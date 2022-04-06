A retired Juliette businessman is raising and delivering money to a Ukrainian pastor to strengthen churches ravaged by the Russian invasion.
“It’s how God made me,” Ben Hinson of Juliette told the Reporter. “When there’s a problem, I am drawn to it.”
And not just figuratively either. With the banking situation shaky in Ukraine, Hinson has just returned from Poland, along with John Wright, formerly of Macon, where he hand delivered funds and clothing to his Ukrainian pastor friend. More on that later.
A long-time Maconite, Hinson moved to his home along the Ocmulgee River seven years ago after selling his ambulance company, Mid Georgia Ambulance.
Members of Ingleside Baptist Church, Hinson and his wife Vicki started taking an interest in missions to Ukraine more than a decade ago. In 2010 they met Ukrainian pastor Sergei Goots, who started with nothing but began planting Christian churches in Kiev, Ukraine. Hinson began offering financial support and even hosts Goots and his wife Lily for rest and recovery in Juliette when they come to the U.S. to raise support. Four years ago Ben and Vicki, encouraged by their son Shae with Accordus.com, formalized this work by starting Lightforukraine.org, a 501c3 to raise money from others to help support the ministry. Goots now oversees 15 churches in Ukraine, 3 in the capital of Kiev and 12 in the Donbass region, the first area the Russians invaded in February. The Ukrainian army has been able to push the Russians back and Goots has been working to keep the churches there fed and encouraged. The Goots’ actually now live in the church basement in Kiev, recently made into a bomb shelter where church members have joined hands in a circle every hour on the hour since the start of the war Feb. 24, to offer praise songs and prayer.
Through Light for Ukraine, Hinson has been connecting with people here who are supporting Goots with money and prayer. The support has been incredible since the war started, and now Hinson is asking people to also consider providing monthly support, in smaller amounts, so the entire ministry can continue the mission.
As the fighting and destruction have continued, Hinson offered to bring Goots and his wife to the U.S. “He laughed at me,” said Hinson. “He said ‘I cannot leave. My sheep are here and I’m their shepherd.’”
Goots emails Hinson regular updates of how he’s spending the funds. Goots writes it in Ukrainian and then run through Google Translate. Some names are redacted to protect the people:
March 23 - we bought gasoline generators for the villages in Mykolaiv region which were left without electricity and food for the church in Mykolaiv - $1900
March 24 - Purchased products for the Territorial Defense, for the church in Mykolaiv and for the church in Kiev - $1,780.
March 24 - gave the family of our church minister *** ***** for refugees from the Kiev region - $400
March 25 - we bought groceries for the ministry on the right bank of the Dnieper River in Kyiv and gave them to Angelina and Misha - 1100 dollars.
March 26 - we bought medical products and materials for the military unit in Kyiv, where Timofei S. serves - $550.
March 26 - bought food and diesel for our ministry in Kiev - $940.
March 27 - sent to pastor Alexander *** Polohy, Zaporozhye region for family and help to the poor - $700.
March 27 - helped poor people who came to church for worship - $580.
Hinson said Goots and his churches are meeting Ukrainians’ spiritual needs by preaching the Bible and the Love of Jesus, and then meeting their physical needs with medical supplies, food and clothes as much as possible.
The Hinsons, along with Light for Ukraine Board member John Wright, were last in Ukraine in September. Even then Ben said there were rumblings of war. The Russians and Ukrainians have actually been fighting off and on since 2014. While many have been surprised that the Ukrainians have held off the Russians so far, Hinson said he’s not.
“I don’t think Russia will ever defeat Ukraine” said Hinson. “The history of their country, their heritage of survival, and their strong Judeo-Christian culture makes them very strong. They’re the most genuinely patriotic people I’ve ever seen.”
The banking system in Ukraine became unreliable, necessitating Hinson’s trip to Krakow, Poland in March to meet Goots and his wife. As the plans for this trip developed, in a matter of hours, John Wright agreed to accompany Hinson on the adventure. Hinson said on international flights each passenger can check two suitcases. So friends donated some suitcases, and gave them money to buy clothes food and other supplies. Vicki meticulously packed four suitcases right up to the 70 lbs. limit for Goots and their ministry. Amazingly there were no problems with the travel, or with the packages they carried. They met the Gootses in the Krakow airport Hotel and the exchange was made.
After being in Poland, Hinson noted that the Poles are understandably concerned about the Russian invasion spreading. He said he would like to see more U.S. support, but knows there are no easy answers for President Biden.
For Hinson, the main goal is helping the suffering Ukrainians and advancing the gospel there. While Kiev is a first-world city, outside of that Ukraine is one of the poorest nations in Europe. Hinson said that even before the war if you need to go to the hospital for surgery you would have to take your supplies for the operation with you. Thus the desperate need for medical supplies.
He said he’s amazed that Goots can still communicate electronically, noting he can follow his current location on his cell phone app in real time.
He knows Goots is exhausted. When they met in Poland, Goots and his wife spent the night in a hotel and said it was the first good night’s sleep they had in 3 weeks. The good news, said Hinson, is that Goots is very frugal with the funds they raise, and won’t spend money unless it’s absolutely necessary. The Hinsons pay the ministry’s administrative costs so 100% of all funds donated go to the Ukrainians.
“We’re asking everyone we know to pray for them and give money,” said Hinson. “We’ll see where our Good Lord leads”
To support this ministry, go to www.lightforukraine.org or email ben@riverrestfarm.com.