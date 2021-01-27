The Forsyth-Monroe County Kiwanis Club has donated the installation of a $1,600, 72-inch screen in the fellowship hall to Forsyth UMC. Kiwanis president Michael Bittick, left, said the club wanted to show their appreciation to the church, which has hosted and fed members every Tuesday at noon for many years. Club member Mike Jones of Ken’s Stereo provided and installed the screen, which the club and church can both use for events in the fellowship hall.

