at Ricketson, saying Trump was a racist and she knows that because she lives with it. She also gave him an obscene gesture with her finger. Ricketson laughed off the exchange and went on with his demonstration.
State Sen. David Lucas, of District 26, was speaking to fellow Democrats waiting for the former 2nd lady. He said, “I think Biden’s chances are excellent in this election. We just have to be vigilant and vote. Those of us who don’t like what’s going on and what’s happening with the leadership of the United States and our place in the world view, we need a change. And the only way we can get that change is by voting.”
I mentioned to him that many people are saying that Mr. Biden has had nearly 5 decades in government with the opportunity to make a change but failed to do so. I asked him what makes him think that he would make a change now. The senator responded, “You have to realize that he’s been in and he did some things, but you’ve got to understand that you have a Republican congress in the senate. We talk about affordable health care. It’s the number one issue among Americans. And you’ve got the president going to the Supreme Court trying to overturn affordable health care. So, what we’re looking at is an opportunity to be heard and an opportunity to be making some of that same money everybody else has been making.”
I asked Lucas about the recent controversy surrounding the Hunter Biden laptop evidence that allegedly shows his family was taking bribes from our adversaries. He replied, “Well you know, I disagree with that. Trump has lied to the whole country. Trump is with Putin. He was with Putin when he had the Miss Universe Pageant over in Russia. Putin has something on him based on what women said about Trump. Our president wants to be a dictator. Not a president.”
The first speaker finally stepped up at 3:50. There was no prayer and no Pledge of Allegiance. The podium was disinfected between speakers that included Karla Redding-Andrews, daughter of Otis Redding, who introduced Dr. Biden. Biden finally arrived around 4:15 in a bright red dress. She removed her black mask, waving and smiling.
The wife of the former vice president then spoke for 12 minutes, at one point describing her first encounter with her husband. She said it was in the early 70s and the people she knew wore bell bottoms and love beads while Joe wore suits and leather loafers. She said her first reaction was “thank God, it’s only one date.”
Regarding the president, Jill Biden said, “Donald Trump is a man who has spent his lifetime attempting to distort his way into success, prestige and, most of all, profit. Again, and again, he tells us a story about this country, that truth doesn’t matter, that decency doesn’t matter, that our voices don’t matter. He wants us to believe that that’s who we are - hateful and angry and divided. But he’s wrong. Isn’t he, Macon, Georgia?”
Referring to the woman who introduced her, she said, “Karla Redding-Andrews spoke of the word ‘respect,’ and how her father had penned the song, ‘Respect,’ made famous by Aretha Franklin.
“Today that simple word is something I’m just not seeing in the world,” she said. “Respect is something that is so needed today. ... I have one message of respect for all of you today: vote. Vote as if your life depends on it, because in this election it really does.”
Biden applauded Redding-Andrews for helping turn her famous father’s musical legacy “into a movement to give the gift of music to so many children.”
At around 8 minutes into Biden’s speech, the Biden-Harris sign taped to the front of her podium began to become unglued and slowly loosened then fell to the floor. She didn’t notice the slip and continued with her speech, “We actually have a chance to turn Georgia blue.”
She left as quickly as she arrived, with no opportunity for questions, and the applause didn’t last long. It died before I reached the gate.