Like the tires she sells, Leah Queen, a lifelong Monroe County resident, is on a roll. She is the manager of Southern Commercial Tire, Pit Stop at 109 Patrol Road Suite A and has been there for seven years working around one of the loves of her life: cars. She also works with another love of her life, her hardworking husband Adam who spends most of his time in the garage while she checks in customers at the lobby counter. Leah said she also sometimes helps in the garage bays when necessary, doing what she considers “minor things” such as changing tires and oil.
The couple has two children, 3-year-old Westin and 7-year-old Aston who is a student at KB Sutton Elementary School. They spend their weekends with their sons on 4-wheelers, fishing, and other outdoor activities. Leah said she is all about flowers and planted 83 in their yard at their home near Juliette and is anxiously awaiting their arrival.
She graduated from Mary Persons after going to Monroe Academy until her junior year. She then got a master’s degree in psychology from the University of Phoenix which she said is sometimes useful in dealing with customers. She said no one was hiring when she finished school, so she went into retail. She now works 50-60 hours a week as well as helping raise two boys. She also has an interest in law enforcement and thinks she would like to be a private investigator one day.
She said her boss, Jason St. Peter, is the best boss she's ever had and is one of the main reasons she enjoys working along with a lot of good customers. She said their store has the best customers in Monroe County but as in all retail, they have their share of bad ones.
Her advice to the younger folks? “Don't go to college, maybe take a few classes. But practical classes. Find something you enjoy doing. Do what you love. Be an entrepreneur.” Leah said, “Don't settle down in a rut. If you have a dream, go after it.” Good advice from Leah Queen: Another everyday hero helping make life better in Monroe County.