Well-known pastor and leader Johnny Hunt will be the featured speaker at a special men’s event and dinner, Man Church, at New Providence Baptist Church in Smarr on Thursday, May 6.
Man Church is a night of instruction and encouragement for Christian men. Tickets are $20 and include a meal (hamburgers) and can be found online. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Hunt is vice president of leadership and evangelism at the North American Mission Board for the Southern Baptist Convention. Before that he spent 30 years as pastor of First Baptist Church in Woodstock.
Man Church focuses on the fact that in Exodus and Deuteronomy, the Scriptures say that every male was required to gather with other men and appear before the Lord three times a year. Man Church is one of those opportunities, a great night for fathers and sons and for any man in any stage of life.
Hunt had his own difficult path to manhood. At the age of 7, Hunt’s father left his mother to work two jobs to care for her six children. Hunt dropped out of high school at 16 to work at a pool hall and pursue a career as a professional pool player. Describing himself as having no personal purpose or direction at the time, Hunt was arrested three times, including charges of theft and drunk driving.
However, he saw his life altered when someone invited him to a Sunday morning church service, where he heard the Gospel, became convicted by his wrongdoings, and decided to return for the church’s night service the same day. Hunt said he sensed God’s purpose for him after that night, leading him to finish his GED after three attempts and enroll at Gardner-Webb College and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.
“If God can take me from where I just said I came from, it’s not really about what I bring to the table at salvation, it’s what God placed in me at salvation,” Hunt said. “It’s not about how equipped we are, it’s how passionate and burdened we are. We don’t need more resources, we need to plug into the resource of God, the Holy Spirit, and just tell our story, be a witness of what Christ has done for you.”