A Juliette man somehow walked away unscathed after flipping his truck on Hwy. 87 on Tuesday, June 22. Clayton Potts, 33, of Christian Road in Juliette was going north on Hwy. 87 in his 2013 Ford F-250 around 6:33 p.m. a mile south of the Hwy. 18 roundabout when he swerved into the ditch, struck a tree and overturned. Potts told deputy Timothy Kendrick that he doesn’t know what happened but said the wheel yanked as if something broke on the front end.
