City manager Janice Hall told council there was extensive vandalism at Kynette city park over the Oct. 17-18 weekend. She estimated repairs will cost at least $4,5000.
Hall said doors were destroyed to gain entry to the community building at the park and inside the building cabinetry was destroyed. Hall said the incident is under investigation by Forsyth Police Department and the city will be filing for restitution for the damages.
“It has been destroyed so many times,” said Hall “Doors have been beaten to a pulp, locks torn up.”
Hall said there has also been vandalism at the city park on Country Club Drive. The city is removing paper towel dispensers in the bathrooms and replacing them with air dryers because paper towels are flushed down the toilets and stop up sewer lines. At Kynette electronic faucets and toilet valves are being replaced with conventional fixtures.
Work is also being done at the playgrounds at both city parks, replacing mulch and adding sand.