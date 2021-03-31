A Wyoming man who turned Monroe County upside down as a fugitive over six days in January 2019 was sentenced to 45 years in prison without parole on Tuesday.
Richard Fountaine, 31, will be in prison until he’s 76 years old after Judge Tommy Wilson handed down his sentence on Tuesday.
“You break into people’s houses,” said sheriff Brad Freeman, “that’s what you get.”
Assistant district attorneys Dorothy Hull and Leslie Tilson prosecuted the case and also informed Wilson that Fountaine had four past felony convictions in other states. That contributed to the tougher sentence, they said.
Fountaine’s accomplice, Kimberly Belcher, serving a six-year sentence after pleading guilty for her role in their flight, also testified against him. Belcher was a prison guard in the Casper Re-entry Center in Casper, Wyo. when Fountaine, one of the inmates, persuaded her to help him escape on Dec. 28, 2018. Belcher had picked up Fountaine, who was serving 3-5 years in prison for theft, after he jumped a wall and a fence at the privately-run prison.
The couple drove cross country to Monroe County, where they would remain for the rest of their flight. Belcher said Fountaine used to know a man who lived in High Falls wanted to see him.
The couple stayed 2-3 days with an unnamed acquaintance at his Weldon Road home. However, after a few days, there was friction and the host kicked them out. Next, they stayed a few nights at the New Forsyth Inn.
Greg Head testified that in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 8, he was awakened at his then-Hickman Road home by his dog barking. He said he looked out the window and saw headlights at the end of his driveway. Head watched the vehicle back up and turn off its headlights. That’s when Head, a member of the Monroe County school board, put on his boots, grabbed his gun, jumped into his truck and gave chase.
Head followed the vehicle, an SUV with an out-of-state tag, as it did numerous U turns, and the suspects even cussed at him at one point. Finally, Head had to wait on a passing car to turn and follow the vehicle which gave it some distance. Then the driver turned off his lights and got away. Head had no idea that he was chasing a prison escapee.
Two days later, Natalie Sundeen of Hwy. 42 found two strangers in her garage when she arrived at home with her two small children. The daughter of superior court judge Bill Fears, Sundeen testified she will never forget the day because she had just found out she was pregnant and was returning from the doctor where she had heard the baby’s heartbeat for the first time. Sundeen testified that she and her husband Chris had lost a child after a tonsillectomy the previous fall. Suddenly, Sundeen had come home to a strange man with a lot of tattoos and a weapon on his side. Sundeen said the man had a crazy look in his eyes. The couple told Sundeen their car was stuck in a nearby creek and asked for help. Sundeen suggested the pair talk to the painters working at the house, since they had trucks. Sundeen said she was scared and drove away from the home and called her husband Chris Sundeen who was working nearby and 911. Chris Sundeen arrived quickly and when asked in court on Monday to identify the man he saw when he got there, Chris Sundeen pointed at Fountaine from the stand. Sundeen said he drove his side-by-side, off-road vehicle down his property and found a white Chevy Tahoe with Wyoming plates stuck in the mud about 300 yards off of Logwall Church Road. That prompted Monroe County deputy Chris Sherrill to check on the nearby home of his late grandmother June Davis at 224 Logwall Church Road. Indeed he found that someone had broken in and made themselves at home. Sherrill’s mother-in-law Dee Dee Shaw said they think the fugitives spent the night in her mother’s home, ate food, left dirty dishes and stole a non-working gun, jewelry and some old coins.
Incredibly, during the investigation, Sherrill later found Google satellite images that included the Tahoe, indicating the satellite photos were taken that day.
The sheriff’s office put out word about the fugitives that evening, and area residents worried about what two desperate absconders without a vehicle would do next. Deputies spent the next two days searching the area, with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Georgia State Patrol, but without success. Deputies later found evidence the pair had also broken into the Logwall Church Road home of Randall Fontenot, who was out of town, and stolen some of his camouflage clothing.
Freeman said on Friday, Jan. 11, Monroe County deputies questioned a Weldon Road man who initially helped the fugitives. Deputies gave the man a choice: Tell them where the fugitives were, or face criminal charges. The man told them the suspects were hiding behind a pond at the corner of Hwy. 42 and Johnstonville Road.
Deputies moved in at mid-day Jan. 11 and found Fountaine and Belcher burrowed in some pine straw and dressed in Fontenot’s camouflage clothing. While they didn’t put up a fight, Freeman said nor did the pair eagerly surrender.
“He was a bad boy,” said Freeman.
Fountaine hasn’t been much better since his capture. He pried a toilet away from the wall at the Monroe County Jail in another escape attempt there. Two women were charged with trying independently from one another to help him. He also broke sprinkler heads at the jail. He pled guilty to escape and damage to government property from those.
“We’re very happy to see him leave our facility,” said Freeman.