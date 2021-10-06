Tyler Wood of Forsyth was sworn in by Gov. Brian Kemp Tuesday, Sept. 14 as a member of the Used Motor Vehicle Board. Wood and his business partner, Chris Forehand, own Northside Used Auto Sales, LLC in Macon.
