Forsyth fireman Hunter McLendon holds a baby kitty that firefighters pulled from inside the frame of a Miller Lite beer van in the Tractor Supply parking lot on Tuesday. Fireman Kevin Bunn said the driver heard noises in his truck and called for help. City and county firefighters worked together, pulling the air filter box and plastic fender wheel off the truck and jacking up the front end to gain access to the kitten. Bunn estimated the kitty is only about 10 days old. Bunn said if the driver hadn’t stopped to ask for help, the kitten would likely have been eaten up by the van. Bunn said he already had someone who wants the kitten. (Photo/Seth Berkebile)
