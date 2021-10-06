Most people know where they live. “I live in Forsyth.” Or “I’m from Macon.” Those are location names you often hear when living in central Georgia. However, those of us living in or claiming to be from Bolingbroke are confused. That’s because we don’t know where we live. Is it Macon? Juliette? Forsyth? Or even Monroe County? Let me explain.
Bolingbroke is a fairly large geographic area. It goes from Hwy 87 on the east, almost to Smarr on the north, to the hinterlands out west, and to the Bibb County line in the south.
How is that confusing? Well, if you live anywhere east of US Hwy-41 your mailing address is Juliette. If you live west of 41, you have a Macon address. The only location where Bolingbroke is the actual address is mail delivered directly to the post office, and nobody lives there (at least I don’t think). So, if you live immediately next to the post office, you have a Juliette address. Across the highway is a Macon address.
However, I’ve talked to many people who get their Juliette mail delivered despite it being addressed to Macon, Bolingbroke, or Forsyth; and Macon addresses receive mail despite it being addressed to Juliette, Forsyth or Bolingbroke. Apparently, if you live anywhere in the greater Bolingbroke metro area you can claim any of those locations because we get mail addressed to all of them.
Now as to our county claim, if you live within a couple hundred yards of the Monroe-Bibb county line, that’s a different matter altogether. You might be living in Monroe but think you’re in Bibb or live in Bibb while all along you’ve been in Monroe. They’re still trying to sort that out.
As you know, Monroe County is celebrating its 200th birthday on land that, until 1821, was owned/used by the Creek Indians. Native Americans used land, they didn’t own it. They really didn’t have a concept of land ownership. Indians claimed that land could no more be owned than could the air or water. Europeans/Americans disagreed.
To them (and us) land equals wealth because with land, one can grow things of value – tobacco, cotton, corn, etc. However, before something is bought or sold, value must be placed on it. And value is determined by measurements – think weight, volume, and dimension. For example, the value of corn is determined by volume – bushels. The value of land is determined by its dimensions – length and width. Corn is weighed on a scale and land is measured by survey.
The measurement becomes an issue when there’s a dispute with the initial measurement. Currently, Monroe County is disputing the initial survey that created Bibb County. Land is measured by two methods – the Rectangular Survey System and by “metes and bounds.” If you look at a survey map of Monroe County, you’ll see a grid pattern that overlays the land. Those lines are well measured north-south and east-west. Look at a similar map of Bibb County and you’ll see the same. So, where’s the problem?
Every survey starts at a point of beginning (POB) and goes from there. The POB is easy to determine using the rectangular system. Fly over the Midwest and everything is a grid pattern. The problem comes with metes and bounds survey and determining the POB. America inherited the metes and bounds survey from England. It is a system that measures where property lines meet (metes) and where property is bounded (bounds). For example, in England the POB of the Stuart property is the large boulder 200 yards due west of Sussex Church. From the POB, proceed 500 yards north to the Jones’ property line, then go west…… Metes and bounds work well in Europe where the Stuart and Jones’ properties have been known for 1,000 years because the church and boulder haven’t moved. It doesn’t work very well when measuring virgin land such as the land Georgia received from the 1821 Treaty of Indian Springs.
Georgia initially created five counties from the treaty land – Fayette, Henry, Monroe, Houston, and Dooly. As the population grew, land was taken from those counties to form others. Bibb County was created in 1822 with land taken from Houston and Monroe. Other counties created in whole or in part from MC land are Pike, Upson, Butts and Spalding.
Now here’s the important part, what was the POB for the initial survey that created Bibb County? Easy, as stipulated by the Georgia Legislature, the point of beginning was not a specified latitude and longitude of the grid system, it was a metes and bound point using Torrentino’s Ferry (also spelled Turrentine and Torrentine) across the Ocmulgee River. The problem is that Torrentine’s Ferry no longer exists, and hasn’t for a very long time. So, based on a disputed POB, the Monroe-Bibb County line could be a couple hundred yards one way or the other. Stay tuned.
Special thanks to Steve Coleman for helping me understand the survey process.